Not just for jocks: Regina's Martin Academy looks to balance sports training with academics

It's six a.m. on a Saturday. While most high school seniors are still in bed, Alyssa Clairmont is at the place she loves the most, the pool.

The Lawson Aquatic Centre in Regina is eerily quiet. Typically, children screaming and splashing around, and classes being taught in all corners of the pool echo off the walls. This time of the morning is for the truly committed.

Clairmont's begins diving practice with a warmup that is as rigorous as most people's daily workout routine. After some stretching, gymnastics and trampoline work, it's finally time to hit the diving board.

The 18-year-old is a national ⁠— burgeoning on international ⁠— level diver, and diving coach. She won a bronze medal in the one-metre at the Canadian Senior National Diving Championships, becoming the first Regina Diving Club member to ever medal there ⁠— and did that all while maintaining honour roll status at school.

Clairmont is one of about 300 students who study in Martin Collegiate's Academy program in Regina. The program was launched as a partnership between the Regina Public School Board and Martin Collegiate high school in the fall of 2014.

It has three pillars — hockey, baseball and softball — as well as the premier program, which accepts elite-level athletes from various sports.

That premier program means Clairmont can attend school earlier than most students, gain credit for her training, and give her prime practice time early in the afternoon.

It also gives the teen an opportunity to attend large meets around the world without missing any school work.

"It's weird to me because then I get excited to go back to school because I know if I miss anything I have the chance to catch up while I was gone," Clairmont said. "And then I don't fall behind in everything. I don't feel lost when I get back and everyone's always willing to help out."

Martin Academy is the only program of its kind in Saskatchewan and rare in it being attached to a public institution. Most sports academies in Canada are private, meaning tuition can cost upwards of $20,000 a year. For the Academy program, parents pay a minimal fee.

Premier program leader Kim Perepeluk said the program's relationship with the public school system also helps its students succeed because of the buy-in from the staff. The teachers understand the pressure elite athletes have balancing a heavy practice and competition schedule with studying.

