Notre-Dame rises from the ashes as world leaders gather for grand reopening

Macron hailed France for achieving the “impossible” by restoring the Notre-Dame to glory - REUTERS

The word “Merci” was projected on to the front of Paris’ Notre-Dame cathedral as it reopened on Saturday, in thanks for its salvation after a devastating fire that brought the 860-year-old building close to collapse five years ago.

The cathedral’s bells rang out and the Archbishop of Paris, Laurent Ulrich, struck the doors of Notre-Dame three times with his crozier before symbolically reopening the building, as the ceremony started. First responders who helped preserve the Gothic masterpiece and some of those who subsequently restored it received a standing ovation.

“I stand before you to express the gratitude of the French nation, our gratitude to all those who saved, helped and rebuilt the cathedral,” President Emmanuel Macron said, adding that with the swift renovation, France had “achieved the impossible”.

“Tonight we can together share joy and pride. Long live Notre-Dame de Paris, long live the Republic and long live France.”

Macron organised a meeting between Trump and Zelensky before the ceremony - GETTY IMAGES

Minutes earlier, the cathedral’s bells rang out and Macron welcomed guests including US President-elect Donald Trump.

Notre-Dame has been meticulously restored, with a new spire and rib vaulting, its flying buttresses and carved stone gargoyles returned to their past glory and white stone and gold decorations shining brightly once again.

The awkward seating arrangements had Jill Biden sat close to Donald Trump - GETTY IMAGES

Five years ago, on the evening of April 15, 2019, dismayed Parisians rushed to the scene and TV viewers worldwide watched horrified as the fire raged through the cathedral, the spire fell and the roof collapsed.

Getting Trump to attend the opening ceremony, and organising a meeting between him and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Elysee Palace before the Notre-Dame ceremony, was a coup for Macron as he faces a political crisis at home, after parliament ousted his prime minister.

Mr Trump shook hands with Prince William and heads of state and government as he made his way to the front of the cathedral. He sat next to Macron and Macron’s wife Brigitte in the front row. Jill Biden, the wife of U.S. President Joe Biden, sat on the other side of Brigitte Macron.

Earlier on Saturday, guests stood and applauded as Mr Zelensky walked into the cathedral.

10:29 PM GMT

Thank you for joining us

That’s it for our live coverage of the historic and marvellous reopening of the Notre-Dame.

You can relive the ceremony as it happened below.

10:21 PM GMT

Trump shares fond memories of the late Queen

The Prince of Wales and Donald Trump have concluded their meeting.

The meeting at the residence of the British ambassador in Paris lasted around 40 minutes and finished at about 10.20pm local time.

The pair discussed a range of global issues but focused on the importance of the relationship between the UK and the US, with the President-elect sharing fond memories of the late Queen, Kensington Palace said.

09:14 PM GMT

Pictured: Prince William meets Donald Trump

Prince William meets US president elect, Donald Trump at the UK Ambassadors residence in Paris

The pair talk in the UK Ambassador’s Residence - REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/Pool

09:04 PM GMT

Prince William doing a ‘fantastic job,’ says Trump

Prince William finally met Donald Trump shortly after 9.30pm local time at the UK ambassador’s residence in Paris.

The two men greeted each other before posing for a quick photograph.

Mr Trump gestured to the Prince saying: “Big man, this one,” before jabbing his thumb in his direction and adding: “He’s doing a fantastic job.”

The Prince appeared more concerned about his cold toes, having spent several hours in the Notre Dame cathedral.

“Have you warmed up?” he asked the US president-elect.

Mr Trump said: “Yes I’ve warmed up. It was a beautiful ceremony.”

As the two men then settled themselves on sofas in the Salon Jaune, they chuckled as the Prince said: “I’ll warm my toes up after the cathedral”.

08:50 PM GMT

Prince William to meet Jill Biden

The Prince of Wales will now meet outgoing first lady Jill Biden at the Notre Dame ceremony due to delays caused by weather on his journey from the UK to France, Kensington Palace said.

They were previously scheduled to meet at another location in Paris.

08:29 PM GMT

Zelensky backs Trump over Ukraine in surprise meeting before Notre-Dame ceremony

Volodymyr Zelensky endorsed Donald Trump’s drive to end the war in Ukraine “as soon as possible” in a surprise meeting organised by Emmanuel Macron ahead of the reopening of Notre-Dame, Tony Diver and Victoria Ward write.

The three men met on Saturday at the Élysée Palace to discuss their co-operation on “defence and offence” in Ukraine, Mr Trump said, adding that the world was “going a little crazy right now”.

