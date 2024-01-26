Nottingham killer assaulted two people weeks before attacks but wasn’t arrested

Calocane had only been working at the warehouse for four days at the time of the assaults

Nottingham killer Valdo Calocane assaulted two people weeks before he killed three others, but was not arrested, it has emerged.

On Friday, Leicestershire Police confirmed that six weeks before the knifeman took the lives of Barnaby Webber, Grace O’Malley-Kumar and Ian Coates, officers were called after the 32-year-old assaulted two security guards at a warehouse where he was working.

At the time, Calocane had already been on the run for several months, after he failed to appear in court in August 2022 to face charges for assaulting a police officer in Nottingham.

The assaults happened on May 5, 2023, while Calocane was working at Arvato Supply Chain Solutions, at a warehouse the business has near East Midlands Airport.

The business reported the incident the same day, and Leicestershire Police attended, but Calocane was no longer there.

The force confirmed that at the time of the Nottingham killings it was investigating the incident.

A Leicestershire Police spokesman said: “Officers were called to the warehouse in Wilders Way, Kegworth, shortly before 6pm on May 5 following a report two people had been assaulted. Officers attended and no serious injuries were reported.

It was reported that Calocane had been escorted from the site by security staff before police arrived.

“Our enquiries into the incident were continuing when Calocone was arrested by Nottinghamshire Police officers following the incident in Nottingham on June 13.”

On Thursday, Calocane, a paranoid schizophrenic, was given an indefinite hospital order after pleading guilty to three counts of manslaughter on the basis of diminished responsibility.

During his sentencing hearing, brief details of the incident were revealed.

Calocane, originally from Guinea-Bissau, had only been working at the warehouse for four days at the time of the assaults.

The court heard that a few weeks after the incident, on June 9, Calocane contacted the recruitment consultant who had got him the job and demanded that the company “delete all records relating to him”.

When Calocane was told that wasn’t possible, he said he would be back in touch on Monday, June 12.

It is not clear how the triple killer was able to get a job at the warehouse given he was already unlawfully at large following the assault on the police officer in 2021.

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin of Nottinghamshire Police has admitted more could have been done to locate Calocane before he carried out the killings.

After this sentencing, Mr Webber’s mother, Emma, accused the force of having “blood on its hands”.

She added: “If you had just done your jobs properly there’s a very good chance my beautiful boy would be alive today.”