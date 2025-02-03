'It's not fair:' autoworkers speak out against Trump tariffs
Autoworkers and others in the sector are reacting to U.S. President Donald Trump's new tariffs on Canadian products, which are set to take effect Tuesday. Pratyush Dayal reports.
Thousands of protesters gathered Sunday in downtown Los Angeles to protest President Trump’s aggressive policies against undocumented immigrants and promise of mass deportations, causing traffic gridlock in the hours ahead of the Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena. The protest began in the morning and grew in number through the afternoon, per the Los Angeles Times, …
"What have I done in my life? What have I done? I haven’t killed a single fly," the Oscar nominee said
The statement has been shared by Baldoni's legal team amid his legal battle with Lively over the making of ‘It Ends with Us'
CLEVLEAND (AP) — The Cavaliers ran up the score on the undermanned, overmatched Mavericks.
A senior White House trade adviser absolutely went off on a Newsmax host for suggesting Donald Trump’s newly-imposed tariffs against Mexico and Canada effectively amount to an act of economic warfare. Speaking with network anchor John Glasgow on Sunday morning, Peter Navarro came down hard on Glasgow describing the recent measures exactly as they are, and as they have indeed been received by the nation’s southern and northern neighbors. “I want to get your reaction here, Prime Minister Trudeau p
Vice President JD Vance appeared to walk back President Donald Trump’s persistent claims that “DEI” policies could be to blame for last week’s deadly D.C. plane crash after the Army released the final pilot’s name. Vance told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on Sunday he and Trump believed the Biden administration’s diversity, equity, and inclusion policies helped cause a staffing shortage among air traffic controllers, potentially leading to the crash between an American Airlines jet and a military he
Charlie Angus, a member of Canada's Parliament, suggested his country put tariffs on Elon Musk's "douche Panzer" should Trump follow through on his plans.
Veteran Republican pollster Frank Luntz was driven nearly to tears Friday night after his CNN co-panelists took issue with how he dismissed the backlash over President Donald Trump’s comments about DEI hiring and the mid-air crash in Washington, D.C. Appearing on NewsNight With Abby Phillip, Luntz seemed to take things a little too much to heart after the show’s host objected to his argument. Lutz prefaced his comments by saying, “I think I’m alone in this group; I think I’m kind of afraid to be
“Before his imprisonment, our neighbor didn’t hide the fact that he was a Proud Boy, and our whole neighborhood witnessed the FBI surrounding his property.”
James E. Dennehy, the assistant director in charge of the FBI’s New York field office, reportedly told staff in an email that they’re in the midst of a “battle” as the Trump administration carries out a purge of the agents who investigated the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. “Today, we find ourselves in the middle of a battle of our own, as good people are being walked out of the F.B.I. and others are being targeted because they did their jobs in accordance with the law and F.B.I. policy,” Dennehy
One of the nation’s most famous pilots had some choice words for President Donald Trump for seemingly blaming diversity, equity, and inclusion for the fatal mid-air collision in Washington, D.C. earlier this week. Known for his sanguine manner and aversion to partisan politics, Chelsey ‘Sully’ Sullenberger hit back against the Republican president on MSNBC’s The Last Word on Thursday as host Lawrence O’Donnell asked him for his take on the tragedy. “I don’t want to draw you into politics, but if
Officials in California have revealed that President Donald Trump nearly flooded the region’s farms when his administration tried to send an excessive amount of water south, a feat he bragged about on Friday. “Today, 1.6 billion gallons and, in 3 days, it will be 5.2 billion gallons. Everybody should be happy about this long fought Victory!” Trump gloated in a Truth Social post. Over the last month, the president has often pushed for more water to be directed to southern California to help fight
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, in an unprecedented move, announced late on Friday it would remove four media organizations including the New York Times from their dedicated office spaces in the Pentagon, citing a desire to make room for others. The memo on a "New Annual Media Rotation Program" said it would also remove National Public Radio, Comcast Corp-owned NBC News and Politico, which must vacate their spaces by Feb. 14. In their place, it would give dedicated office space to the New York Post, One America News Network, Breitbart News Network and HuffPost News.
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump said Sunday that Americans could feel “some pain” from the emerging trade war triggered by his tariffs against Canada, Mexico and China, and claimed that Canada would “cease to exist” without its trade surplus with the United States.
PANAMA CITY (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is meeting Panama’s president Sunday on the opening stop of his first foreign trip as America's top diplomat as President Donald Trump increases the pressure on Washington's neighbors and allies, including a demand for the Panama Canal to be returned to the United States.
DOGE director Elon Musk has shut out senior government workers and seized control of key workflows in the Office of Personnel Management, causing major security concerns, a source told Reuters. The Office of Personnel Management functions as the government’s human resources agency, managing policies, payments, recruitment, and labor relations. Government aides working for the billionaire Tesla CEO and Trump sidekick have reportedly taken over the office’s Enterprise Human Resources Integration d
The majority of Canadians are opposed to their country merging with the U.S., something President Trump has suggested in recent weeks, according to new surveys published on Friday. The new YouGov polls, conducted in both the U.S. and Canada, found that 77 percent of Canadians are strongly or somewhat against Canada becoming a part of…
From lipstick and bulletproof vests to cowboy hats, Kristi Noem’s work wardrobe has earned her a new nickname: “Cosplay Kristi.” Ditching the typical White House attire, the U.S. Homeland Security Secretary began her new gig by tagging along on Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids in full makeup, curled hair wearing a baseball ICE hat and bulletproof vest. She later joined Fox News wearing a completely different border patrol outfit—and so her first nickname came to be: ICE Barbie. But on S
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said on Sunday that Mexico, Canada and China have an “opportunity” to partner with the U.S. to stem the flow of fentanyl and illegal immigration. In an interview on NBC News’s “Meet the Press,” Noem defended President Trump’s decision to impose 25 percent tariffs on Mexico and Canada and a…
Comedian Bill Maher applauded President Donald Trump for what he said was a fitting response to a “stupid” question about visiting the crash site of the mid-air collision that killed 67 people this week in Washington, D.C. Taking press questions in the Oval Office on Wednesday, Trump was asked if he intends to see the crash site in the Potomac River himself. To which Trump responded, “You tell me, what’s the site? The water? You want me to go swimming?” On Friday’s broadcast of Real Time With Bi