The president-elect also met the Prince of Wales on the sidelines of the ceremony, in his first contact with the Royal family since leaving office in 2021.

They were due to meet formally later on Saturday night to discuss the “special relationship” between Britain and the US.

Read more: Zelensky endorses Trump call to end war in Ukraine

Zelensky, Macron and Trump outside the Elysee Palace on Saturday - GETTY IMAGES

08:06 PM GMT

Pictures from the opening ceremony

Archbishop of Paris Laurent Ulrich reads during the opening ceremony - LUDOVIC MARIN/Pool via REUTERS

US president-elect Donald Trump and French president Emmanuel Macron talking during the official reopening ceremony - LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Elon Musk looks up during the ceremony - LUDOVIC MARIN/Pool via REUTERS

08:02 PM GMT

What has changed?

Officials say the cathedral is more beautiful than ever, not only because its spire, roof and anything else destroyed by the fire was rebuilt by thousands of expert craftspeople, but also because the stone and paintings, which had blackened over the years, have been thoroughly cleaned. The furniture was also renovated and cleaned, or replaced.

Not everything was damaged in the fire. For instance, emergency workers formed a human chain to whisk gem-studded chalices and other priceless artefacts out of harm’s way.

08:00 PM GMT

Visitors can book free tickets online

Visitors can now book a free ticket online, on the Cathedral’s website.

But on Saturday, the first day bookings could be made for the coming days, all tickets were gone, a message on the site said.

Group visits will be allowed next year, from February 1, for religious groups or from June 9 for tourists with guides.

The Catholic Church expects the cathedral to welcome 15 million visitors each year.

07:39 PM GMT

Pope urges free entry for visitors to Notre Dame

Pope Francis on Saturday weighed into a debate in France over whether visitors should be charged to visit Notre Dame cathedral after its post-fire restoration, saying entry should remain free.

The “immense” numbers set to visit Notre Dame should be welcomed “generously and free of charge” said the pope in a message read at the re-opening amid strong opposition from the church to a proposition from the French culture ministry to charge for entry.

07:36 PM GMT

A day of ‘joy, celebration and praise,’ says Pope Francis

Pope Francis has called today a day of “joy, celebration and praise”.

The Pope has not attended the ceremony in person but, in a message read aloud during the reopening, said he hopes “the rebirth of this admirable church would constitute a prophetic sign of the renewal of the Church in France”.

07:27 PM GMT

Cathedral’s renovation chief hopes the reopening is a moment of unity

Philippe Jost, Notre Dame cathedral renovation chief, said the reopening is an opportunity for unity as so many divisions remain in the world.

“We hope it will be a great moment of unity for the French people, for guests from all over the world and for spectators from all over the world,” he said. “Notre Dame de Paris unites. There are so many divisive factors. An event like this must unite, must help concord and peace to grow throughout the world.”

07:24 PM GMT

Notre-Dame’s organ is played

Notre-Dame’s famous grand organ, the largest in France, has been played again for the first time.

The organ consists of approximately 8,000 pipes, a console with five keyboards and pedals, and 109 stops. Its largest pipes stand an impressive 32 feet tall.

07:21 PM GMT

Groups gather in Paris to protest Trump

A small group of American expats gathered near Notre-Dame Cathedral on Saturday to protest the presence of US president-elect Donald Trump at the reopening ceremony, the AP reported. Organised under the banner “Paris Against Trump,” the group criticised French president Emmanuel Macron for inviting Mr Trump but chose not to organise a large demonstration to avoid disrupting the event.

“We find this a bit shameful and sad that Trump is invited here, especially since he has gone against everything the Church stands for,” said Ehlyr O’Rourke, 34, a spokesperson for the association. “We don’t understand why a criminal, a sex offender, a felon can actually be invited in here.”

07:20 PM GMT

Archbishop knocked three times on Notre Dame’s doors to officially mark cathedral’s reopening

With three resounding knocks on its doors by Paris Archbishop Laurent Ulrich, wielding a staff carved from fire-scorched beams, the cathedral roared back to life Saturday evening.

For the first time since a devastating 2019 blaze, the towering Gothic masterpiece reopened for worship, its rebirth marked by song, prayer, and awe beneath its soaring arches.

07:14 PM GMT

Firefighters receive applause

Firefighters, rescuers and builders, involved in the restoration of the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral, receive applause from guests - LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

07:07 PM GMT

Macron expresses ‘gratitude of French nation’ for Notre-Dame restoration

President Emmanuel Macron expressed the “gratitude of the French nation” for the restoration of Notre-Dame cathedral after the devastating fire, saying “we have rediscovered what great nations can do – achieve the impossible”.

