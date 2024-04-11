Nothing is important but the victims: Father of Ron Goldman, stabbed next to Nicole Brown, speaks on OJ death

Ron Goldman (pictured right) was murdered in 1994 alongside his friend Nicole Brown. His father Fred Goldman (left) commented on OJ Simpson’s death and said ‘the only thing that is important today are the victims’ (Alamy/Getty)

The father of Ron Goldman, who was murdered alongside his friend Nicole Brown, said the news of OJ Simpson’s death was a further reminder of how long his son has been gone, and how much he has been missed.

Ron Goldman, 25, and Nicole Brown, 35, were stabbed to death in June 1994 outside of her home in Brentwood, California after returning home from dinner.

Simpson, Brown’s ex-husband, was charged with their murders but aquitted in what was dubbed the “trial of the century”. A civil court later found Simpson, a former NFL player and actor, guilty of their murders.

Ronald Goldman (July 2, 1968 – June 12, 1994) was an American restaurant waiter and a friend of Nicole Brown Simpson, the ex-wife of the American football player O. J. Simpson. He was murdered, along with Brown, at her home in Los Angeles, California, on June 12, 1994. Simpson was acquitted of their killings in 1995 but found liable for both deaths in a 1997 civil lawsuit (Getty)

Ron’s father, Fred Goldman, 83, told The Independent on Thursday that he was focused on remembering the victims.

“The only thing I have to say is that today is just a further reminder of how long my son has been gone,” Mr Goldman said. “And how many years, and how much he’s been missed. And the only thing that is important today are the victims. Nothing else is important today.”

An attorney for Goldman’s family also said that Simpson “died without penance”. Mr Goldman earlier told NBC News that Simpson’s death “was no great loss to the world”.

Fred Goldman (centre), wife Pattie (left) and daughter Kim( right) sits in court during the 1994 murder trial of OJ Simpson, who was later aquitted of the murder of Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown (AFP via Getty Images)

Ron Goldman, who grew up in the Midwest, moved to California when we was 18 years old. He worked as a model and a waiter but had aspirations of opening a bar.

When reached by phone on Thursday, Nicole Brown’s youngest sister, Tanya Brown, told The Independent that she had no comment on Simpson’s death.

Gloria Allred, who represented Nicole Brown’s family during the trial, toldTMZ: “Simpson’s death reminds us that the legal system even 30 years later is still failing battered women, and that the power of celebrity men to avoid true justice for the harm that they inflict on their wives or significant others is still a major obstacle to the right of women to be free of the gender violence to which they are still subjected.”

Simpson, 76, died following a battle with prostate cancer at his home in Las Vegas on Wednesday, according to his family.

Nicole Brown was murdered in 1994 alongside her friend Ron Goldman outside of her home in Brentwood, California (AFP via Getty Images)

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer,” his family said on Thursday. “He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

Simpson’s 1995 murder trial became a public spectacle, and made the former footballer a notorious figure in US culture. Although he was acquitted, by a mostly Black jury, he was later ordered him to pay over $30 million to the victim’s families in civil court. He only paid some of the debt before his death.

Simpson’s reputation never recovered following the trial. He was later convicted for armed robbery following a 2007 incident related to selling sports memorabilia in a Las Vegas hotel room. He served nine years in prison.

Sheila Flynn contributed to reporting