Notting Hill: Thousands of police officers expected at carnival in wake of UK riots

There will be a "very significant policing presence" at this year's Notting Hill Carnival, the Metropolitan Police have said.

Seven thousand officers are due to be on duty weeks after rioting and violent disorder erupted on streets across the UK.

"Those [riots] highlight why carnival is set up in the first place," explained Matthew Phillip, chief executive of the Notting Hill Carnival.

"Carnival is the biggest celebration of inclusion, and social cohesion that there is in the UK. It was set up to bring communities from diverse backgrounds together and it's still doing that almost 60 years later."

Around one million people are expected to take part in the annual celebration. The Notting Hill Carnival began in the 1960s as a way to unite London's diverse immigrant communities.

It is one of the longest-running street parties in the UK and celebrates Caribbean culture with vividly costumed performers taking part in a parade through the streets with dancing and music.

Shauna Narine has been playing carnivals since she was 18.

"It shows how Caribbean people were able to come here through the Windrush generation and leave such a big impact on London so much so that the whole city is celebrating," Ms Narine said as she unwrapped a bright pink costume ahead of Monday's parade.

"It means a lot to me, to my family, and to Caribbean people."

She says the carnival is especially important this year.

"Those protests were just based on so much hatred and so many ugly feelings. And I think this is just the opposite, it's all love, everybody just coming out and I think love will always empower hate so it's going to be very, very powerful."

In the past two years there have been more than 500 arrests at the Notting Hill Carnival, as well as 15 stabbings including one death, and more than 125 police officers have been assaulted.

The Metropolitan Police have promised a very significant and proportionate policing presence.

Read more:

More arrests made after mother and three children killed in house fire

Tributes to grandad killed by his own XL bully dog

"Officers have been briefed around their powers and they are aware of their powers," explained Metropolitan Police Commander Charmain Brenyah.

"They're going to be acting proportionately. The main focus of the event is make sure we support a safe and secure carnival."