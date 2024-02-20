Nottingham attacks: Triple killer's sentence to be reviewed

Barnaby Webber, Ian Coates and Grace O'Malley-Kumar died at the scene of the attacks

A man who killed three people in Nottingham will have his sentence reviewed by judges after the attorney general said it was "unduly lenient".

Valdo Calocane stabbed to death Barnaby Webber, Grace O'Malley-Kumar and Ian Coates in Nottingham last June.

He admitted manslaughter and was given a hospital order after the 32-year-old was found to be suffering from paranoid schizophrenia at the time.

The sentence will be referred to the Court of Appeal.

The Attorney General, Victoria Prentis KC MP, said: "Valdo Calocane's crimes were horrific and have shocked a nation. He brutally killed three innocent people, and violently attacked three other victims. Their experiences will stay in our minds for a long time to come.

"This was a case that evoked strong feelings amongst so many people and it was no surprise that I received so many referrals under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme to consider the hospital order handed to Calocane."

