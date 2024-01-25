Nottingham killer told he'll be detained in high-security hospital 'probably for life' - watch live

A triple killer who went on a knife rampage in Nottingham has been told he will be detained in a high-security hospital “probably for the rest of your life”.

Valdo Calocane took the lives of 19-year-old university students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar before killing 65-year-old school caretaker Ian Coates in a series of violent attacks, on June 13 last year.

Calocane, a paranoid schizophrenic, was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday after pleading guilty to manslaughter on the basis of diminished responsibility.

The 32-year-old also admitted three charges of attempted murder after stealing Mr Coates’ van and driving the vehicle at pedestrians.

Grace O’Malley-Kumar

Mr Justice Turner, began the sentencing hearing by saying: “Valdo Calocane I’ll say at the outset that the sentence I am about to pass will result in you being detained in a high-security hospital very probably for the rest of your life.”

He then went on to describe the “harrowing” details of the attacks which had been “explored in detail” over the past two days.

He said: “You committed a series of atrocities in this city which ended the lives of three innocent people. You went on to attack three more, fully intending but failing, to kill them too.

“Your sickening crime both shocked the nation and wrecked the lives of your surviving victims and the families of them all.

“At 4am in the morning of 13 June last year Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley Kumar, who were both just 19 years old, were walking back to their student accommodation after a night out.

“They were almost home when you attacked them. What followed was truly shocking.”

Valdo Calocane

The judge described how Barnaby was attacked from behind before Grace attempted to come to his aid.

He continued: “With astonishing bravery Grace tried to save him. She sacrificed her life in the attempt as you dealt with her in the same brutal fashion before turning back to Barnaby to continue your brutal attack on him.”

Describing the death of Ian Coates, Mr Justice Turner said: “You stabbed him to death with the same merciless ferocity with which you had earlier attacked Barnaby and Grace ...you drove his van on the lookout for yet further victims.”

The judge said, in his view, Calocane’s abnormality of mind had significantly contributed to him perpetrating the string of attacks.

He aaded: “I have to say however, none of the evidence relating to your mental state detracts from the horror of your actions or the disastrous impact they have had on so many people.”

He said Calocane had “no relevant, religious, ideological or political affiliation.”

“You believed at the time of your offences the voices were controlling you and had the power to harm your family.”

Barnaby Webber

He said as a result of his mental illness, the level of personal responsibility was at the lower end of the scale but “you were and remain dangerous”.

Calocane was wanted by police at the time of the killings for an assault on an emergency worker and had been sectioned on four occasions in the three years before.

He was released back into the community each time after healthcare professionals deemed his risk to the public was low.

Two years before the attacks, in May 2021, he went to Thames House, MI5’s London headquarters, and begged them to “stop controlling him”.

The court heard he repeatedly lied about taking his antipsychotic medication and Professor Nigel, a forensic psychiatrist, described him as “an intelligent man who strove to conceal his madness from clinicians”.

Calocane’s barrister, Peter Joyce KC, said: “He should not have been on the streets of Nottingham but the fact he was is not his fault.”

Ian Coates

Calocane has never offered any explanation for the killings, but psychiatrists said he claimed that voices told him to find innocent victims or “something atrocious” would happen to his family.

In his victim impact statement, Dr Sanjoy Kumar, Grace’s father, accused the mechanical engineering graduate of “concocting” a story of mental illness after his arrest and said he had “deceived” psychiatrists.

Sinead O’Malley-Kumar, Grace’s mother, previously described her daughter as “brave beyond words”.

She has called for mandatory prison sentences for anyone caught in possession of a knife and said carrying one was no different to having a gun.

Barnaby’s mother, Emma Webber, said she had nothing but “utter rage and pure hatred” for her son’s killer.

Assistant Chief Constable of Nottinghamshire Police, Rob Griffin, has admitted more could have been done to locate Calocane before he carried out the killings.

He claimed however that he thought it “highly unlikely” that Calocane would have received a custodial sentence.

Calocane’s lawyers suggested that the killer’s mental health would have deteriorated further during his time “unlawfully at large”.