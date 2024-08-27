Notting Hill Carnival Ends with Multiple Stabbings and Over 200 Arrests
On the final day of the Notting Hill Carnival, five more stabbings occurred, and 230 arrests were made, as reported by the Metropolitan Police, Sky News reports.
On the final day of the Notting Hill Carnival, five more stabbings occurred, and 230 arrests were made, as reported by the Metropolitan Police, Sky News reports.
Her ex filed for divorce in July, after nearly three years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences"
The former president suggested he may not debate the vice president after all.
"I appreciate everyone's love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time," says Mariah
The Texas lawmaker trolled the former president over the upcoming debate against Kamala Harris.
Days after Ann Coulter was widely criticized for her comments about Gus Walz, the controversial author is offering Donald Trump some sage advice.“ATTN DONALD TRUMP: The Harris campaign is demanding a rule change of NOT muting mics at the debates. Why? They’re betting you won’t STFU and will lose the debate - as you did with Biden. 1. DON’T AGREE TO THE RULE CHANGE. 2. Learn to STFU,” Coulter quipped to her 2.1 million followers Monday.Coulter’s latest rant refers to the microphone debate that wa
Jennifer Zabarylo, 47, was killed at her home on Lady Slipper Way in rural west Ottawa on Sunday evening. Her husband is charged in her death. (Jennifer Edmonds/Facebook)An Ottawa man is accused of second-degree murder after his wife was found dead at their home in the city's rural west end Sunday evening.Ottawa police were called to the home on Lady Slipper Way, west of Stittsville, around 6:40 p.m. where they said they found Jennifer Zabarylo, 47, suffering from traumatic injuries. She was pro
The former president vowed to torch free-speech protections days after RFK Jr. touted him as anti-censorship
The 'Terminator' star and his youngest son spent a day sightseeing in Toronto
Donald Trump was photographed smiling and giving an awkward thumbs up Monday at the graves of fallen Marines in Arlington National Cemetery.The former president’s demeanor was criticized online as many were puzzled—and others outright offended—that he’d give his signature smirk and hand gesture at such a sensitive site.“Smiling thumbs up at the grave is unusual to say the least,” posted Adam Kinzinger, a former Republican lawmaker who’s a lieutenant colonel in the Air National Guard.Read more at
It goes beyond security concerns.
Pro wrestler Sid Vicious, a star at the height of the WrestleMania era of the early 1990s whose career ended with a horrific (and televised) leg injury, has died after battling cancer for several years. He was 63. His death was announced on social media by son Gunnar Eudy. “He was a man of strength, …
Until now, Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster has held his fire about his stint in the Trump White House. McMaster served with distinction in key American conflicts of the past decades: the Gulf War, the Iraq War, and the Afghan War, but as McMaster recounts in his new book, “At War with Ourselves: My Tour of Duty in the Trump White House,” in some ways, his most challenging tour as a soldier was his last one: serving as the national security adviser to a notoriously mercurial president.
Former President Donald Trump appeared to undercut his campaign’s efforts to keep the same rules in place for his debate against Vice President Kamala Harris next month.
The Trump-supporting ex-presidential candidate’s whale exploit literally stinks.
After maybe getting carried away with the heady blossoming of a bromance for the ages, Donald Trump appears to be rowing back on his promise to give billionaire Elon Musk a role in his administration if he wins in November.In an interview with Reuters last week, the Republican presidential nominee described the Tesla CEO as “a very smart guy,” adding, “I certainly would” in response to whether he’d consider awarding Musk a role in his administration.Just hours later, Musk followed up with a post
Biles continues to keep it real with her fans on Instagram
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s artist daughter Bella Kidman Cruise, 31, shared a glimpse of her life and passion for music on Instagram as she attended the August 25 concert featuring The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie at London’s Victoria Park.
Both Mariah Carey’s mother, Patricia, and the singer’s sister, Alison, died over the weekend. “My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day,” the singer said in a statement shared with the Daily News. “I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed,” the 55-year-old ...
Dustin Grage’s attempt to make a point about the Minnesota governor’s dog, Scout, didn’t go as planned.
"The more that Trump reacts self-destructively, the better Democrats feel it is for them," Haberman said of the former president.