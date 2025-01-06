It’s not far-Right to stand up for child abuse victims, Tories tell Starmer

The Conservatives have told Sir Keir Starmer that “it is not far-Right to stand up for the victims” of child sexual abuse.

The Prime Minister said in a speech this morning that those calling for a national inquiry on grooming gangs were seeking to “jump on a bandwagon of the far-Right”.

Chris Philp, the shadow home secretary, responded to Sir Keir’s remarks by claiming that “smearing people who raise those issues is exactly how this ended up getting covered up in the first place”

He told the Commons: “A word on the Prime Minister’s comments this morning: It is not far-Right to stand up for victims of mass rape”.

Sir Keir said in a speech on Monday morning: “When politicians, and I mean politicians, who sat in government for many years are casual about honesty, decency, truth and the rule of law, calling for inquiries because they want to jump on a bandwagon of the far-Right, then that affects politics because a robust debate can only be based on the true facts and that is why this is actually an important point about our politics, not about what anybody may or may not say on Twitter.”

A Downing Street spokesman later insisted the Prime Minister did not believe that all those calling for an inquiry were far-Right.

Asked if Sir Keir thought that everyone supporting a fresh inquiry was far-Right, the spokesman replied: “No, and like everyone the PM wants action and justice for victims of child sexual abuse.”

He added: “His point is that the way to get justice for victims is to take action... He also is making the point that politicians should not be jumping on bandwagons when certain politicians had a chance to do something about this when they were in government, and the PM’s focus is delivering justice, the actions that victims are calling for, implementing and delivering the recommendations made in 2022.”

Meanwhile, the Conservatives have said that they will put forward an amendment to the Children’s Wellbeing Bill to trigger a “full national inquiry” into the scandal.

07:04 PM GMT

Yvette Cooper: Action on child sexual abuse ‘cannot be about perpetuating misinformation’

Tackling child sexual exploitation “cannot be about just perpetuating misinformation online for the sake of clicks”, Yvette Cooper has said, in an apparent swipe at Elon Musk.

The Home Secretary made the remarks in response to a Labour MP, who said that he had left X following comments made by the tech billionaire.

Blair McDougall, the MP for East Renfrewshire, asked Ms Cooper: “Does the continuing presence of government departments on that platform legitimise a space that’s not only poisonous now, but is actually dangerous?”

The Home Secretary told the Commons: “This has to be about showing respect for victims. It cannot be about just perpetuating misinformation online for the sake of clicks, for the sake of audiences.

“This has to be about respect for victims and for survivors and for the practical changes that we have a responsibility to take. I hope in this House we can stick with what has been really the core traditions of the way that this House works, is that actually, when we are sitting in front of each other, across the despatch box from each other, or across the chamber from each other, we talk about what really matters to people and to our constituents, rather than simply chasing headlines online. “

06:50 PM GMT

Cleverly: Starmer is ‘the best recruiting sergeant for extremism’

Sir Keir Starmer is “the best recruiting sergeant for extremism”, James Cleverly has claimed.

The Prime Minister claimed in a speech this morning that those calling for a national inquiry on grooming gangs were seeking to “jump on a bandwagon of the far-Right”.

The former Tory home secretary said that the words were “deeply insulting and counterproductive”.

Writing on X, Mr Cleverly said: “When will Starmer and Labour learn?

“Accusing those who disagrees with him, or who seeks legitimate answers about repeated failures of child protection, as ‘far right’ is deeply insulting and counterproductive.

“He is the best recruiting sergeant for extremism,” he added.

06:48 PM GMT

Elon Musk threatens to ‘extradite’ Sir Mark Rowley over Southport riots comments

Elon Musk has launched an attack on the head of the Metropolitan Police, Sir Mark Rowley, following remarks the officer made during the summer riots.

Last August, the Commissioner told Sky News that the Metropolitan Police would “come after” those abroad who were committing crimes online by inciting violence.

He said: “We will throw the full force of the law at people. And whether you’re in this country committing crimes on the streets or committing crimes from further afield online, we will come after you”.

