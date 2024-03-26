'Do Not Play With Me': Nicki Minaj Takes Mic Away From Tonally Challenged Fan in Orlando

Nicki Minaj gave fans a chance to show off their pipes at a show in Orlando, Florida, on March 22, only to balk at their pitchy crooning and other shenanigans.

Video filmed by concertgoer Vincent Cafiero shows Minaj saying, “Do not play with me” before handing the mic over to a person in the crowd during “The Night Is Still Young." However, the fan proved not quite up to the task, as Minaj’s facial expression revealed, and she quickly asked for the mic back.

Minaj attempted to give another fan a chance, but the fan used it to give a shout-out and Minaj again snatched the mic back. At that point, clutching at her costume after a minor wardrobe malfunction, Minaj said, “Meanwhile my boob is out.” Credit: Vincent Cafiero via Storyful