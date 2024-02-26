'It's not a reboot': Selena Gomez teases Wizards of Waverly Place revival

Selena Gomez says new Wizards of Waverly Place will be ‘really fun’ (AFP via Getty Images)

Selena Gomez says she is feeling “excited” about the recently announced Wizards of Waverly Place revival.

The actress and singer, 31, dropped by US late night chat show Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote her new single Love On, where she also teased the new series, insisting it's “not a reboot”.

Last month it was reported by Deadline that Disney Branded Television had issued a pilot order for a new series, with Gomez returning as her character Alex Russo alongside David Henrie as Justin Russo. “It's gonna be really fun. I was excited to bring the characters back. It's not a reboot. It's gonna be a different version, I guess, so I'm excited for you guys to see it,” she told Kimmel.The Only Murders In The Building star was just 15 years old when the show originally launched in 2007 and centered on the Russo family, who are all wizards living in New York.

Selena Gomez was just 15 when she first appeared in Wizards of Waverly Place back in 2007 (Disney)

Gomez played the role of Alex Russo and was one of three siblings who had to complete training to determine which will become the sole wizard in the family, with the others relinquishing their powers.

Spoiler alert for those who missed it the first time around, but Gomez's character did eventually become the wizard in the family, which will seemingly come into play when introducing new characters.

When Kimmel joked, “Are there going to be wizards in it?” Gomez responded, “Well, yeah, I am the family wizard.”

The new show will follow Gomez’s older onscreen brother Justin (David Henrie), who has left his powers behind as an adult, with a wife and two sons.

A mysterious incident at WizTech leads to a powerful young wizard Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown) showing up at Justin's door, in need of his training.

The cast also includes Alkaio Thiele as Justin's oldest son Roman and Mimi Gianopulos as Justin's wife, Giada.

Henrie announced on Instagram in early February that filming for the pilot was already completed.

“That’s a wrap on the pilot of the sequel! On the original series we signed our names on the back of the set right at the beginning of the show, and now on the sequel we’re doing the same!” he penned.

“Can’t wait for the Russo’s to become apart of your family, once again,” Henrie added, alongside a clip showing a piece of the set with the cast's names signed on it.

While Gomez is only slated to guest star in the pilot, she will also executive produce the series alongside Henrie.