Mr Musk shared a post claiming that Sir Mark had threatened to “extradite and arrest US citizens over their social media posts”, and added: “Let’s extradite him instead”.

06:30 PM GMT

Lee Anderson says Labour should ‘hang heads in shame’

Lee Anderson has said that Labour should “hang their heads in shame” after he claimed that only one Labour backbench MP attended a recent debate on grooming gangs.

The Reform UK chief whip said: “The Labour lot over there are banging on about playing politics on this important issue, but the last time I attended a debate on child rape gangs, there was just one Labour backbencher that turned up. They should hang their heads in shame.”

06:24 PM GMT

Labour MP accuses Tories and Reform of ‘shameful attempt to stoke division’

A Labour MP has accused Conservative and Reform UK MPs of a “shameful attempt to stoke division at the expense of victims” by calling for a new inquiry.

Nadia Whittome, the MP for Nottingham East, told the Commons: “Calls now for a fresh inquiry from the Conservatives and Reform are a shameful attempt to stoke division at the expense of victim survivors and children.

“So I thank the Home Secretary for refusing to give in to this deeply harmful and defensive political pointscoring.”

06:16 PM GMT

Arrests made by child sexual exploitation police taskforce up 25 per cent, says Home Secretary

Yvette Cooper said that arrests made by the child sexual exploitation police taskforce had increased by 25 per cent between July and September last year.

The Home Secretary acknowledged the previous Conservative government for setting up the body, which targets group-based child sexual exploitation and abuse.

She said: “That sits alongside the Tackling Organised Exploitation programme, which is using advanced data and analytics to uncover the complex networks.”

06:04 PM GMT

Labour accuses Tories of ‘deep failing’ over tackling child sexual abuse

The Home Secretary has accused the Conservatives of “a deep failing” for having failed to act on recommendations made by the inquiry into child sexual abuse.

Yvette Cooper told the Commons: “The independent inquiry was so important. It’s why I called for it’s why many other people in this House, across this House, called for it, and it’s why we supported it when the previous government set it up.

“But the truth is, there just has not been enough action to tackle these vile crimes, there hasn’t been enough change to policies, to the way in which services operate at local level, and that is a deep failing that those changes have not taken place.”

06:00 PM GMT

Shadow home secretary hits back at Starmer’s comments on ‘far-Right’

Supporting an inquiry into the grooming gangs scandal “is not far-Right”, the shadow home secretary has said.

The Prime Minister said in a speech this morning that those calling for a national inquiry on grooming gangs were seeking to “jump on a bandwagon of the far-Right”.

In response, Chris Philp told the Commons: “And let me just say in that vein, a word on the Prime Minister’s comments this morning: It is not far-Right to stand up for victims of mass rape and smearing people who raise those issues is exactly how this ended up getting covered up in the first place”.

05:57 PM GMT

Home Secretary calls for cross-party unity to crack down on child sexual exploitation

The Home Secretary concluded her statement by calling for opposition parties to work with the Government to tackle child sexual abuse.

She told the Commons: “For many years, there has been broad cross party consensus, not only on the importance of this work, but the interests of victims and survivors must come first.

“There will be different views about the details of the policies that are needed, but every one of us across this House has supported action to protect our children, and that is all our responsibility to keep them safe for the future. So I hope that members across the House will work with ministers and with the victims and survivors panel that we are setting up to change protection for the better, and to make sure it is perpetrators who pay the price.”

05:53 PM GMT

Cooper: ‘Protection of institutions must never be put before the protection of children’

The Home Secretary has announced that it will be made mandatory to report child sexual abuse, as she declared that the “protection of institutions must never be put before the protection of children.”

She told MPs: “I can confirm we will make it mandatory to report abuse, and we will put the measures in the Crime and Policing Bill that will be put before Parliament this spring, making it an offence with professional and criminal sanctions to fail to report or cover up child sexual abuse.

“The protection of institutions must never be put before the protection of children.”

05:48 PM GMT

Child sexual abuse statistics ‘should be chilling to all of us’ - Cooper

The statistics on child sexual abuse in the UK “should be chilling to all of us”, the Home Secretary has said.

