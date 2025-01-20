'It Was Not Human': UFO Whistleblower Details Recovery Of Giant Egg-Like Object

A former Air Force Special Operations airman told NewsNation that he worked for a secret unit that retrieved debris that he believes was from crashed unidentified flying objects.

“Just visually looking at the object on the ground, you could tell that it was extraordinary and anomalous,” Jacob Barber, who said he had worked in both official and unofficial capacities for the U.S. government, told the network. “It was not human.”

Barber told NewsNation’s Ross Coulthart that the object looked like a large white egg and was about the size of an SUV. The UFO ― which the U.S. government now called UAPs, or unidentified aerial phenomena ― had no engine and no thermal signature.

“It’s inconsistent with anything I’d ever seen before,” he said. “I can also tell you that the reaction by my team, we all knew we were dealing with something extraordinary.”

Barber said it was later confirmed to him that the object was from a “nonhuman intelligence,” but doesn’t know what it was.

He said he also picked up what he called an “eightgon,” which he described as “a flying disc with what looked like eight delineated sections.” Barber described feeling “odd” and growing more emotional as he got closer to the “eightgon” object.

“I felt like something connected with me,” he said. “I felt like something had tuned in to me and my soul and was providing me some sense of guidance on what to do and how profound what I was doing was. It was so overwhelming that I began to cry.”

NewsNation also said it independently obtained footage of an egg-shaped object being moved by helicopter:

While few details can be seen, the object isn’t dissimilar to some of those seen in flight in prior videos from other whistleblowers, footage later confirmed by the Pentagon as authentic.

One, called the “Tic Tac” because of its similarity to the mint candies, shows a white object with no visible wings or engines moving rapidly through the sky as pilots react in awe.

There has been no clear answer as to what the objects are, but some observers have noted that there are more down-to-earth explanations for them, such as drones or balloons, in some cases of potentially foreign origin and with advanced ― but not alien ― technology.

See NewsNation’s full interview with Barber below: