Nottingham attacks: Remembrance ride to honour Grace O'Malley-Kumar

A motorbike and car ride will be held to remember one of the victims of the Nottingham attacks.

The Grace O'Malley-Kumar Memorial Charity Motorbike and Car Ride will take place on 19 May in memory of the 19-year-old, who was killed in June.

Starting in Essex, the ride will finish at Newark Showground, raising funds for the foundation established in her name.

Ms O'Malley-Kumar had a "special connection with motorbikes", said event organiser Dave Merry.

Mr Merry, a family friend of Ms O'Malley-Kumar, described her as "a remarkable young woman", who loved her Vespa.

He said he wanted to make the day "truly special for her family and to ensure that Grace's memory lives on in a way that would make her proud", with all proceeds going to the Grace O'Malley-Kumar Foundation.

The ride aims to ensure Ms O'Malley-Kumar's memory lives on [PA Media]

As a serving officer in the Metropolitan Police, Mr Merry said he worked with Ms O'Malley-Kumar's father, who was a force medical examiner, and they became "good friends".

After Dr Kumar set up a vaccination centre, Mr Merry said he would sometimes be called there if someone was being "unruly".

Ms O'Malley-Kumar used to help out at the centre.

During those times, Mr Merry said: "Grace used to say I made her feel safe.

"I said no matter what time or day, I will always be there for you.

"Unfortunately, [on 13 June] I wasn't there. I was heartbroken that I was not there to protect her."

Ian Coates, Barnaby Webber and Ms O'Malley-Kumar were all killed in the Nottingham attacks on 13 June [BBC]

So far, more than 50 riders have said they will take part, but Mr Merry expects more to join after having a good response from other biker groups across the country.

The journey begins in the morning at North Weald Airfield, with a meeting point in Peterborough if people want to join.

The O'Malley-Kumar family are set to be at the finish point in Newark, Nottinghamshire.

Mr Merry said the ride would have assistance from the police, and riders will be joined by Nottinghamshire Blood Bikes, who are sending a car and two bikes.

The charity also intends to unveil a new blood bike named after Ms O'Malley-Kumar at the finish point, with another two bikes set to be named after Barnaby Webber and Ian Coates, the other two victims of the attacks.