In a statement to the Commons, Yvette Cooper said: “All of us have a responsibility to protect our children. Perpetrators must be punished and pursued. Victims and survivors must be protected and supported, but these crimes have not been taken seriously for too long, and far too many children have been failed.”

She told MPs: “The information from the crime survey should be chilling to all of us. It estimates that half a million children every year experience some form of child sexual abuse”.

05:14 PM GMT

Government fails to set deadline on implementing grooming gangs inquiry recommendations

The Government has not set a deadline on implementing the recommendations of an inquiry into child sexual abuse, No 10 said, but insisted ministers were making progress.

Asked about a deadline, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We haven’t set a timetable on it, we want to move on this as quickly as possible.”

Pressed about whether the matter was urgent for the Government, the spokesman added: “We’ll obviously provide an update on this as quickly as possible. We’re already making progress.

“We don’t want to set a deadline on this that may be further away than we can deliver on these recommendations. We want to deliver on these recommendations as quickly as possible.”

05:02 PM GMT

Child groomers are to get longer prison sentences under crackdown, Yvette Cooper to announce

Child groomers are to get longer prison sentences under a crackdown to be announced by the Home Secretary, Charles Hymas reports.

Grooming will be treated as a statutory aggravating factor when judges sentence offenders for specified child sex offences including rape and sexual assault.

It will mean that judges will be required by law to hand down an additional length of time in jail on top of the sentence that the groomer receives for any sexual offence that they committed against the victim.

The grooming will not have to be sexual and it will mean longer sentences for abusers who are part of grooming gangs but may not themselves have groomed a child.

The tough new law was proposed by the Tories in their Criminal Justice Bill before the election but the legislation fell when Rishi Sunak called the election.

04:52 PM GMT

Spokesman: PM doesn’t think everyone calling for grooming inquiry is ‘far-Right’

Sir Keir Starmer does not believe that everyone calling for an inquiry into the grooming gangs scandal is far-Right, the Prime Minister’s spokesman has insisted.

The Prime Minister was criticised after he said in a speech this morning that those calling for a national inquiry on grooming gangs were seeking to “jump on a bandwagon of the far-Right”.

Asked if his comments meant that he was suggesting anyone calling for an inquiry was far-Right, a No10 spokesman said: “No, and like everyone the PM wants action and justice for victims of child sexual abuse.”

He added: “His point is that the way to get justice for victims is to take action... He also is making the point that politicians should not be jumping on bandwagons when certain politicians had a chance to do something about this when they were in government, and the PM’s focus is delivering justice, the actions that victims are calling for, implementing and delivering the recommendations made in 2022.”

04:50 PM GMT

Government to remain using X despite Elon Musk comments, No10 confirms

The Government will continue to use X, the social media platform owned by Elon Musk, Downing Street has confirmed.

A spokesman for the Prime Minister said that the Government “will always use a range of platforms to communicate with the general public” and that its position remains unchanged, despite the tech billionaire’s comments about Labour, Sir Keir Starmer and Jess Phillips.

Asked if the Government was looking at leaving the site, the spokesman said: “No plans to do that. As I say, we communicate with the public on a range of platforms, and we will continue to do so.”

They added: “I’m not going to respond to each and every comment that politicians have made on this, political colleagues may want to. The Prime Minister is focused on delivery rather than rhetoric.”

04:43 PM GMT

Farage: Reform can raise the money it needs without Musk

Nigel Farage has told The Telegraph that Reform UK can raise the money it needs without the help of Elon Musk, Robert Mendick and Camilla Tominey report.

He also revealed that he would not accept a donation from Mr Musk, the world’s richest man, if it came with “conditions” that included support for Tommy Robinson, the far-Right extremist.

Mr Musk had reportedly planned to donate as much as $100 million to Reform UK through the UK arm of Tesla, his electric car company.

04:10 PM GMT

Tories to push in Parliament for ‘full national inquiry’ on grooming scandal

Kemi Badenoch has said that the Tories will put forward an amendment to the Children’s Wellbeing Bill to trigger a “full national inquiry” into the grooming scandal, Amy Gibbons reports.

