Nothing short of a miracle will keep Rishi in Number 10

In calling the election for July 4, Mr Sunak has given himself a very big challenge.

On average polls taken since the local elections have put his party on just 23 per cent, 21 points behind Labour.

The last person to call a general election when his party was so far behind in the polls was John Major in 1997. But he opted to go to the country just a matter of weeks before he was legally obliged to do so. His timing could hardly be blamed for the Conservatives suffering their worst general election result since 1906.

Mr Sunak, in contrast, has called the election six months early.

The key reason why Mr. Major was unable to turn things around, despite presiding over a buoyant economy, was that voters never forgave his government for Black Wednesday in September 1992, when the markets forced the pound out of the European Exchange Rate Mechanism.

Now, Mr Sunak has to bear the legacy of the market crisis occasioned by the “fiscal event” organised by his predecessor, Liz Truss. And whatever pale green shoots of economic recovery may now just be springing to life, the economic backdrop is nothing like so propitious as in 1997.

Meanwhile, not only does he have to persuade voters to draw a distinction between himself and Liz Truss, but at the same time he has to invite voters to wipe their memories – some of which are long - of Boris Johnson and “partygate”.

Yet Mr Sunak never fell in behind the Privileges Committee report that judged that Mr Johnson had misled the House.

Offering “stability” against this backdrop will not be an easy sell. Little wonder Labour’s one-word campaign slogan is “change”.

Yet perhaps not all is lost. Mr Sunak’s first target will be to win over those who have defected to Reform. Over one in five of those who voted Tory in 2019 would currently vote Reform – more than have switched to Labour.

Meanwhile, although voters appear disenchanted with the Conservatives, they do not seem enthusiastic about the opposition. Labour’s decision to stand by the current Government’s tax cuts and its funding rules has constrained the offer they can make to voters.

And perhaps the polls are wrong. They have overestimated Labour in the past. However, the scale of the error would have to be unprecedented to allow Mr Sunak keep the keys to 10 Downing St.

John Curtice is professor of politics at the University of Strathclyde, and senior fellow at the National Centre for Social Research and ‘The UK in a Changing Europe’. He is also co-host of the ‘Trendy’ podcast