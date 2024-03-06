‘It’s nothing short of a miracle’: Dufferin Men's Shelter makes major strides to stay afloat since facing closure

Dufferin’s Men’s Shelter has made considerable improvements to its financial situation since seeking the county's help to stay open six months ago, councillors heard last month.

Anna McGregor, Dufferin County’s director of community services, gave an update on the progress of the men’s shelter during the Feb. 22 Human and Health Services Committee meeting.

The shelter originally asked the county for $116,000 to keep it afloat and it was deemed a project in difficulty.

“We have been working with them for a number of months to find out exactly what the level of need was and what are the things that they could look at to get things back on track,” McGregor said.

“Given the financial results today, you can see the shelter has made considerable improvements to the financial situation.”

Melancthon Deputy Mayor James McLean acknowledged the hard work and dedication put into keeping the shelter open.

“Where we started with the men's shelter, compared to where we are like that six-month period, it's nothing short of a miracle,” McLean said.

“When they came in in September, requesting emergency funding, they were weeks away from closing their doors and now they are on a sustainable path.”

Along with figuring out the financial pieces, the shelter underwent rebranding and realigning what it does — which goes beyond helping people find housing to include consistent support to ensure they stay housed.

Once someone has been identified as in need of housing and other support avenues have been exhausted, the shelter will help that person find housing.

One way this is done is through collaboration between shelter and county staff to find the person a private rental.

“You're then supported with a potentially subsidy to pay the rent and then it might be that county staff or shelter staff then carry you on a caseload and then they continue to work with you, so that you don't lose that housing,” McGregor said.

Commonly, people experience homelessness because of financial or relationship issues. However, according to Statistics Canada, health-related issues can also contribute to housing struggles.

According to Statistics Canada data, 38 per cent of Canadians who experienced any form of homelessness were more likely to report mental health struggles. Around 16 per cent of respondents listed health issues as a major factor to absolute homelessness.

The men’s shelter conducts assessments about what specific supports someone needs, whether it’s mental, physical or otherwise to help them stay housed.

The shelter has "no plans to close and they are now focused on their longer-term stability,” McGregor said.

Rebecca Weston, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Orangeville Banner