The Conservative Party leader posted on X: “I was serious when I said it’s time to get justice for victims. So on Wednesday, Conservatives will put forward an amendment to the Children’s Wellbeing Bill to require a full national inquiry into the rape gangs grooming scandal.

“If the amendment is selected, I hope MPs from all parties will vote to support the inquiry, so we can do right by the victims and end the culture of cover ups.”

03:32 PM GMT

‘No basis’ for Elon Musk’s allegations about Gordon Brown, says spokesman

There is “no basis” for Elon Musk’s allegations about how Gordon Brown dealt with the grooming gangs while he was in Downing Street, a spokesman for the former prime minister said.

Mr Musk attacked Mr Brown as he claimed the ex-prime minister had failed to stop grooming gangs when he was in power (see post at 09:33).

Responding to the claims, the spokesman said: “There is no basis for such allegations at all. They are a complete fabrication. There is no foundation whatsoever for alleging that Mr Brown sent, approved or was in any way involved with issuing a circular or statement to the police because it did not happen.

“The original source of these allegations has expressly accepted Mr Brown was not involved at all. Moreover, there is no evidence that such words or actions now attributed to him by Elon Musk have ever been used by Mr Brown, because he neither said nor did them.

They added: “When it comes to the exploitation and abuse of children and young women by sex grooming gangs, the priority for all people in public life should be to secure justice for the survivors, punishment for the perpetrators, and action at local and national level to ensure that these kind of horrific crimes can never be allowed to happen again.

“But that collective endeavour is undermined when some individuals and media outlets instead propagate outright lies about the reasons that these crimes happened in the past.”

02:48 PM GMT

Badenoch accuses Starmer of ‘smear’ after bandwagon remark

Kemi Badenoch has hit back at Sir Keir Starmer after he claimed politicians calling for a statutory inquiry into grooming gangs were “jumping on a bandwagon of the far Right”.

The Tory leader accused the Prime Minister of a “smear” and labelled him a “man of the past”:

Starmer is applying Labour smear tactics from 20 years ago and thinks they will work today. He is a man of the past with no answers for today's problems, let alone tomorrow's.



02:43 PM GMT

Jenrick: No acceptable excuse for not launching national inquiry

Robert Jenrick said there was “no acceptable excuse” for the Government refusing to launch a national inquiry into the grooming gangs scandal.

The shadow justice secretary tweeted: “Starmer’s Government has launched more than 60 reviews since taking office, but won’t launch a national inquiry into rape gangs. Why? There is no acceptable excuse.

“Unlike during the last Government, Oldham Council have now requested Government support and say they are not best-placed to conduct a review.

“Victims now demand a national inquiry. Previous reviews have looked at specific places and elements of the scandal, but nothing has explored it in totality. Such grave state failure warrants the same form of national inquiry we have undertaken in the past. Nothing less is acceptable.”

02:39 PM GMT

Farage demands ‘full national inquiry’ into grooming gangs scandal

Keir Starmer is sweeping the failures of the establishment under the carpet.



02:34 PM GMT

Telegraph readers react to Starmer-Musk row

After Sir Keir Starmer accused Elon Musk of “spreading lies” over the grooming gangs scandal, readers in the comments section of today’s live blog questioned why the PM was going “tit-for-tat” with the tech billionaire.

02:18 PM GMT

Macron accuses Musk of intervening in foreign elections

Emmanuel Macron has accused Elon Musk of “directly intervening” in elections around the world, including in Germany, writes Kieran Kelly.

The French president said in a speech to French ambassadors on Monday: “Ten years ago, who could have imagined it if we had been told that the owner of one of the largest social networks in the world would support a new international reactionary movement and intervene directly in elections, including in Germany.”

Mr Macron also said in the speech that Donald Trump, the president-elect, “knows he has a strong ally in France”.

