CBC

Yes, we're going to talk about another year of warming. You might be tired of the same old tale: another year, another position on the top 10 warmest years, a podium on which we definitely don't want to stand.But the past two years have been different — and climate scientists don't understand why.We know that fossil fuels are primarily responsible for Earth's upward-trending temperature and our changing climate. But something else seems to be driving temperatures up, higher than scientists expec