“We must treasure this lesson of fragility, humility and will, and never forget how much each person counts, and how the greatness of this cathedral is inseparable from the work of all,” said Mr Macron at the re-opening ceremony.

07:03 PM GMT

Musk attends reopening event

Elon Musk arriving at Notre-Dame - AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool

07:02 PM GMT

Macron concludes speech

“Notre-Dame de Paris has been returned to you, you have made this possible. Long live Notre-Dame de Paris, long live the Republic, long live France,” concluded Emmanuel Macron to a standing ovation.

06:57 PM GMT

‘Brotherhood from all continents’ helped rebuild Notre-Dame

Emmanuel Macron thanks the “brotherhood” for helping to rebuild the Notre Dame. “Brotherhood from all continents, from all religions, from all walks of life, all united in hope,” he said.

06:53 PM GMT

‘We decided to take a leap of faith’

“We decided to take a leap of faith, we decided to rebuild Notre-Dame in five years,” says Emmanuel Macron.

06:46 PM GMT

Macron begins speech

Emmanuel Macron expresses gratitude for the cathedral’s reopening and begins his speech, saying: “Once again, the bells of Notre-Dame have sounded.”

06:42 PM GMT

In pictures

Guests stand as the doors to Notre-Dame Cathedral - LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Onlookers gather near the cathedral - DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images

06:40 PM GMT

Applause for firefighters

A minutes-long applause has been held for the 160 firefighters who were instrumental in saving and rebuilding the cathedral.

Outside ‘Merci’ is projected onto the facade of the building.

06:19 PM GMT

Trump and Prince William ahead of the ceremony

Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte welcome US president-elect Donald J. Trump to the Notre-Dame - CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

French president Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte welcome William, Prince of Wales, for the reopening ceremony of the Notre-Dame - CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

06:16 PM GMT

The reconsecration of France

Nicholas Boys Smith, Chairman Create Streets

From north to south, from east to west, in Paris and beyond, the French are coming home tonight.

Listening to my French in-laws, watching French television, time after time, variants of the same emotions repeat: “beauty”, “emotion”, “pride”, “joy.”

“The fire was like watching your mother burn.” “France cried when it burnt. Tonight, we burst with Notre-Dame’s beauty” says one Parisian. “It’s raining but we don’t care” says another. “It’s a pilgrimage to be here. I am overwhelmed.”

Across France all the bells of all the cathedrals rang simultaneously to welcome Notre-Dame de Paris home. Its beauty and symbolism run through the nation’s history. Uniquely it speaks both to Catholic and to non-Catholic. Here, in 1944, began the police rebellion which ushered in Paris’s liberation. Here, a few days later, came Charles de Gaulle to worship in an imperfectly liberated city. (A minor gunfight even broke out during the Te Deum). Edith Piaf sang lovingly of Notre-Dame.

France has been here before. During World War I, Rheims cathedral was eviscerated and recreated perfectly. Now Notre-Dame follows. The restoration’s chief architect has even had Viollet-le-Duc’s restored flêche tattooed on his body.

It will be a unique joy in our lifetime to see a cathedral created by the genius of the mediaeval master masons but which is also perfectly new.

06:13 PM GMT

Trump arrives at Notre-Dame

Donald Trump has now arrived at the cathedral.

The US president-elect was hugged by Emmanuel Macron.

06:05 PM GMT

Zelensky says had a “good and productive” meeting with Trump and Macron

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky said he had “a good and productive” meeting with US president-elect Donald Trump and French president Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Saturday.

“We all want this war to end as soon as possible and in a just way. We spoke about our people, the situation on the ground, and a just peace,” Mr Zelensky said in a post on X.

06:04 PM GMT

Macron holds joint talks with Trump and Zelensky

French president Emmanuel Macron poses for photographers with US president-elect Donald Trump and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky - Chesnot/Getty Images

Emmanuel Macron is hosting trilateral talks with Donald Trump, the US president-elect, and Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, all in Paris for the reopening ceremony of Notre-Dame.

The surprise meeting at the Elysée Palaces - a diplomatic coup for Mr Macron - is seen as of huge importance given the fears in Kyiv that Mr Trump, who once boasted he could end Russia’s war on Ukraine in 24 hours, may urge concessions to Moscow.

Mr Trump has scoffed at the billions of dollars in US military assistance to Ukraine and has spoken of forcing a quick settlement.

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man and one of Mr Trump’s closest allies, is also due to join the reopening ceremony attended by 40 world leaders and dignitaries, including Prince William.