It comes after Mr Musk expressed support for the hard-Right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party on his social media platform X and in an opinion column for the Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

The Tesla billionaire’s piece claimed “the portrayal of the AfD as rightwing extremist is clearly false, considering that Alice Weidel, the party’s leader, has a same-sex partner from Sri Lanka! Does that sound like Hitler to you? Please!”

The newspaper’s opinion editor later said she resigned over the piece appearing online and in print.

02:05 PM GMT

Streeting: Musk needs social media detox

Wes Streeting suggested Elon Musk should have a “social media detox” and said he would back Sir Keir Starmer if the Government decided to boycott the tycoon’s X website.

The Health Secretary told the BBC’s World at One: “I think he should probably have a new year’s resolution for a social media detox.

“We are spending far too much time worrying about what someone in America has got to say about something they know little about here in the UK.

“What I do think is shameful is that, whereas we would have seen universal outcry across the political spectrum on this sort of rhetoric and this sort of attack on a good colleague like Jess Phillips … instead we have seen a combination of silent indifference from the more decent Conservatives and, worse still, active complicity from other Conservatives.”

Asked whether the Government should leave X, Mr Streeting said: “We want to get our message across on our terms to the public where they are.”

He added: “So long as the Prime Minister, the leader of my party, is happy for us to continue posting on X I will continue to do so and the moment he takes a decision otherwise I would absolutely go along with that.”

01:32 PM GMT

Tories accuse Starmer of ‘smear’ after bandwagon comment

The Conservatives have accused the Prime Minister of “smearing people who are concerned about rape gangs”.

Sir Keir Starmer had claimed during his press conference this morning that politicians calling for a national inquiry into grooming gangs were seeking to “jump on a bandwagon of the far Right”.

Chris Philp, the shadow home secretary, said: “It is disgraceful that Keir Starmer is smearing people who are concerned about rape gangs as jumping on a ‘far Right’ bandwagon, rather than facing up to his own record on this and reconsidering his refusal as prime minister to hold a full national inquiry.

“As Kemi Badenoch said yesterday, a new inquiry must go beyond previous inquiries and focus specifically on the institutional and political failings that enabled the systematic and barbaric attacks to take place.”

01:17 PM GMT

Musk doesn’t know full story on Tommy Robinson, suggests Farage

Nigel Farage questioned whether Elon Musk knew the “full story” about Tommy Robinson.

Mr Musk retweeted posts on X describing Robinson as a “political prisoner” and separately said: “Britain needs Reform now!”

Mr Farage told MailOnline that “I doubt that he knows the full story about Robinson” and “extremism is not welcome in Reform”.

The Reform leader also reportedly said: “Tommy Robinson campaigns against Islam. Much of what he says is right and, despite repeatedly breaking the law, he should not be held in solitary confinement.”

Robinson was jailed for 18 months for contempt of court in Oct last year.

01:04 PM GMT

Home Secretary to deliver Commons statement

Yvette Cooper, the Home Secretary, will make a statement on child sexual exploitation and abuse to MPs later this afternoon.

The statement is expected to begin around 5.30pm in the House of Commons.

12:52 PM GMT

Starmer is utterly despicable, says Musk

Elon Musk labelled Sir Keir Starmer “utterly despicable”.

The Prime Minister had claimed during his press conference this morning that politicians calling for a national inquiry into grooming gangs were seeking to “jump on a bandwagon of the far Right”.

Mr Musk tweeted: “What an insane thing to say!

“The real reason is that it would show how Starmer repeatedly ignored the pleas of vast numbers of little girls and their parents, in order to secure political support.

“Starmer is utterly despicable.”

12:33 PM GMT

Musk ramps up attacks on Starmer

Elon Musk has ramped up his criticism of Sir Keir Starmer over the grooming gangs scandal after the Prime Minister accused the tech billionaire of “spreading lies”.

Sir Keir claimed that politicians calling for a national inquiry were seeking to “jump on a bandwagon of the far Right”.

But Mr Musk hit back, posting on Twitter: “Starmer was deeply complicit in the mass rapes in exchange for votes.

“That’s what the inquiry would show.”

