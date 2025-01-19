Nothing to wear? A third of your wardrobe is gathering dust

It is the unwanted experience that everyone has had at least once: opening a wardrobe full of clothes and finding nothing to wear.

But new research suggests that we should all look again, because around a third of the suits, dresses, jackets and trousers carefully hung and folded for the next perfect occasion are not being worn at all.

The study has found the scale of neglect of outfits equates to £439 worth of clothing effectively going to waste.

While more than three quarters of people (77 per cent) have admitted that the reason for hanging onto unused garments is down to the hope they will make the perfect choice for an occasion in the future, one in five people (21 per cent) said they were too emotionally attached to pieces of clothing to let them go.

ADVERTISEMENT

The research, conducted by second-hand fashion platform Loopi, suggested the true scale of the issue means around £23 billion worth of clothes across the UK are left hanging and unused.

It has sparked calls to get back on board with decluttering, as the poll found that 39 per cent of people feel relief, accomplishment, and happiness after doing so.

Decluttering trend

Decluttering was all the rage in 2019 when Marie Kondo, a Japanese organising consultant, shot to fame with her Netflix series Tidying Up, which encouraged people only to keep things that “spark joy” and saw fans around the world commit to getting rid of their unwanted goods.

But those who struggle to part with their favourite outfit as ruthlessly as Kondo can take comfort in the knowledge they are in stylish company.

Celine Dion once revealed she had a warehouse space filled with old outfits and 10,000 pairs of shoes as she cannot bear to let anything go, while Succession’s Brian Cox has admitted to having more clothes than his wife, saying it stems from insecurity following his impoverished youth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Catherine Zeta-Jones proved how useful it can be to hold onto a killer outfit, even if it goes unworn for years, when her daughter Carys Douglas celebrated her 21st birthday last year wearing the same pink slip dress the actress had worn to the 1999 MTV Movie Awards.

One of the reasons people shy away from clearing clothes out is because selling them online feels more challenging than intuitive. A third of people said they wouldn’t know where to sell anything, while others cited a lack of time or raised fears over being scammed, according to the poll. This is despite a boom in the second-hand clothing market, which was valued at £144 billion globally last year.

‘Unnecessary stress’

Using online platforms to help declutter a neglected wardrobe is not always about money, said financial expert Makala Green: “It’s about clearing mental clutter and regaining control. Many of us hold onto unworn clothes simply because we don’t have the time or energy to sell them. But this can lead to unnecessary stress, both mentally and financially.”

Keeping hold of clothes or even buying second hand to give garments a new lease of life can also be part of a commitment to properly re-use items instead of allowing them to gather dust, with the best examples often set by royalty.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Princess of Wales was once dubbed “thrifty Kate” by the tabloid press for her habit of rewearing outfits, with one favourite being a blue Stella McCartney shift dress that she wore on four occasions between 2012 and 2016. Prince William, who has made a habit of donning sustainable brands, has also been seen in vintage items.

It is a far cry from the fast-fashion habits of many young shoppers known as “serial returners”, who often over-order clothes online with a view to returning the unwanted items.

This sits alongside a rise of TikTok “haul” trends, where social media users post videos of themselves trying items on and asking viewers which items they should keep and which they should return, leaving retailers with billions of pounds worth of unwanted clothing, according to Retail Economics.