Nottingham victim’s son confronted shoplifter – who returned the next day

(L-R) Ian Coates, Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar were all attacked and killed by Valdo Calocane in January - Nottinghamshire Police

The son of Ian Coates, one of the victims of the Nottingham attacks, has revealed a shoplifter he accosted during a BBC interview returned the following day to steal £101 worth of goods.

James Coates, shop manager at One Beyond in Lady Bay Retail Park, on the outskirts of Nottingham city centre , was setting up for the interview with Emma Barnett on Wednesday, when he spotted a man on CCTV filling a bag for life with detergent.

Mr Coates confronted the man, who returned the stolen items, and he then resumed his call with Ms Barnett to discuss a Court of Appeal ruling on his father’s killer, Valdo Calocane.

The thief James Coates accosted at the One Beyond store in Nottingham returned the next day - Tracey Kandohla

On Tuesday, judges ruled Calocane’s sentence was not too soft, after his victims’ families had called for tougher measures.

The 32-year-old paranoid schizophrenic was given an indefinite hospital order in January, after pleading guilty to the manslaughter of students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, and school caretaker Ian Coates – as well as the attempted murder of three others.

During his interview on Radio 4, James Coates said that justice would now not be served until Calocane had died.

Introducing Mr Coates, new host Ms Barnett said: “James Coates is one of Ian’s sons.

“I spoke to him after this judges’ ruling in the Court of Appeal, an interview, I just want to say, he conducted while taking time out of his job working as a shop manager in Nottingham, the city where his father was murdered.

“Rather incredibly, while we were setting up the line to talk, he also managed to stop someone from shoplifting.”

While in a phone interview with BBC Radio 4, James Coates managed to stop a shoplifter - Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock/Shutterstock

Following the attempted theft, Mr Coates revealed to The Telegraph: “I was on the phone waiting to be interviewed when I saw a male shoplifter, I recognised from previous occasions, helping himself to goods from my shop.

“I was watching him on CCTV and thought ‘I’ve got to stop him doing that.’”

“I approached the man and said: ‘Give me the plastic bag with the goods in’.”

Mr Coates added: “He handed it over without a scene and luckily there was no aggression or him trying to fight, as some of them do.

“I’ve had it in the past with shoplifters coming right up to my face.

“You have to be careful and some staff don’t want to confront shoplifters, and I get why, but I didn’t want him to get away with it after watching him in action.”

The man in question had taken laundry products worth £40 and placed them in his bag.

Mr Coates said: “Afterwards I headed back to start the interview and my supervisor put it on the incident log, which I would normally have done.

“Emma couldn’t believe it when I told her what had happened.”

He continued: “It’s infuriating. There’s a handful of people who try it on. He came back the next day when I was off duty, shoplifted and got away with it.

“It’s a big shop and it gets busy, and there’s lots of bargains here, but we don’t have security tags or things locked away.”

The interview with Ms Barnett came after a court ruled Valdo Calocane’s sentence for killing three people in a knife attack last summer was not unduly lenient.

Despite Calocane being given an indefinite hospital order in January, the Attorney General then referred the case to the Court of Appeal, arguing that the sentence should have included an element of punishment.

However, Lady Chief Justice of England and Wales Baroness Carr, Lord Justice Edis and Mr Justice Garnham rejected the application on Tuesday, meaning Calocane’s sentence will not be changed.