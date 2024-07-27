Notting Hill Carnival safety concerns raised in wake of 15-year-old shooting

Dominic Penna
·3 min read
Performers taking part in the adults parade, part of the Notting Hill Carnival celebration
The two-day celebration takes place on August 25 and 26 - Lucy North

Safety concerns have been raised over the Notting Hill Carnival next month after the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy.

Rene Graham was killed last week at a “family fun day event” near Hazlewood Crescent in Ladbroke Grove, west London, amid claims of rising gang violence in the area.

The carnival is also held in Ladbroke Grove, and Rene’s death has prompted calls for increased security measures when it takes place on August 25 and 26.

Lord Bailey of Paddington, a Tory Greater London Assembly member, urged Sadiq Khan, Labour’s Mayor of London, and the Metropolitan Police to adopt a “proactive” approach.

Rene Graham who has been named by police as the boy who was shot dead in Emslie Horniman's Pleasance Park
Rene Graham was killed last week near Hazlewood Crescent in Ladbroke Grove - Metropolitan Police

“With knife crime already at a record high and gun crime increasing under London’s Mayor, we must be proactive to avoid a period of senseless violence over the summer,” he said.

“As well as targeting resources in areas where gang tension is heightened, we should also be looking at upcoming events like Notting Hill Carnival.

“Communities should be able to safely enjoy these large events, without the fear of gang violence spilling over into them.”

Ten people were stabbed at the carnival last year, with a total of 275 arrests made across both days. Takayo Nembhard, a 21-year-old rapper, was fatally stabbed at the 2022 event.

The Metropolitan Police Federation described the levels of violence as “unsustainable and unacceptable”, saying the geographical layout of Notting Hill made it very difficult to police.

Four men, two of whom aged 21 and the others aged 20 and 25, were arrested on suspicion of Rene’s murder and have since been released on bail.

Witnesses reported hearing three gunshots and said a crowd gathered around the victim as he lay injured in the park at an event hosted by the Caribbean Music Association.

Rene was killed at a time of alleged rising tension between young people in west London, with residents claiming a rivalry spans two postcode areas that are separated by a canal.

The Met said it was keeping an open mind about the potential motive for the killing.

Joe Powell, the Labour MP for Kensington and Bayswater, probed Sir Keir Starmer in the Commons about the shooting at Prime Minister’s Questions.

Member of Parliament for Kensington and Bayswater, Joe Powell speaks during Prime Minister's Questions
Joe Powell, MP for Kensington and Bayswater, speaks during Prime Minister's Questions - UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

Mr Powell, who entered Parliament earlier this month, said his constituents were feeling “anxious, frightened and shocked”, urging Sir Keir to outline his solution to gun violence.

Sir Keir replied: “The loss of a teenage boy in west London is shocking … We have an ambition to drive down this sort of violence in our communities. We do not want interventions like this, as we have had over the last few years.”

Mr Powell told The Telegraph: “We must take urgent action to tackle gun violence on our streets and prevent young lives from being tragically lost. One incident like this is one too many.”

The Met said there had been a sustained fall in gun-related murders in the past three years and noted firearms offences have fallen from 196 to 145 year-on-year.

Met Commander Paul Brogden, who is responsible for specialist crime, said: “Guns destroy lives and communities. The recent shootings in parts of London are a sad reminder that there is still work for us to do when it comes to cracking down on illegal firearms. My thoughts are with those affected.

“The Met’s sustained work on firearms shows our commitment to making London a safer place. We will continue to build trust in the communities disproportionately impacted by these offences and remain relentless in our pursuit of criminals that use and supply firearms.”

Mr Khan’s office was contacted for comment.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Road rage murder or self-defense in a parking lot? Jurors rule after competing stories.

    “You just made a mistake. A big mistake.” Verdict reached in Raleigh murder case.

  • Fresno County man sentenced to 29 years for sexually assaulting children, dog

    Gage Mason pleaded guilty to all counts and 'aggravating factors' against him on June 5, according to the Fresno County district attorney's office.

  • Girl, 12, Was Missing for 2 Months. She Was Just Found with a 31-Year-Old Man She Met Online

    Maria Gomez-Perez disappeared from Georgia in May and was found with 31-year-old Antonio Agustin in a different state on July 25

  • Missing 3-year-old boy found dead in Mississauga creek: police

    A three-year-old boy has been found dead in a Mississauga creek a day after he was reported missing, Peel police say.The body of boy, named Zaid, was found in the water at about 5:40 p.m. on Friday.Zaid was last seen in Erindale Park at about 6:20 p.m. Thursday. He was in the popular park with his parents when he wandered off, police said. Police described him on Thursday as "vulnerable" and possibly non-verbal."They were enjoying their time in the park and this is the end result," he said.Polic

  • Powerful cartel leader 'El Mayo’ Zambada was lured onto airplane before arrest in US, AP source says

    A powerful Mexican drug cartel leader who eluded authorities for decades was duped into flying into the U.S., where he was arrested alongside a son of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, according to a U.S. law enforcement official familiar with the matter. Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada got on an airplane to the U.S. believing he was going somewhere else, said the official, who spoke on the condition on anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter. The official did not provide additional details, including who persuaded Zambada to get on the plane or where exactly he thought he was going.

