'It's not far from failure to success', says Solskjaer on United's upturn in form

1. (SOUNDBITE) (English) REPORTER ASKING MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER:

"Ole, three away wins, what's clicked, what's changed?"

SOLSKJAER: "That's football. Sometimes you get the luck of the dice, sometimes you don't. At the moment, we are... the game on Wednesday night was decided by an unbelievable strike by Marcus (Rashford) obviously. In Partizan - or in Belgrade, we defended really well, some great last-ditch defending there, and Norwich - I think that was a good game, so the confidence is getting better, getting players back from injury helps, so, all put together... in football, it's not very far from failure to success - or the other way round."

2. MARCUS RASHFORD SCORING WITH A FREE-KICK TO HELP MANCHESTER UNITED DEFEAT CHELSEA 1-2 IN THE LEAGUE CUP

3. RASHFORD CELEBRATING THE GOAL WITH OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER

4. MARCUS RASHFORD SCORING AGAINST LIVERPOOL IN THEIR 1-1 DRAW IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE

5. SOLSKJAER EMBRACING ANTHONY MARTIAL ALONGSIDE RASHFORD AFTER MANCHESTER UNITED DEFEAT PARTIZAN BELGRADE 0-1 IN THE EUROPA LEAGUE

6. (SOUNDBITE) (English) MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER:

"The international break came at a great time for us, and we did some work, we prepared well for the Liverpool game. Obviously, when you get a decent performance and result against the league leaders, that gives you a bit of more energy and, well, from then on, the boys have just... they were happy with the work we did, of course, maybe the change of system helped, and so the coaches have done a great job."





STORY: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said "it's not very far from failure to success - or the other way round" as his team look to continue their four-match unbeaten run since the international break last month.

Speaking on Friday (November 1) the eve of their Premier league match away to Bournemouth, Solsjkaer said that "sometimes you get the luck of the dice, sometimes you don't".

Striker Marcus Rashford, who turned 22 on Thursday (October 31), scored twice in United's League Cup victory win over Chelsea in midweek, including a stunning free-kick that took his tally to four goals in his past three starts for the club.

His purple patch has coincided with the return of Anthony Martial, who shrugged off an eight-week injury layoff to dismantle the Norwich City defence in United's 3-1 Premier League victory at Carrow Road last weekend. United had also become to first team this season to halt leaders Liverpool with a 1-1 draw on October 20.

Rashford, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof will face late fitness tests ahead of the visit to Bournemouth after picking up knocks against Chelsea.