12:23 PM GMT

Musk doubles down on grooming gang criticism despite Starmer warnings

Elon Musk has doubled down on his attacks on the Government after Sir Keir Starmer accused him of “spreading lies”.

The tech billionaire responded to a tweet which stated Labour had blocked a grooming gangs national inquiry “to hide its shameful past”.

“True,” Mr Musk said.

12:18 PM GMT

Musk hits back after Starmer rules out grooming gangs public inquiry

Elon Musk suggested Sir Keir Starmer was ruling out a national inquiry into the grooming gangs scandal because of fears it could expose failings when he was director of public prosecutions.

Sir Keir, who served as DPP from 2008 to 2013, was asked at a press conference this morning if he was ruling out a public inquiry because he was “afraid it might expose failings in your role as DPP”.

Sir Keir said his record on the issue could speak for itself.

Mr Musk reposted the video clip and said:

11:50 AM GMT

Analysis: Starmer goes to war with Musk

Many people in Westminster believed Sir Keir Starmer would tiptoe around Elon Musk’s attacks over the grooming gangs scandal if he was asked about it this morning.

The Prime Minister has in the past been reluctant to engage in a public slanging match with the tech billionaire.

But there was no tiptoeing today. Instead, the Prime Minister launched into the row with all guns blazing.

He was asked specifically about Mr Musk’s comments and the PM’s answers included phrases like “desperate for attention” and “spreading lies and misinformation”.

Downing Street likely won’t have long to wait until Mr Musk responds as this extraordinary war of words continues to grow.

11:32 AM GMT

Senior Tory demands full public inquiry into grooming gangs

A senior Tory frontbencher said there must be a full public inquiry into the grooming gangs scandal and “no other type of inquiry will do”.

Alex Burghart, the shadow chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, said: “We need a full public inquiry into the rape gangs under the Inquiries Act 2005. This means those who are/were in power can be called to give evidence in public UNDER OATH. No other type of inquiry will do.”

11:27 AM GMT

Reform MP hits back at Starmer’s ‘far Right bandwagon’ claim

Reform MP Rupert Lowe has hit back at Sir Keir Starmer after he claimed politicians calling for a statutory inquiry into grooming gangs were “jumping on a bandwagon of the far Right” (see the post below at 10.49).

Mr Lowe tweeted:

There is nothing "far-right" about wanting justice for thousands of British girls who were abused and raped by mainly Pakistani gangs.



Not a far-right 'bandwagon', as Starmer says - we must move past these slurs.



11:21 AM GMT

Watch: Starmer’s NHS speech and Musk comments in full

10:55 AM GMT

PM rejects calls for statutory inquiry into grooming gangs

Sir Keir Starmer said the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) led by Professor Alexis Jay which reported in Oct 2022 was “comprehensive” as he rejected calls for a statutory inquiry into grooming gangs.

The Prime Minister said: “There have been a lot of reviews including localised reviews, including into Oldham for example, the mayor of Manchester did his review and the Jay report was intended to look at the different types of exploitation that went on.

“It was a comprehensive review.”

He added: “This doesn’t need more consultation. It doesn’t need more research. It just needs action.”

10:49 AM GMT

Starmer accuses politicians of ‘jumping on a bandwagon of the far Right’

Sir Keir Starmer claimed politicians who are now calling for a statutory inquiry into grooming gangs were “jumping on a bandwagon of the far Right”.

He said: “My record, it is open. There is nothing secret about being director of public prosecutions. Every single case I prosecuted went to court and was looked at by a judge.

“I had an independent inspectorate who had access to every single file...”

He added: “This isn’t about whether I defend myself or my record, frankly. That record is there, you can see it, you can make your own mind up.

“It is something about the nature of our politics because once we lose the anchor that truth matters in the robust debate we must have then we are on a very slippery slope and when politicians, and I mean politicians, who sat in government for many years are casual about honesty, decency, truth and the rule of law, calling for inquiries because they want to jump on a bandwagon of the far Right, then that affects politics because a robust debate can only be based on the true facts and that is why this is actually an important point about our politics, not about what anybody may or may not say on Twitter.”

