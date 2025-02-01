Do not call fat people obese, ‘sensitivity’ guide tells NHS workers

NHS staff have been told not to call fat people “obese” in guidance issued by the medicines watchdog.

The National Institute of Health and Care Excellence (Nice) has banned a series of seemingly inoffensive words in the latest version of its inclusive language guide.

In a new version published last month, the taxpayer-funded quango, which provides national guidance across the NHS, warns medics to avoid using the word “obese”.

It says they should instead describe the overweight as “people with obesity”.

The guide also advises against using the words “diabetic”, “alcoholic” and “smoker”, with “people with diabetes”, “people who are dependent on alcohol” and “people who smoke” recommended in their place.

The guide claims that it is “good manners” to use these “person-centred” alternatives because they do not indicate that a condition is “what a person is”.

Other banned words include “homeless”, which is replaced by “people experiencing homelessness”, and “disadvantaged people”, which should be avoided in favour of “people who are underserved”.

Lord Young, the founder of the Free Speech Union, said the advice would do a “fat lot of help”.

“The obsessive language policing by woke mandarins is symptomatic of the intellectual vacuity of the progressive Left, who now think that the way to help disadvantaged people – sorry, the ‘underserved’ – is to relabel them in a more politically correct way,” he told The Telegraph.

“A fat lot of help that will be, if I’m allowed to use that word. What a ‘person with obesity’ needs is not a nice new label, but a GP appointment so they can get a prescription for Ozempic.”

Dr Alka Sehgal-Corbett, director of campaign group Don’t Divide Us, said: “Most of us know that a diabetic or an alcoholic is a person.

“The NHS leadership seem more interested in policing language than improving either health care or the quality of management and leadership.

“Beyond silliness, these initiatives ultimately have a demoralising effect as many switch off internally lest they find themselves on the wrong side of the moral entrepreneurs.”

The guide claims that not using words like “obese” and “alcoholic” reflects “good manners and sensitivity, not political correctness”.

“Conditions describe what a person has, not what a person is,” it reads. “Diseases are treated, not people. Diseases, not people, respond to treatment. Conditions, not people, are monitored.”

A previous iteration of the guide, published in February 2023, urged staff to say “pregnant people” in a drive to use gender-neutral language.

The advice, which was criticised as “misogynistic”, gave an example for the use of the term in which NHS medics would say: “This guideline is for pregnant women and pregnant people.”

This example has been removed from the new updated guide after the Clinical Advisory Group on Sex and Gender (CAN-SG) should “retract its new guidance or provide research and evidence” for it.

“Abandoning sex and instead using ideological concepts, such as gender identity, is not a sound basis for communication tasked to support the health of the nation,” Dr Louise Irvine, a GP, said at the time.

Of the new guidance, a spokesman for Nice said: “Our style guide helps us write for a variety of audiences and we describe the conditions people have rather than use those conditions to define them.

“The guide is developed using feedback from people who use or are directly affected by our products including medical professionals, patients, and carers.

“Our approach is consistent with the NHS and other health bodies and we keep the guide under review.”