'Nothing is really happening here': Waiting for progress on Station 12 project in Amherst
The project began in 2015 when WS Development bought the 18-acre Northtown Plaza, next to where Whole Foods is now, on Sheridan Drive in Amherst.
The project began in 2015 when WS Development bought the 18-acre Northtown Plaza, next to where Whole Foods is now, on Sheridan Drive in Amherst.
OTTAWA — Canadian manufacturers of masks and other equipment for protecting against COVID-19 are seeking more than $5 billion in damages from the federal government, saying Ottawa misled them about buying and helping sell their products. In a statement of claim filed in Federal Court, the companies and their industry association allege the government made "negligent misrepresentations" that prompted them to invest in personal protection equipment innovations, manufacturing and production. The co
Kanye West seemingly hoped to upstage Taylor Swift and reignite their age-old feud at last weekend’s Super Bowl — but the “Anti-Hero” singer reportedly thwarted his alleged plans. The newly minted 14-time Grammy winner, 34, allegedly got the embattled “Heartless” rapper, 46, booted from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas after learning he’d purchased seats in front of her suite for the showdown ...
The 28-year-old shared a photo of herself getting an IV drip ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade
“There were so many star-studded people there... everyone wants to come see her but the suite is only so big," Jason shared
Taylor Swift squad duties > wife duties.
Harry and his wife face criticism for using royal titles after they quit royal family
She brought Ben Affleck along as her date to celebrate.
Prince Harry reportedly avoided being "in the same room" as Queen Camilla while visiting King Charles following his cancer diagnosis.
“In the time that my family needed help from my fellow first responders...it ended up killing my father,” said the Colorado man’s daughter.
“After every single INDICTMENT, ARREST, and WITCH HUNT, you never left my side,” he gushed about his wife before asking for $47.
Leah Millis/ReutersDisgraced former congressman George Santos tore into the Republican Party on Tuesday night after a Democrat won his old House seat in a special election triggered by Santos’ historic expulsion from Congress.New York’s 3rd district flipped from red to blue as Tom Suozzi—a Democrat who previously represented the Queens and Long Island district before an unsuccessful 2022 gubernatorial bid—clinched the seat vacated by Santos’ expulsion in the wake of an indictment on fraud charge
Moscow is allegedly ready for a "political and diplomatic" end to its war against Ukraine, but only with the occupied territories in mind, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said during a speech in the State Duma on Feb. 14, according to Russian media.
Raw feelings evident as former speaker holds court on Capitol Hill as a private citizen for the first time
The "Tonight Show" host let the ex-president's second son have it.
The Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade quickly transformed from a day of celebration to the scene of a deadly shooting.
Ambreen Fatima Sheikh will never recover consciousness after she was given medication at her home in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire.
Former President Barack Obama gave his two cents about former President Donald Trump's threat to not help European allies.
The 41-year-old man was arrested and charged with child abuse in connection with the incident
"I’m just left with a big old mess,” says distraught owner.
A new survey also revealed how often the average Brit has sex in a year.