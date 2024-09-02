Noticing This While Driving Could Be An Early Sign Of Dementia

About 40% of people over 65 who have suspected dementia are not diagnosed with it in the UK, Alzheimer’s Research UK says.

That’s hard news to hear, given that a diagnosis can help those with the condition to access specialised support and help; the earlier it’s spotted, the better, too.

Perhaps some of that delay comes from the fact that most of us don’t know what the condition looks like.

A YouGov study, made with Alzheimer’s Research UK, found that only 49% of participants named memory loss as a symptom of dementia; 22% said they had no idea how it affects people at all.

No wonder early signs, like losing your sense of smell and struggling with tasks like grocery shopping, so often go unnoticed; another sign can appear while driving.

How does dementia affect driving?

According to the nonprofit Alzheimer’s Association, vision changes are common among those with dementia ― even early dementia.

″[Dementia] may lead to difficulty with balance or trouble reading,” they write, adding, “They may also have problems judging distance and determining colour or contrast, causing issues with driving.”

This may be especially noticeable in darker or rainy conditions.

We’ve written before at HuffPost UK about a study which linked poor spatial awareness to the later development of dementia. It’s seen up to 25 years before the condition is picked up.

Then, there’s the memory issue; those with dementia “may have trouble driving to a familiar location,” Alzheimer’s Association points out.

A dementia diagnosis does not prevent everyone from driving immediately

Alzheimer’s Society says that despite what many may believe, “a diagnosis of dementia is not in itself a reason to stop driving.”

One in three people diagnosed with dementia drive, they add; though “over time, dementia affects the skills needed for safe driving.”

This usually happens in the middle stage of dementia but can be later for some (though it’s inevitable).

Skills like being able to focus, reacting quickly, memorising routes, making good judgment, and (as mentioned above) having good visuospatial awareness are key to staying safe on the road, as is keeping an even temper.

These are all made harder by dementia.

If you have been struggling with any of the above while driving, stay off the road and seek medical help.