10:35 AM GMT

A line has been crossed with attacks on Jess Phillips, says Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer appeared to take another shot at Elon Musk.

He said: “Jess Phillips does not need me or anybody else to speak on her behalf, but when the poison of the far Right leads to serious threats to Jess Phillips and others, then in my book, a line has been crossed.

“I enjoy the cut and thrust of politics, the robust debate that we must have, but that’s got to be based on facts and truth, not on lies, not on those who are so desperate for attention that they’re prepared to debase themselves and their country.”

Sir Keir Starmer, the Prime Minister, delivers a speech in Surrey this morning - Leon Neal /PA

10:33 AM GMT

Starmer accuses Musk of ‘spreading lies’

Sir Keir Starmer appeared to accuse Elon Musk of “spreading lies”.

He said: “Those that are spreading lies and misinformation as far and as wide as possible, they are not interested in victims, they are interested in themselves.

“Those who are cheerleading Tommy Robinson are not interested in justice, they are supporting a man who went to prison for nearly collapsing a grooming case, a gang grooming case.”

He added: “Those attacking Jess Phillips who I am proud to call a colleague and a friend are not protecting victims. Jess Phillips has done a thousand times more than they have even dreamt about when it comes to protecting victims of sexual abuse throughout her entire career.”

10:28 AM GMT

Starmer defends record on tackling grooming gangs after Musk criticism

Sir Keir Starmer was asked if he was angry about Elon Musk’s criticism of Jess Phillips, the safeguarding minister.

The Prime Minister said: “I think most people are more interested in what is going to happen to the NHS, frankly, that what is happening on Twitter.”

He then said it was a “really important set of issues”.

Defending his record, he said: “Let me start with this: Child sexual exploitation is utterly sickening. Utterly sickening. And for many, many years too many victims have been completely let down.

“Let down by perverse ideas about community relations or by the idea that institutions must be protected above all else and they have not been listened to and they have not been heard.

“And when I was chief prosecutor for five years I tackled that head on because I could see what was happening and that is why I reopened cases that had been closed and supposedly finished, I brought the first major prosecution of an Asian grooming gang in the particular case it was in Rochdale but it was the first of its kind, there were many that then followed that format.

“We changed, or I changed, the whole prosecution approach because I wanted to challenge and did challenge the myths and stereotypes that were stopping those victims being heard.”

10:23 AM GMT

Starmer refuses to be drawn on Musk criticism

Sir Keir Starmer was asked about Elon Musk’s suggestion that “America should liberate the people of Britain from their tyrannical government” (see the post below at 09.33).

The Prime Minister said: “I don’t really have any comment on the particular comment that was made this morning by Musk.”

10:20 AM GMT

Starmer concludes speech

Sir Keir Starmer has now finished his speech.

He will now take questions from the press.

10:19 AM GMT

NHS wasting money on inefficient care, says PM

The NHS is wasting too much money, Sir Keir Starmer warned.

The Prime Minister said: “Far too much money is wasted on inefficient care. That has to stop because we cannot afford it.”

He said harnessing the potential benefits of artificial intelligence would be key to improving the health service.

Sir Keir said the technology has “almost unlimited power” to cut spending waste and save lives.

10:15 AM GMT

Starmer: This is the year we roll up our sleeves and reform the NHS

Sir Keir Starmer promised to deliver an NHS “fit for the future”.

The Prime Minister said: “This is the year we roll up our sleeves and reform the NHS.”

He said Labour would give patients more flexibility on appointments and improve the NHS app. He also said care will be moved closer to where people live, with more local diagnostic centres.

“That will make a massive difference to waiting times,” he said.

10:12 AM GMT

Health service cannot be national money pit, says Starmer

The Prime Minister warned the NHS cannot continue to be a “national money pit” as he cited low levels of productivity within the health service which have to be improved.

But Sir Keir Starmer said he will “fight for it day and night”.

The premier said NHS staff “give their all to save lives and look after the families of other people” and he was “angry” about what those staff had been put through during the last 14 years of Tory governments.

