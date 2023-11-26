Not your typical Santa visit: What does time with Old Saint Nick look like for kids with sensory loss?

There are an increasing number of Santa experiences geared to youngsters with sensory sensitivities, but what does a visit with Old Saint Nick look like for children with sensory loss?

“It’s really unique to the individual,” said Cathy Proll, CEO of Sensity Deafblind and Sensory Support Network of Canada, located in Paris.

For over 30 years, the organization has provided support and resources in the deafblind community — meaning people experiencing a combined loss of vision and hearing, who cannot use either sense as a primary means of accessing communication or information.

Recognizing a typical mall Santa visit has barriers for children with sensory loss, Sensity started their own Santa experience in 2017, now hosted in partnership with the City of Brantford and County of Brant.

The environment itself is calm and relaxed, with design features that communicate information to visitors experiencing sensory loss.

Handrails provide a tactile guide, with different textures corresponding to the part of the building they’re in.

The multipurpose room has a dark border that indicates where the floor and wall meet. Darker colours are also used strategically through the building to help give a sense of direction.

Vinyl plank floors run throughout, because the noise made by walking on hardwood can be difficult for people with hearing implants — the exception being in the music room, Proll said, where hardwood allows folks to feel the music through vibrating speakers in the floor and chairs that also vibrate.

To help children with sensory loss anticipate what will happen when they meet Santa, some might put together an experience book, Proll said.

The actual visit might be a tactile experience for some — touching Santa’s suit or his beard, exploring the room.

Or for kids with some residual sight or hearing, their experience may have visual or auditory components.

“It’s really about what makes sense for that person,” said Proll.

Sensity’s communications and event co-ordinator, Samantha Gaspar, said that having the same Santa each year, who is sensitive to the unique needs and considerations of participants, contributes to the success of the program.

Because it’s not “a quick five-minute visit with Santa and off you go,” said Proll, there are activities for children while they wait.

The W. Ross Macdonald School — which has a deafblind program nearby in Brantford — brings a higher population of children with sensory loss to the region

“Deafblindness is actually a low-incidence disability,” said Proll, “Some of the people we support may be the only person in their community who is deafblind.”

Designed to be an “inclusive and meaningful” experience for everyone, said Gaspar, children who require a sensory-friendly visit with Santa are encouraged to register — as space is limited — by emailing JSawicki@brantford.ca or phoning 519-759-4150, ext. 5391.

Celeste Percy-Beauregard’s reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative. The funding allows her to report on stories about Brant County.

Celeste Percy-Beauregard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator