'Not Cool!': Lightning Startles Local During Pittsburgh Storm

Lightning flashed over Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, early on Wednesday, May 8, during a night of tornado-warned storms.

Footage recorded by @Man_Dcmillan shows the lightning early on Wednesday, accompanied by a loud clap of thunder.

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh allowed a previous a tornado warning for Allegheny County, where Pittsburgh is located, to expire at around 2 am.

The service warned of damaging winds, and flash flooding from a strong storm moving across the city. Credit: @Man_Dcmillan via Storyful

Video Transcript

Oh my God, fuck me, dude.This is not cool.Fuck that.No, no, I'm done.Oh my God.Fuck me, dude.This is not cool.Fuck that.No, no, I'm done.Oh my God.Fuck me, dude.This is not cool.Fuck that.No, no, I'm done.Oh my God.Fuck me, dude, this is not cool.Fuck that.No, no, I'm done.