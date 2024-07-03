DO NOT POST - Clip for tropical article
Hurricane Beryl nearing Jamaica
Hurricane Beryl nearing Jamaica
Hurricane Beryl has continued to grow in intensity, becoming a Category 5 hurricane on Monday night.
ST. GEORGE'S, Grenada (AP) — Hurricane Beryl roared through open waters Tuesday as a powerful Category 4 storm heading toward Jamaica after earlier crossing islands in the southeast Caribbean, killing at least six people.
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) — Hurricane Beryl strengthened to Category 5 status late Monday after it ripped doors, windows and roofs off homes across the southeastern Caribbean with devastating winds and storm surge fueled by the Atlantic's record warmth.
A passing cold front will be the trigger for thunderstorms with heavy rain to develop across much of Ontario on Wednesday
A powerful and dangerous Hurricane Beryl is churning the Caribbean Sea. Get the latest tropical forecast with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
Hurricane Beryl could bring up to 8 feet of storm surge in Jamaica.
STORY: :: Hurricane Beryl causes 'massive destruction' in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the Prime Minister says:: July 1, 2024:: Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines :: Ralph Gonsalves via Facebook:: CSU/CIRA & NOAA:: European Union Copernicus Sentinel-2 Imagery / Pierre Markuse:: Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister, St. Vincent and the Grenadines:: "Hurricane Beryl, dangerous, devastating, hurricane has come and gone and it has left in its wake immense destruction. Pain, suffering across our nation at this hour.:: "Union Island has been devastated. The reports that I have received indicate that 90% of the houses have been severely damaged or destroyed.":: "And sadly, it has been reported, we do not yet know all the details, that one person died and there may well be more fatalities. We are not yet sure." Hurricane Beryl strengthened on Monday into a "potentially catastrophic" category 5 storm as it moved across the eastern Caribbean, putting Jamaica near its path after downing power lines and flooding streets elsewhere.Beryl brings an unusually fierce and early start to this year's Atlantic hurricane season, with scientists saying climate change probably contributed to the rapid pace of its formation as global warming has boosted North Atlantic temperatures.
Beryl weakened slightly into a Category 4 storm Tuesday from the monster Category 5 hurricane it became overnight.
Several major brands have recalled certain heat pump models in Canada because they can switch from air conditioning to heating mode following a power interruption.The recall affects Daikin, Amana and Goodman brands.The recall doesn't affect heat pumps installed for free through a P.E.I. government program for low-income homeowners, according to the province's Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action.'While the provincial free heat pump program does install some Daikin units, the reca
To save the imperiled spotted owl from potential extinction, U.S. wildlife officials are embracing a contentious plan to deploy trained shooters into dense West Coast forests to kill almost a half-million barred owls that are crowding out their smaller cousins.
Beryl, a high-end Category 4 hurricane, continues to produce catastrophic winds and life-threatening storm surge on the Grenadine Islands, Carriacou Island and Grenada.
OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters lined roads to keep flames from reaching homes as helicopters dropped water on a growing wildfire Wednesday in Northern California that has forced at least 13,000 people to evacuate, with another day of extreme heat expected.
A severe storm risk has emerged on the Prairies for Canada Day. There is the potential for thunderstorms, hail and strong winds, which may affect your holiday plans
A young family in British Columbia's Comox Valley thought they found a creative solution to expand their home, but a recent city bylaw change has put a stop to their plans. Paul Myers and Jessica Evans live in a 1940s one-bedroom rancher house in Courtenay. When they welcomed their baby last year, it didn't take long for their home to start feeling cramped. "He's taking up a lot more space than he would seem to if you just look at him," Myers said, laughing. But when the couple looked at moving
The findings suggest they are able to push the apparent limits of what giant land animals can do.
The largest mass dolphin stranding in decades, if not ever, has left Cape Cod residents wondering what more can be done.
Hurricane Beryl, a Category 4 storm, made landfall in the Caribbean on Monday, fueled by the record warm waters.View on euronews
NEW YORK (AP) — Imagine stepping into a life-sized whale carcass decoy and steering it into deep water. You're looking — yes, looking — for a group of hungry sharks to spark a feeding frenzy. To attract them, you shoot out hundreds of gallons of synthetic blood and chum. Then watch them lose it.
CALGARY — Calgary’s month-long water conservation crisis is one big step closer to being over, as the mayor announced Tuesday that residents are no longer being asked to restrict their indoor water use.
SAVONA, BRITISH COLUMBIA — Officials say a flash flood west of Kamloops, B.C., has impacted at least 20 homes in the community of Savona, but no injuries have been reported.