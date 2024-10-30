'That is not who we are': Harris warns of another Trump term

STORY: :: Harris makes closing arguments where

Trump stood before Jan 6 Capitol attack

:: October 29, 2024

:: Washington, DC

"Look, we know who Donald Trump is. He is the person who stood at this very spot nearly four years ago and sent an armed mob to the United States Capitol to overturn the will of the people in a free and fair election, an election that he knew he lost.

"This is not a candidate for president who is thinking about how to make your life better. This is someone who is unstable, obsessed with revenge, consumed with grievance, and out for unchecked power. Donald Trump has spent a decade trying to keep the American people divided and afraid of each other."

Harris spoke to an outdoor rally estimated by her campaign to number more than 75,000 people at the site near the White House where on Jan. 6, 2021, Trump addressed his supporters before they attacked the U.S. Capitol.

"We know who Donald Trump is," Harris said, adding the former president "sent an armed mob" to the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

"This is someone who is unstable, obsessed with revenge, consumed with grievance and out for unchecked power," Harris said during her campaign's closing argument before a tightly contested Nov. 5 presidential election.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll on Tuesday showed that Harris' lead had eroded to just 44% to 43% among registered voters.

Harris has led Trump in every Reuters/Ipsos poll since she entered the race in July, but her advantage has steadily shrunk since late September.

Trump and his allies have sought to play down the violence of Jan. 6.

Thousands of his supporters stormed the Capitol, sending lawmakers fleeing for their lives and chanting "Hang Mike Pence" the vice president, after Trump's address on the Ellipse, where as president he told the crowd to "fight like hell" to prevent Pence and Congress from ratifying his loss.