10:10 AM GMT

NHS must be hungry for innovation, says Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer said the NHS must offer patients more convenience.

The Prime Minister said he wanted the health service to be “hungry for innovation”.

“That is the only way to face up to the challenges of the future,” he said.

10:08 AM GMT

PM vows to catapult NHS into the future

Sir Keir Starmer said the NHS is the “embodiment of British values and humanity” but it is in need of reform.

The Prime Minister said that 2025 will be about “rebuilding Britain and rebuilding the NHS is the cornerstone of that”.

The principles underpinning the health service will not change but it will be overhauled from “top to bottom” in order to “catapult the service into the future”.

10:06 AM GMT

Starmer NHS speech now underway

Sir Keir Starmer is now on stage in Surrey as he delivers his speech on NHS reform.

The Prime Minister started by wishing NHS staff a happy new year.

He said that for many NHS staff the words Christmas and break often do not go together as he thanked them for working over the festive period.

09:53 AM GMT

Health minister insists Alexis Jay’s recommendations will be implemented

Karin Smyth, a health minister, said the Government is committed to implementing the recommendations from Professor Alexis Jay’s report on child sexual abuse (see the post below at 08.54).

Asked on ITV’s Good Morning Britain whether there will be a new national inquiry into grooming gangs, she said: “We’ve had the Alexis Jay inquiry, which, as as you know, took seven years, cost millions of pounds, and those 20 recommendations that she made were not implemented by the last government.

“So our approach has been to take those recommendations… we are committed to implementing those and working across Government.

“It is difficult to make sure that that happens, but we have the great leadership and experience of both Keir Starmer making sure that happens, and my colleague, Jess Phillips, and others who’ve got direct experience of making sure that these evil perpetrators are brought to justice and that victims are supported.

“So we want to support those people to have their voices heard and to make sure that the lessons are learned and those recommendations are implemented.”

09:44 AM GMT

Pictured: Starmer and Streeting visit healthcare provider in Surrey ahead of PM’s speech

Sir Keir Starmer and Wes Streeting are pictured this morning as they visited a healthcare provider in Surrey - Leon Neal/Getty Images Europe

09:33 AM GMT

Musk renews attacks on Starmer and Labour

Elon Musk continued his attacks on Sir Keir Starmer, Labour and the Government this morning.

He attacked Gordon Brown as he claimed the former prime minister had failed to stop grooming gangs when he was in power.

He also tweeted a yes/no poll with the statement: “America should liberate the people of Britain from their tyrannical government.”

09:15 AM GMT

Starmer vows to ‘end backlogs’ and make NHS ‘fit for the future’

We inherited a broken NHS, with millions of people languishing on waiting lists. Their lives on hold.



My government is delivering our Plan for Change.



Our reforms to elective recovery will end backlogs and provide millions more appointments, making our NHS fit for the future. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) January 6, 2025

08:54 AM GMT

Child sexual abuse inquiry chair urges Starmer to implement reforms

The former chairwoman of a national inquiry into child sexual abuse has urged Sir Keir Starmer to implement its recommendations in full.

Professor Alexis Jay led the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) which published its report in October 2022 and made 20 recommendations designed to better protect vulnerable young people.

A campaign group now chaired by Prof Jay, called Act on IICSA, has now warned against politicising the issue after a new row exploded last week over a minister’s decision to reject calls for a public inquiry into grooming gangs in Oldham.

Prof Jay said she wanted to see the “full implementation of IICSA’s recommendations”, prompting the Government to insist it was “working at pace” to do so.

08:43 AM GMT

Starmer to deliver speech on NHS reform at 10am amid Musk row

Sir Keir Starmer is kicking off 2025 with a big speech setting out his plan to improve the health service.

The Prime Minister will deliver an address at 10am on how he intends to reduce routine treatment hospital waiting lists.

He will be hoping to start the new year on the right note and to stabilise the Government after a fairly rocky first six months in power.

However, the PM’s comments about the NHS could well be overshadowed as he is likely to be asked about Elon Musk and the tech billionaire’s ongoing attacks on the Government.