The service will feature prayer, organ music and hymns from the cathedral’s choir, followed by a televised concert - pre-recorded Friday night due to bad forecast weather - with a host of international stars.

05:44 PM GMT

Prince William to meet Trump after service

Prince William will now meet Donald Trump after the service, Kensington Palace has said.

05:35 PM GMT

Pictured: Celebrities and politicians arrive

Salma Hayek and her husband CEO of Kering Francois-Henri Pinault - Ludovic Marin

French Prime Minister, Michel Barnier, who on Thursday tendered his resignation - Blondet Eliot/ABACA/Shutterstock

05:31 PM GMT

Bell will mark beginning of service

To signal the beginning of the service, the cathedral’s largest bell (bourdon) will ring out. The bourdon of Notre-Dame was cast in 1683 and named Emmanuel by its godfather Louis XIV. Macron will no doubt approve.

This bell, considered one of the most beautiful in Europe, rings in F sharp. Its diameter at the base is 2.62 m and it is 21 cm thick. It weighs 13 tons, including 500 kilos for its clapper. It was the only one not to be melted down after the French Revolution.

05:24 PM GMT

Weather delays Prince of Wales meeting with Jill Biden

Prince William was due to meet Jill Biden, the First Lady of the United States, ahead of the ceremony.

But because of delays caused by the weather, he will instead meet her at the service, Kensington Palace has said.

Rather than a private chat, as had been scheduled, they will instead chat on the sidelines of the ceremony.

The delays were caused to the Prince’s travel due to storm Darragh.

05:18 PM GMT

Trump leaves Elysee

Mr Trump and Mr Zelensky have shaken hands with Macron looking on in a potentially historic moment.

Mr Trump’s motorcade has now left the Elysee for Notre-Dame, where the ceremony is due to commence in 50 minutes.

Emmanuel Macron, Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky outside the Elysee Palace - JULIEN DE ROSA

05:09 PM GMT

‘A poignant moment’

Bruno Retailleau, France’s outgoing Right-wing interior minister and the highest profile of Michel Barnier’s cabinet, has arrived.

“It’s a huge emotion (...). This is Paris, this is France, but it’s more than that,” he said outside the cathedral.

“I’m very happy to be here this evening, it’s very poignant.”

05:07 PM GMT

Seating arrangements revealed

Some of the seating arrangements for the ceremony at the Notre-Dame have been revealed on X, formerly Twitter.

Mr Trump will be sitting next to Mr Macron, according to photos shared online, with Mr Zelensky a little further down to the right.

Donald Trump will be sat next to Emmanuel Macron

Zelensky is reportedly further back in the cathedral

04:53 PM GMT

Watch: ‘The world is, going a little crazy right now’

Mr Trump’s visit to France comes as Mr Macron and other European leaders are trying to win Mr Trump’s favour and persuade him to maintain support for Ukraine in its defence against Russia’s invasion.

The French president’s office said Macron and Trump would discuss that as well as wars in the Middle East.

04:48 PM GMT

Guests begin to arrive

The reopening ceremony is still two hours away but guests have already started entering Notre-Dame to take their places, perhaps to avoid queues and forecast of harsh weather conditions.

This may cause controversy among staunch secularists in France: Emmanuel Macron will finally deliver his speech inside Notre-Dame.

The French president was initially due to speak at around 6.20pm UK time (7.20pm local time) outside the cathedral, out of respect for the separation between State and Church.

Because of the bad weather, the entire ceremony will finally take place inside the cathedral.

04:43 PM GMT

Ring of steel around Notre-Dame

Paris police expect around 2,900 people to gather in or near the cathedral, and 44,000 spectators on the Left Bank of the Seine, where a giant screen has been set up.

Given the 40 leaders attending, there is a heavy police present in the area around Notre-Dame on the Ile de la Cité. Access points to the riverside near the cathedral have been cut off.

According to police, “6,000 police officers, gendarmes and military personnel are mobilised” are deployed. These include riot police and mobile gendarmerie squads, as well as specialist units such as the research and intervention brigade, the river brigade and specialist anti-drone units.

Several decrees have also been published authorising the use of two gendarmerie helicopters, and up to four drones simultaneously, to fly over the festivities.

For the entire weekend, an anti-terrorist perimeter will cover the whole of the Ile de la Cité and part of the Left Bank quays.

Outside this perimeter, police presence will be stepped up in the rest of Paris, close to this anti-terrorist zone, but also in tourist areas. The aim is to “make patrols more visible and prevent the formation of crowds or the outbreak of violence”, say police.

