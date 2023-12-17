Notre-Dame Cathedral spire gets new rooster weathervane ahead of 2024 reopening

A golden copper weathervane in the shape of a rooster scene before being fitted to the new spire of Notre-Dame cathedral.

A rooster weathervane has been fitted to the new spire of Notre-Dame as work continues to restore the cathedral scheduled to reopen next year.

The sculpture is made of golden copper and replaces one that topped the Paris landmark before the fire that tore through it in 2019.

The original weathervane was recovered from the debris following the fire, but was damaged beyond repair.

The rooster is a national symbol in France.

Notre-Dame is one of Paris's most iconic buildings, with parts of it dating back to 1163.

The fire, which began amid renovation work, destroyed its roof and spire but left much of the building intact.

On Saturday, the new rooster was blessed by the Archbishop of Paris before being hoisted into place by a crane.

A number of relics, including fragments of what is believed by many to be Christ's Crown of Thorns, were also placed inside.

The designer of the rooster, architect Philippe Villeneuve, said its "wings of fire" were a reminder that "the cathedral can be reborn from the ashes, like a phoenix".

The man in charge of Notre-Dame's restoration, Philippe Jost, described it as "an unparalleled human adventure".

"The rooster now means it's the very end of the rebuilding of the spire," he said.

"The spire stands 96m (315ft) tall, and once the roofers have covered it, we'll be able to take the scaffolding off and Parisians and visitors will be able to see this flamboyant rooster."

He added that a lot of work had gone into making sure the cathedral would not be vulnerable to fire in the future.

"We have deployed a range of fire protection devices, including a misting system in the attics, where the oak frame and spire are located - a first for a cathedral in France," he said.

Dozens of sculptors have also remade and restored many of the gargoyles, religious icons and ornaments that adorned the original structure.

Following the fire, French President Emmanuel Macron said he wanted to see the restoration done within five years, and the cathedral is now set to reopen in December 2024.