Nottingham killer to have sentence reviewed by Court of Appeal

Valdo Calocane in a court sketch. He received an order to be indefinitely detained in a secure mental hospital

The Attorney General has referred the sentence of Valdo Calocane, the Nottingham triple killer, to the Court of Appeal for it to be reviewed as “unduly lenient.”

Calocane, a paranoid schizophrenic, was handed an indefinite order to be detained in a high security hospital after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the basis of diminished responsibility.

Victoria Prentis has asked appeal judges to decide whether his sentence should be increased so that he would face prison if he was released from the hospital where he is being treated.

The 32-year-old took the lives of 19-year-old university students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar before killing 65-year-old school caretaker Ian Coates in a series of violent attacks in Nottingham on June 13 last year.

Calocane was originally charged with murder but this was downgraded to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility, owing to his schizophrenia.

Outside Nottingham Crown Court after the sentencing, Barnaby’s mother, Emma, criticised the CPS, saying her family had felt “rushed, hastened and railroaded” into accepting the manslaughter plea.

Mr Coates’ son James said: “This man has made a mockery of the system, and he has got away with murder.”

This is a breaking news story, more will follow