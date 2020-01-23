'Not good enough' says Solskjaer after Burnley win at Old Trafford

SHOWS: MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, UK (JANUARY 22, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

"I wouldn't say today was a fair reflection on this group, of the season they've been through. They've done fantastic at times of course today's a - I can't sit here and do anything but hold my hands up and say that's not good enough from Man United. But that's where we're at, at the moment. With all the players (out), it's not like we've got ten there on the bench that we could have rotated. They've played and they've done fantastic."

"I'm responsible for what's happening on the pitch and of course we're looking to strengthen. We know that we have to strengthen. We know that. And we took that decision that some of these players, we let them go because we needed to start a fresh with a clear sight on targets in front of us. And that means a certain type of player in the squad. And yes, we know that we have to get quality in and numbers in."

"We are working to improve and get players in and hopefully we can get something over the line. I think everyone can see that these players are being stretched. They are stretched and I've got absolutely no complaints on any of them because they give absolutely everything they've got."

STORY: Manchester United's Champions League qualification hopes suffered a blow with a 2-0 upset at home to Burnley in the Premier League on Wednesday (January 22), as the Old Trafford fans vented their anger at the club's U.S. owners.

United fans chanted protest songs aimed at the Glazer family, who have owned the club since 2005, while their team fell to a second straight loss.

Chris Wood fired Burnley ahead in the 39th minute with a half-volley on the turn after a simple free kick routine in which Ben Mee headed the ball down into the path of the New Zealand international.

The Clarets, who move up to 13th place, doubled their lead through striker Jay Rodriguez who blasted into the top corner after a smart exchange with Wood.

United had a last-minute header from Luke Shaw ruled out for pushing.

The defeat leaves United in fifth, six points adrift of Chelsea who currently occupy the fourth Champions League qualification spot.