Nottingham: University student flats plan approved by city council

Plans to construct a six-storey student accommodation building on a university campus in Nottingham have been given the go-ahead.

The building at the University of Nottingham's Jubilee campus in Triumph Road will include 169 bedrooms, including 34 studio apartments.

Four buildings, which are currently home to shops and cafés, will be demolished to make way for the new project, according to plans.

Proposals were submitted in 2022.

The L-shaped building, which borders the River Leen, will accommodate groups of four, five or nine students, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).

The application was submitted by Cardiff-based DPP Planning, which said that the project would provide high-quality student accommodation that will enhance the area.

But concerns have been raised about the area being "already saturated" with students and the fact that only four parking spaces will be provided.

The developer said students will likely use other forms of transport, although objectors said they will inevitably bring cars and displace local residents, said the LDRS.

Nottingham City Council officers approved the plans on Tuesday.

