Not-So-Fancy Footwork: Salah Cuts an Awkward Figure as He Wins African Player of the Year

Liverpool forward Mo Salah celebrated winning the African footballer of the year award by awkwardly busting a move onstage at the Abdou Diouf International Conference Center in Dakar, Senegal, on January 8.

Salah, 26, won the prestigious award for the second year in a row, pipping Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane and Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Egyptian star proved he isn’t as nimble on the dancefloor as he is on the pitch, as footage from the ceremony showed him awkwardly shuffling on stage. Credit: RamboFYI via Storyful