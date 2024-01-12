Nottingham: Driver admits killing student in police chase

A man has admitted killing a mature student who was hit by a car being pursued by police in Nottingham.

Oshada Jayasundera, 31, of Nottingham Trent University (NTU), was hit in Huntingdon Street in the early hours of 13 December and died at the scene.

At Nottingham Crown Court, Joshua Gregory pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and was told he faced a lengthy jail term.

Gregory, 27, will be sentenced on 28 March.

The force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct as it was following the car at the time

Following the guilty plea, prosecutor Richard Thatcher told the court the victim's brother intended to travel to the UK from Sri Lanka to make a victim personal statement at the sentencing hearing.

Defence counsel Andrew Wesley told the court Gregory had a "long-standing history of mental health difficulties".

Adjourning the case for the preparation of psychiatric reports, the Recorder of Nottingham Nirmal Shant KC told Gregory: "You have pleaded guilty to a very serious matter.

"As far as you are concerned, you are facing a lengthy sentence.

"The exact length of that will be determined when all of the information is available."

Surrounding roads were gridlocked as a result

Gregory, of Westfield Road, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, was remanded into custody.

The road, one of the busiest in Nottingham city centre, was closed for much of the day while investigations were carried out.

As the vehicle was being pursued by police at the time, the force has also referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

