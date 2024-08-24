Notting Hill Carnival is ‘ultimate example of two-tier policing’, says ex-inspector

The Notting Hill Carnival has been the scene of violence in the past - Chris Strickland

The Notting Hill Carnival is the “ultimate in two-tier policing”, a former Scotland Yard inspector has claimed.

Some 7,000 Metropolitan Police officers will be on duty over the annual two-day event this weekend, as more than a million people are expected to descend on Notting Hill.

Last year there were 275 arrests for a range of offences over the course of the carnival, with eight people stabbed and around 80 officers assaulted.

However, Mike Neville, a retired Scotland Yard detective chief inspector, alleged that officers are hesitant to make arrests for fear of being called racist.

The Notting Hill Carnival is a celebration of Afro-Caribbean culture that has grown since its launch in 1966 to become Europe’s biggest street party.

Branding the carnival “the ultimate in two-tier policing”, Mr Neville said: “If the behaviour of the Notting Hill Carnival was replicated at football matches or any other event it would be banned.”

He added: “You see people openly smoking drugs, abuse of police officers, dancing with female officers to the point of sexual assault. I challenge anybody to do the same thing on the way to a Millwall football game.”

Workmen attach boards to a property as preparations continue ahead of this year's Notting Hill Carnival - PA/Aaron Chown

Mr Neville claimed that police at the carnival “are told only to arrest in the most extreme circumstances” because of community sensitivities.

Scotland Yard strongly rejects claims it applies two-tier policing to the event, saying its officers will intervene to make arrests whenever necessary.

Commander Charmain Brenyah said: “Officers will be maintaining a vigilant presence in and around the carnival in an effort to identify and intervene against anyone intent on committing violence.

“They will use their search powers where there are grounds to do so in order to take weapons off the streets.”

Commander Brenyah has admitted the sheer weight of numbers attending presents a potential danger and is a “serious cause for concern”.

For the second year in a row, the Metropolitan Police is deploying a specialist crowd management cell to monitor the density and flow of the crowd.

Commander Brenyah said: “The location of the carnival is deeply rooted in its history and we recognise the significance it holds for many. But numbers have grown so significantly over the years that the scale of the modern-day event is unrecognisable compared to that which began decades ago.

“Any event of this size that takes place in a constrained residential area, particularly if un-ticketed, will present a potential safety challenge. In recent years we’ve seen a number of occasions where the movement of huge crowds in already tightly packed residential streets has given us serious cause for concern.”

Mike Neville: 'If the behaviour of the Notting Hill Carnival was replicated at football matches or any other event it would be banned' - AP/Matt Dunham

The Metropolitan Police Federation, which represents rank-and-file officers, would not comment on claims of two-tier policing.

But Rick Prior, its chairman, said: “More than 100 of our Metropolitan Police colleagues were assaulted at the Notting Hill Carnival last year... physical assaults as well as being urinated on and spat on. It’s no wonder it’s not an event that many – if any – police officers look forward to working at, year in year out.”

Susan Hall, the former Conservative London mayoral candidate, said the carnival had become too difficult to police effectively.

She said: “We now have millions going there to a venue that in my view isn’t appropriate for that many people to attend. It costs an absolute fortune to police, local residents in general are very, very unhappy.”

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, has previously claimed the carnival is statistically as safe as Glastonbury or the Reading festivals, and safer than England football matches at Wembley Stadium.