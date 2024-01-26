‘I would not want to send my children to boarding school,’ James Blunt says

The Harrow-educated singer has two young sons with Sofia Wellesley, his wife of 10 years - JOSEPH OKPAKO/WIREIMAGE

James Blunt has revealed that he will never send his children to boarding school, despite his own experience giving him “huge opportunity”.

The Harrow-educated singer, 49, has two young sons with socialite Sofia Wellesley, his wife of 10 years.

He said that while a boarding school education might be “beneficial” for children, he could not give his own the same experience because he would miss spending time with them too much.

Speaking on the Full Disclosure podcast, the singer said: “I wouldn’t want to send my children to boarding school because I would miss out on them.

“I am sure they would have a beneficial time but I wouldn’t get the pleasure of their company.”

The pop star was sent to board at Elstree School aged seven before attending the all-boys boarding school Harrow, in Middlesex, whose famous alumni include Sir Winston Churchill and Lord Byron.

His wife, meanwhile, is thought to have attended school on the Spanish island Majorca, where her parents Lord and Lady John Henry Wellesley have a home. She is known to have later graduated from Edinburgh University and law school before becoming an attorney.

The 40-year-old is the granddaughter of the late Arthur Valerian Wellesley, the 8th Duke of Wellington.

Her family has a long history of education at the prestigious Eton College, where Prince William, the Duke of Sussex and almost two dozen prime ministers have also boarded.

The private couple have never revealed the names of their two children, but in 2016 Blunt confirmed they had welcomed a son while speaking at the Oxford Union.

Pop star Ed Sheeran has revealed that he is the godfather to one of the couple’s children.

Blunt, who served in the British Army before becoming a musician, recalled his own school days on the Full Disclosure podcast, including when his parents dropped him off at Elstree’s gates “with a Nintendo game and said goodbye”.

His father was an army helicopter pilot and the singer said that going to private schools gave him “stability” away from his military-based parents, but he admitted it still came as a “shock to the system”.

“That was a weird moment being dropped off at boarding school”, he said.

“I think the first words [my parents] taught me were ‘boarding school’ but it certainly was a shock to the system [being dropped off].

“They put their heads around the corner and said goodbye and three days later I asked the matron ‘when am I going to see my parents?’ and the matron said ‘Christmas time’ and it certainly came as a surprise.”

He also described how while at Harrow he was forced to make a fellow pupil’s sheets, do his laundry, and make him toast in order to escape punishments.

“I had a guy in the top year – I had to call him God, I almost didn’t know his real name.

“I had to turn up every morning, wake him up, open his curtains, bring him tea, make him toast, change the sheets, do his laundry, and on the weekends he’d give me cigarettes and beer.

“He paid me £15 a term which was actually five quid more than anyone else and if I got in trouble with any other seniors, he would kind of help you get out of that trouble. So it was a mutually beneficial setup and I kind of liked it.”

The singer has previously noted that boarding school gives children a beneficial sense of independence, but also that it can make them “emotionally stunted”.

He has also said that being a present and “hands-on” parent to his sons is important to him.