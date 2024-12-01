Notre-Dame reopening backed by $62m from American donors

References to Notre-Dame run deep through American culture, from the first black-and-white films to recent animations.

Americans have shown their "great affection" for Paris's Notre-Dame cathedral by contributing $62 million (€58 million) to its restoration following the devastating fire in 2019, according to the organisation Friends of Notre-Dame de Paris. The beloved monument is due to reopen with a series of events on 7 and 8 December.

"After the French, the Americans have been the biggest donors by far," Michel Picaud, president of the Friends of Notre-Dame de Paris, told French news agency AFP, ahead of the cathedral's reopening next week.

Founded in 2017, the group saw donations soar two years later, following the devastating fire that tore through the cathedral on 15 April, 2019.

To date, the organisation, headquartered in the northeastern US state of New Hampshire, has raised a total of $57 million (€54 million) from 45,000 donors, with Americans leading the way.

The top donations included $10 million (€9.5 million) each from the Starr Foundation, one of the largest American foundations, and the Marie-Josee and Henry Kravis Foundation.

When one adds donations made to other Notre-Dame supporting groups, including New York's French Heritage Society – which received a $2 million (€1.9 million) check from the family of cosmetics icon Estee Lauder – Picaud estimates that Americans have contributed $62 million (€59 million) for the restoration fund.

Obama was, of course, one in a long line of American presidents to visit the cathedral. Future president Thomas Jefferson visited in the 1780s while serving as ambassador to France.

(with AFP)



