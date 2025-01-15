'It's not fair': Covington family reflects on daughter's murder 1 year later
'It's not fair': Covington family reflects on daughter's murder 1 year later
'It's not fair': Covington family reflects on daughter's murder 1 year later
William Vosler and his wife Eileen Vosler were found dead inside a freezer along with notes stating when they'd died
"I was in the middle of a conversation when everything took a sudden turn. I heard yelling and screaming outside. I rushed toward the front door, and my heart plummeted when I saw my father sitting on the steps. Blood was rushing down his face from an open wound on his forehead."
Allison Field says her family felt more like hostages than guests of a Marriott resort in Mexico when they got severely ill and were pressured by staff to sign a non-disclosure agreement.
Marvil Facturan-Kocjančič, a native of the Philippines, was killed seven days after arriving in Slovenia
WARNING: This story contains details of abuse of children at residential schoolsThe trial of an Ottawa nun accused of sex crimes at northern Ontario residential and day schools in the 1960s and 1970s will not proceed after a stay of proceedings was granted due to evidence issues.Francoise Seguin, 98, is the third nun and eighth worker overall to face criminal charges in relation to abuse at St. Anne's Indian Residential School in Fort Albany, Ont.Seguin, of the Sisters of Charity of Ottawa, appe
"People don't understand the consequences."
"If the genders were reversed, there are few who would believe that leniency is appropriate," prosecutors reportedly told the court
"I was sitting in the bleachers when a young man — probably around 30 years old — came up to me and asked if I had a second to talk."
Mackenzie Shirilla, 19, of Ohio, was convicted in 2023 of killing her boyfriend and a friend after crashing into a car
Exclusive: Anthony Williams “spent his life fighting crime, and now to be accused of a crime so heinous as trafficking his own wife is unfathomable,” attorney Jasmine Rand told The Independent.
The French woman said she was initially contacted by a scammer claiming to be Pitt's mother
Semina Halliwell, who was 12, died on June 12 2021, three days after she took her mother’s prescription medicine.
HALIFAX — Family members of a 60-year-old Nova Scotia woman killed by her partner say she was an "effortlessly funny" person who could also be lovingly honest and direct.
If you love dark chocolate and kimchi, you're going to love this list...
Jimmy Kimmel was visibly emotional in his monologue Monday as he reacted to the devastating wildfires throughout Los Angeles county. “It’s been a very scary, very stressful, very strange week here in L.A.,“ said Kimmel, tearing up. ”Where we work, where we live, where our kids go to school.” He showed a clip of the fires near the El Capitan Theatre, where Jimmy Kimmel Live! is filmed.
Wayne Sefton Davis told one of his victims that he ‘needed to teach her how to pleasure her husband’ and wanted to check that another was ‘a virgin’.
A 28-year-old woman seeks support from Reddit after standing up to her sister, who repeatedly returns the borrowed car with an empty gas tank
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A witness broke down in tears as she described children carrying heavy objects on hilly terrain at the home of a West Virginia couple who were later arrested after two of their five adopted children were found locked in an outbuilding.
There are only two people who really know what happened on the fateful day in June 2021 when a man allegedly killed his neighbour: the one whose remains were discovered over a month later, and the one now on trial in a Winnipeg court for first-degree murder, prosecutors told the jury hearing the case Monday.But the evidence left behind was enough to help investigators piece together the story of how they believe things played out that day, Crown attorney Bryton Moen said during his opening state
Hundreds of people have reportedly been underground since a crackdown on illegal mining began last year.