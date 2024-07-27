Notting Hill Carnival safety concerns raised in wake of 15-year-old shooting

Safety concerns have been raised over the Notting Hill Carnival next month after the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy.

Rene Graham was killed last week at a “family fun day event” near Hazlewood Crescent in Ladbroke Grove, west London, amid claims of rising gang violence in the area.

The carnival is also held in Ladbroke Grove, and Rene’s death has prompted calls for increased security measures when it takes place on August 25 and 26.

Lord Bailey of Paddington, a Tory Greater London Assembly member, urged Sadiq Khan, Labour’s Mayor of London, and the Metropolitan Police to adopt a “proactive” approach.

Rene Graham was killed last week near Hazlewood Crescent in Ladbroke Grove - Metropolitan Police

“With knife crime already at a record high and gun crime increasing under London’s Mayor, we must be proactive to avoid a period of senseless violence over the summer,” he said.

“As well as targeting resources in areas where gang tension is heightened, we should also be looking at upcoming events like Notting Hill Carnival.

“Communities should be able to safely enjoy these large events, without the fear of gang violence spilling over into them.”

Ten people were stabbed at the carnival last year, with a total of 275 arrests made across both days. Takayo Nembhard, a 21-year-old rapper, was fatally stabbed at the 2022 event.

The Metropolitan Police Federation described the levels of violence as “unsustainable and unacceptable”, saying the geographical layout of Notting Hill made it very difficult to police.

Four men, two of whom aged 21 and the others aged 20 and 25, were arrested on suspicion of Rene’s murder and have since been released on bail.

Witnesses reported hearing three gunshots and said a crowd gathered around the victim as he lay injured in the park at an event hosted by the Caribbean Music Association.

Rene was killed at a time of alleged rising tension between young people in west London, with residents claiming a rivalry spans two postcode areas that are separated by a canal.

The Met said it was keeping an open mind about the potential motive for the killing.

Joe Powell, the Labour MP for Kensington and Bayswater, probed Sir Keir Starmer in the Commons about the shooting at Prime Minister’s Questions.

Joe Powell, MP for Kensington and Bayswater, speaks during Prime Minister's Questions - UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

Mr Powell, who entered Parliament earlier this month, said his constituents were feeling “anxious, frightened and shocked”, urging Sir Keir to outline his solution to gun violence.

Sir Keir replied: “The loss of a teenage boy in west London is shocking … We have an ambition to drive down this sort of violence in our communities. We do not want interventions like this, as we have had over the last few years.”

Mr Powell told The Telegraph: “We must take urgent action to tackle gun violence on our streets and prevent young lives from being tragically lost. One incident like this is one too many.”

The Met said there had been a sustained fall in gun-related murders in the past three years and noted firearms offences have fallen from 196 to 145 year-on-year.

Met Commander Paul Brogden, who is responsible for specialist crime, said: “Guns destroy lives and communities. The recent shootings in parts of London are a sad reminder that there is still work for us to do when it comes to cracking down on illegal firearms. My thoughts are with those affected.

“The Met’s sustained work on firearms shows our commitment to making London a safer place. We will continue to build trust in the communities disproportionately impacted by these offences and remain relentless in our pursuit of criminals that use and supply firearms.”

Mr Khan’s office was contacted for comment.