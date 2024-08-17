Nottingham Forest v Bournemouth match delayed after Danilo suffers horror injury - as screens placed around player

Nottingham Forest's match against Bournemouth was delayed this afternoon after midfielder Danilo suffered a sickening leg injury.

The Brazilian footballer fell awkwardly in a tackle with Antoine Semenyo in the seventh minute at The City Ground on Saturday.

The referee and Danilo's teammates immediately called for assistance after noticing his condition. Staff then ran on to the pitch and put screens around the 23-year-old while he received medical attention.

The Premier League game was held up for 10 minutes while Danilo, who joined Forest from Palmeiras last year, was stretchered off with a splint in his left leg.

Sky Sports reporter Laura Hunter, who was covering the match, described the incident as a "really nasty clash", adding that there was "major concern here for Danilo".

"There is almost complete hush around the City Ground, before Danilo is stretchered off by the medical team and ambulance staff," she said.

"He's cheered by both sets of fans."

Read more from Sky News:

Fire at London's Somerset House

Man rescued from burning building dies

Funeral held for Southport victim

Danilo was replaced by Ryan Yates and the game resumed with Forest taking the lead in the 23rd minute.