French military patrol through the security perimeter

04:33 PM GMT

Meeting will ‘regild Macron’s statesman credentials’

Emmanuel Macron has said it is a “great honour” to welcome Trump for Notre Dame re-opening and Trump has returned the compliment, healing their “great relationship”.

It certainly is a coup for the French president as this is Trump’s first foreign trip, but Macron’s ties with the US president-elect has had its ups and downs. Remember that long, hard handshake between the pair?

Coming just three days after France lost its government, the Notre-Dame reopening is helping, at least temporarily, regild Macron’s statesman credentials.

04:24 PM GMT

How much did the restoration cost?

04:23 PM GMT

Inside Notre-Dame

Radiance, grandeur and beauty. Walking through Notre-Dame’s great door and into the cathedral’s vast, vaulted interior is an awe-inspiring and humbling moment.

Even before dozens of head of state, world dignitaries and monarchs were ushered into Notre-Dame for Saturday’s great reopening ceremony, five years after the devastating fire, The Telegraph was taken on a tour of the Gothic masterpiece whose epic reconstruction at a cost of £800 million is the pride of France.

It is easy to imagine the amazement of the first worshippers 850 years ago as they stepped into an architectural jewel that has transcended the centuries as if in a time warp.

Not since then have the blond stone of its walls and soaring ceilings looked so light and airy, or the colourful stained glass so gem-like.

It is now more luminous than it had been since its last big renovation, conducted in the 19th century after Victor Hugo denounced its state of decrepitude.

It is mindboggling to think all this was done in five years.

Read the full report

04:00 PM GMT

Trump shakes hands with Macron

Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron shook hands outside the Elysée Palace before going inside for talks ahead of the ceremony.

Before they went inside, Mr Trump said, “It certainly seems like the world is, going a little crazy right now. And we’ll be talking about that.”

When he accepted the invitation to travel to Paris, Mr Trump said Mr Macron had done “a wonderful job ensuring that Notre Dame has been restored to its full level of glory, and even more so. It will be a very special day for all!”

Mr Trump and Mr Macron shake hands outside the Palace - Jeanne Accorsini/SIPA/Shutterstock

The pair then went inside the Elysee Palace for talks - Piroschka Van De Wouw

03:47 PM GMT

Pictured: Paris prepares

Emmanuel Macron is preparing to play host to dozens of world leaders for the reopening of the Notre-Dame cathedral tonight.

President-elect Donald Trump has been welcomed at the Elysée Palace. Dozens of members of the French Republican Guard stood by awaiting Mr Trump’s arrival.

Mr Macron and Mr Trump held talks ahead of the ceremony. Mr Macron is due to meet Volodymyr Zelensky after Mr Trump but it is not known whether the president-elect will meet the Ukrainian leader.

Guards prepare for the visit of Donald Trump - Oleg Nikishin

A red carpet is laid before the visit of President-elect - Oleg Nikishin

03:40 PM GMT

Prince William to meet Donald Trump

The Prince of Wales will discuss Britain’s special relationship with the US when he meets Donald Trump ahead of the re-opening of Notre-Dame on Saturday.

The Prince will travel to Paris at the request of the Government for the high-profile event celebrating the restoration of the landmark cathedral following a devastating fire in 2019.

It is understood the pair will hold a private discussion emphasising the importance of continued co-operation between the two countries.

The meeting will be Prince William’s first with the president-elect since Mr Trump’s state visit to the UK in 2019, during his first term.

It comes as the Prince continues to build his reputation as a global statesman since becoming heir to the throne two years ago.

Read the full story here.

03:29 PM GMT

What was damaged in the fire?

The cathedral’s interior has been painstakingly restored in the five years since a fire destroyed the building’s spire and “forest” of beams.

Below, we illustrate how the exterior was initially damaged.

Hannah Meltzer takes an in-depth look at what visitors can expect to see inside the renovated cathedral tonight.

03:19 PM GMT

What is happening tonight?

The Notre-Dame cathedral is being reopened tonight to celebrate its restoration following a devastating fire in 2019.

Around 40 world leaders and 1,500 guests are expected to attend the ceremony, which will be led by Laurent Ulrich, the Catholic archbishop of Paris.

The service will begin with a ceremonial reopening of the cathedral’s great doors and the playing of its organ.

Part of the building was destroyed in 2019 after a fire broke out in the attic, where works had been taking place, and ruined the oak roof beams and supporting lead roof.

03:08 PM GMT

Hello and welcome to our live coverage

We’re bringing you all the latest updates from the Notre-Dame reopening ceremony tonight.