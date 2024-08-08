'It’s not fair': Boy in critical condition after being hit by car while riding bicycle
The vehicle involved was eventually found and the driver was interviewed. Troopers say he is cooperating with the investigation.
The vehicle involved was eventually found and the driver was interviewed. Troopers say he is cooperating with the investigation.
An actor is accused of luring at least three women into a "false sense of security" then violently sexually assaulting them without their consent, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Gabriel Olds, 52, was arrested and booked on seven felony sexual assault charges on Wednesday, LAPD said. Police are asking additional alleged victims of Olds or witnesses to the incidents to come forward.
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A powerful former North Dakota lawmaker pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to a charge that he traveled to Europe with the intent to pay for sex with a minor.
Lalita Kayi Kumar, 50, was found emaciated by a shepherd in a forest in India on July 27, police say
Lauren Boebert sat in the first row of a Colorado courtroom wearing a yellow dress as her son, Tyler, faced a judge in his criminal theft case.
Alice Bredhold was found dead in her home in July following months of allegations from her school that she had high blood-sugar levels, per authorities
A senior Toronto police officer has been found guilty of two police act charges after allowing her nephew to leave the scene of a crash in 2022, circumventing police procedure for the benefit of her family.Insp. Joyce Schertzer sat emotionless and stared straight ahead as retired OPP Supt. Lisa Taylor read her decision at a police tribunal hearing Wednesday morning.Schertzer was found guilty of one count of discreditable conduct and another count of neglect of duty. She was found not guilty of a
A woman died Thursday morning at Chicago O'Hare International Airport after getting caught in a baggage carousel, officials told ABC News. The woman, who has not yet been publicly identified, was 57, according to the Chicago Police Department. Emergency responders were called to Terminal 5 at about 7:45 a.m. Thursday following reports of a woman "pinned in machinery," the Chicago Fire Department said.
'American Murder: Laci Peterson,' airing Aug. 14, features rare interviews with Laci’s mother and Scott’s mistress Amber Frey
DENVER (AP) —
The case was dismissed with prejudice in March
Norma Williams, 69, and her husband were driving at Greenwich and Kellogg on Sept. 1, 2023, when they encountered a group of motorcycle riders. One followed and shot at them.
One of the men caught in the crossfire between police and a gun-toting suspect in Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Que., on Sunday took five bullets to protect his son and daughter from gunfire, his family says.When the bullets started flying on a residential street near the corner of de Salaberry Boulevard and Davignon Street in Montreal's West Island just after 8 p.m., Houssam Abdallah, 52, positioned himself in front of the rounds.The Abdallah family had just returned from a camping trip and were unloadi
Adam Britton pleaded guilty to 60 charges, which also included four counts of accessing child abuse material.
Melissa Wolfenbarger's mother last heard from her daughter months before her remains were found
Szczepan Zenon Malczewski, 38, is jailed for the attack which took place in Scarborough.
TORONTO — The City of Toronto says it has laid bylaw charges against two companies that left a construction bin on the road where a 24-year-old cyclist died after being struck by a dump truck last month.
Julie Sulpizio, the only surviving member of the family, was charged with murder and allegedly claimed she was God in an interview with authorities.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors in Milwaukee have charged four hotel workers in connection with D'Vontaye Mitchell's death after scouring video showing them piling on top of the Black man during an incident that Mitchell's family says is disturbingly similar to George Floyd's death.
A fatal, multi-vehicle crash in Chilliwack, B.C., on Tuesday afternoon closed Highway 1 eastbound for around 12 hours.B.C. Highway Patrol and Chilliwack RCMP said in a statement that they responded to the crash near Yale Road West just after 2:45 p.m. PT.Police confirmed fatalities and multiple injuries due to the crash."From what we've heard it's five or six [vehicles involved]," Cpl. Melissa Jongema with B.C. Highway Patrol told CBC News. "We had a lot of ambulances on the scene and we're requ
The Town of Wasaga’s mayor is calling for assistance from the Ontario government following a viral post on social media. It alleges people are defecating on the famous beach. The mayor says there’s no evidence of ‘unsanitary behaviour.’ Shallima Maharaj has the story.