How Not Training for a Race May Have Actually Helped Me Run My Fastest Time Yet

Around mile 6, the dull ache in my stomach starting growing stronger. I felt simultaneously bloated, gurgly, and hungry—not a desirable combination anytime, but especially unpleasant during a half marathon.

Yet instead of fixating on the pain, I simply accepted it and pushed onward. “You didn’t train for this race,” I told myself. “Of course it’s going to be painful.”

As my stomach pain—plus other familiar running aches—waxed and waned through the remaining 7 miles of the Daufuskie Island Half Marathon, I continued repeating this mantra: Your pain is expected, and it’s okay. And then at mile 13, that pain turned to glee as I rounded the last corner and saw the giant red race timer ticking over the finish line. I crossed it three minutes ahead of my previous personal best—a number that had plagued me for five and a half years, despite multiple attempts to beat it.

My experience running this race last month (which I was invited to run as a member of the media) was both magical and extremely confusing. Magical in that I toured a beautiful, historical island on foot (Daufuskie is in South Carolina, directly southwest of Hilton Head), and somehow achieved my best time in the process. Confusing in the sense of HOW, exactly, did untrained me pull that off?! My previous best time had been achieved after months of hard, dedicated training. This go-around, I’d done far less and yet fared better (at least when it came to my finishing time). It went against all logic. But then I started thinking about it more and wondered: Could my lack of training somehow be partially responsible for my success?

Of course many factors can affect performance on race day—I would guess that the fact that the race was at sea level helped. (My previous best time was also set at sea level, but I was living at sea level at the time. Now, I live and run regularly at a moderate altitude in Boulder, Colorado.) Nutrition, sleep, and stress levels can also play a role, though in this particular case, I wouldn’t say I was doing great by those measures after a cross-country flight.

Beyond those external factors, though, is an often overlooked element that can have a big impact on performance: your mental state. And in replaying the narrative I told myself before and during the race, I realized that is where my lack of training may have actually paid off.

To be clear, I'm not advocating for a no-training approach. There are the obvious safety risks of running a long-distance race without properly preparing your body beforehand, and there’s also the reality that a good training plan will, more often than not, make you faster. Also, while running through discomfort is one thing, if you experience any sudden, sharp, or worsening pain, always listen to your body and stop. Never run through pain if you think you might have an actual injury.

That said, I do think that in my particular scenario, not training provided several important mental advantages that translated into real results. Let me explain.

I went into it with very few expectations and instead of stressing about hitting a time goal, I told myself that simply finishing would be a win.

Let me just say that I had the best intentions of training...until winter weather, winter holidays, winter laziness—you get the point. By the time I actually felt ready to begin training, the race was just two weeks away. And so I just kept up my regular workout routine in lieu of the tempo runs, long runs, and hill repeats that a typical half marathon training plan demands.

I should note here that in general, I’m pretty fit. I work out about five times a week with a mix of short-distance running and strength training, and I’ve finished four half marathons, plus a full marathon, before this one. Overall, I’d say I’m always trained enough to at least finish a 13.1-mile race. But to finish it quickly and without walking part of it? That’s a different story.

So when race day rolled around, I had fully accepted the fact that I was undertrained, and though I’m the type of person who, in a competitive setting, will never not try my hardest, I kind of let myself off the hook before the race even happened. This took a lot of the pressure off my performance, which I think ultimately helped me tackle the race loose and relaxed.

Story continues