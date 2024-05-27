It’s not over: More rain expected on Memorial Day in the Triangle

The rain that fell in the Triangle overnight is likely a prelude to the showers and thunderstorms to come on Memorial Day, according to forecasters.

A cold front from the west will clash with warm moist air to produce heavy rain, gusty winds and perhaps even hail and isolated tornadoes this afternoon and evening. The strongest storms are expected along and east of a line running through Wake Forest, Raleigh and Sanford, according to the National Weather Service.

The day won’t be a total washout. Storms reaching the Triangle this morning will be followed by a break before more fire up later this afternoon and evening.

But if you’re headed to a cookout or a Memorial Day observance, best to expect rain.

The cold front will usher in sunny skies and much cooler, drier air in the days ahead. Temperatures on Thursday, Friday and Saturday will barely reach 80, with overnight lows in the 50s, and no rain expected all week.