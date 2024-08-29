Chef who worked under Gordon Ramsay fighting for life after Notting Hill Carnival attack

Mussie Imnetu was found unconscious and injured on Queensway on the second day of Notting Hill Carnival - UKNIP

A chef who worked at a Michelin star restaurant under Gordon Ramsay is fighting for his life after being attacked during Notting Hill Carnival.

Mussie Imnetu, 41, is in critical condition in hospital after he was discovered unconscious with a head injury on Queensway, west London, on Monday night.

A 31-year-old man from Newham has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody, the Metropolitan Police said.

Scotland Yard said it had named Mr Imnetu as part of an appeal for witnesses.

Susan Hall, the former Conservative London mayoral candidate, described the levels of violence at this year’s carnival as “absolutely unacceptable”.

She added: “Are they waiting for there to be a massive tragedy with a large number of people killed or maimed?

“Is that what it will take for somebody to say, ‘we really have got to move it’.

“Are they waiting for that? Because if they are, it is nothing short of a disgrace.”

The police have released photos of Mr Imnetu on the day of the attack as part of the investigation - Met Police

Mr Imnetu, a Swedish national who is originally from Eritrea, was visiting the UK on business from Dubai where he lives and works as head chef at the Arts Club.

The restaurant’s website describes him as a “well travelled chef” and lists Alain Ducasse, Gordon Ramsay and Marcus Wareing as “some of the culinary pioneers under whom Mussie has worked.”

It goes on to attribute the chef: “Prior to starting his role in Dubai in August 2020, Mussie was Senior Sous Chef at the London club for four years, as part of its reopening team in 2011.

“In between his positions at The Arts Club London and Dubai, he worked in both pre-opening teams and Michelin starred restaurants, such as Oblix and 2850 in London, Adour Alaine Ducasse, the two Michelin Starred restaurant in New York, Gordon Ramsey at The London, which was awarded two Michelin stars within the first year of opening, and Marcus Wareing at Savoy Grill, with one Michelin star.”

The Arts Club have also called Mr Imnetu a “passionate chef whose calm nature delivers the very best cuisine”.

While in the UK, he visited the Arts Club branch on Dover Street in central London, where he used to work, arriving shortly after 1pm on Monday afternoon. He was alone and wearing a blue t-shirt and black jeans. He was later seen wearing a white cap.

Officers were deployed as part of the Carnival policing operation to keep the festivities under control - MINA KIM/REUTERS

At around 10.30pm on Monday evening, Mr Imnetu went to the Dr Power restaurant on Queensway, where food was being served from stalls outside and loud music was playing.

A police spokesman said that the venue and surrounding areas were extremely busy with carnival-goers at the time.

At 11:22pm, officers who were deployed as part of the Carnival policing operation found Mr Imnetu lying unconscious with a head injury on Queensway.

They provided first aid until paramedics arrived.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, leading the investigation from the Met’s Homicide Command, said: “While the arrest of a suspect is a significant step in our investigation, we are still very keen to hear from anyone who can help piece together Mussie’s movements between when he left The Arts Club at 13:00hrs and when he arrived at Dr Power restaurant at 22:30hrs.

“If you visited the restaurant between 22:00hrs and 23:30hrs on Monday night or were in the area and saw something, regardless of the reason you were there, please do get in touch.

“Our focus is on what happened to Mussie. Did you speak with him at the restaurant or do you have any images or videos between these times that could assist the investigation? The attack happened around 23:20hrs.

“Customers at the venue tried to help stop the attack, we need to speak with these people and I urge them to contact us.

“We are releasing Mussie’s name and two photos of him – one showing him on the day of the attack – in the hope that it triggers someone’s memory and prompts them to come forward.”

Eight people were stabbed during the Notting Hill Carnival – with a total of 334 people being arrested during the event – the Met previously said.

According to the police, a total of 50 officers had been injured during the event, while most of the arrests were for possessing an offensive weapon or drug offences.