  • Nebraska teen accused of causing train derailment for YouTube video

    A Nebraska teenager has been accused of forcing a train to derail so he could record the incident and share it on YouTube, according to court records. The 17-year-old, who was not named, was charged with two felony counts of criminal mischief in Lancaster County Juvenile Court, but prosecutors have already filed a motion to have the case transferred to adult court, NBC News reported. According ...

  • Russian fraudster uses 19 aliases to defraud Sask. government of $150K

    Alex Alexidze's sophisticated government fraud scheme fell apart in January 2023 when he walked out of the Riverbend Co-op in Outlook, Sask., with $300 worth of stolen groceries.That misstep would eventually lead to the Russian national being convicted of defrauding the Saskatchewan government of more than $150,000.The Co-op's manager confronted Alexidze, who claimed he lived close by and had the receipt at home. The manager didn't force the issue, instead taking down the licence from the Ford E

  • Police ID 2 victims in Scarborough 'gun battle'

    Toronto police have identified two people killed in a shooting in Scarborough early Wednesday morning. In a news release Thursday, police said they responded to a shooting call near Ellesmere Road and Midland Avenue around 2:30 a.m. They found four people with gunshot wounds.A man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said Wednesday. A woman was taken to hospital where she later died, they said.The victims are Braydon McCann, 22, of Toronto, and Sarah Prehay, 23, of Toronto, the news release

  • The Richardson Family Murders: How A 12-Year-Old Helped Murder Her Family with Her 23-Year-Old 'Boyfriend'

    Jasmine Richardson and her adult boyfriend Jeremy Steinke were arrested the day after the brutal killings

  • Rapist who threw victim's brother off cliff jailed

    Anthony Stocks was trying to silence the brother of a girl he had been sexually abusing.

  • Ontario megachurch pauses programming in wake of sex abuse allegations

    Warning: This story contains references to sexual assault.An Ontario megachurch has been forced to pause programming as its insurer won't renew abuse liability insurance in the wake of sexual abuse allegations against a former pastor.In a statement on its website, The Meeting House said it was unable to secure parts of the insurance coverage it needs to continue normal operations beyond June 30. Specifically, it said it has been unable to find options for abuse liability or employment practices

  • Missing Woman's 2-Year-Old Told Family 'Momma Was in Blood.' Months Later, Police Believe They Found Her Remains

    Gabriella Dixon, 18, disappeared in October 2023

  • Pregnant Teen’s Body Found in Wooded Area. Her Ex-Boyfriend Is Now Charged With Her Murder

    Jesus Monroy, 20, was charged with murder, felony murder, feticide and aggravated assault in relation to the homicide of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Mia Campos, 16

  • Meet the 3 Mi'kmaw women competing to be Miss Indigenous Canada

    From their small communities in Mi'kma'ki, to the bright lights of a national pageant stage, these three Mi'kmaw women are vying to be crowned the first-ever Miss Indigenous Canada.Twenty-six Indigenous women from communities across Canada have been selected from more than 700 applicants to compete in this pageant in the Haudenosaunee territory of Six Nations, Ont.Miss Indigenous Canada isn't a traditional beauty pageant — the focus is more on internal characteristics. Contestants are judged on

  • Police shut off circuit breaker swiping scheme in Riverside County

    Authorities seized thousands of stolen circuit breakers stacked in large storage bins belonging to Eugene Popa of Perris, who was accused of buying them from thieves and reselling them online.

  • Shooter in deadly Oslo Pride gay bar attack appeals conviction

    An Iranian-born Norwegian man convicted of murder and terrorism over a deadly shooting rampage at an Oslo gay bar in 2022 has appealed his case, a lawyer for the victims said on Thursday. An Oslo court this month convicted Zaniar Matapour, 45, described by police as a radicalised Islamist with a history of mental illness, of murder and terrorism over the shooting during Oslo's annual Pride celebrations. "My clients are disappointed because they would hope to get closure of the legal aspect of the case," Hege Salomonsen, a lawyer for the victims, told Reuters on Thursday.

  • Colin Tweedie sentenced to more than 4 years in hit-and-run that killed girl

    Colin Tweedie has been sentenced to 4½ years in prison in the hit-and-run death of 10-year-old Talia Forrest.The decision came down on Friday afternoon, about five years after Talia was struck by an SUV while out for a bike ride on Black Rock Road in Big Bras d'Or in 2019.After the decision was read, Samantha Williams, Talia's sister, told reporters the result was bittersweet."I don't think it's long enough, of course. But I'm also really glad that he didn't walk away free, which he almost did,"

  • Russia detains former deputy defense minister on corruption charges in the latest military arrest

    MOSCOW (AP) — A former Russian defense ministry official was arrested on corruption charges, the Russian security services said Friday, the latest in a series of high-profile military arrests.

  • Man accused of saying Trump 'needs to die', tossing chairs off balcony at Nashville hotel

    After a 58-year-old man was arrested in Nashville over alleged threats on the life of former President Donald Trump, police informed Secret Service.

  • Gang kills at least 26 villagers in remote Papua New Guinea, officials say

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — At least 26 people were killed by a gang in three remote villages in Papua New Guinea’s north and eight villagers remained missing Friday in the latest violence in the South Pacific island nation relating to contested land ownership and sorcery allegations, officials said.