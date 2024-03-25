Nottinghamshire: Artwork of famous Major Oak tree to go on display

A 1.5m-wide drawing of an iconic oak tree in Nottinghamshire will go on display as part of four exhibitions exploring trees and woodland.

The detailed pencil drawing of Sherwood Forest's Major Oak, which is about 1,000 years old, will be displayed at arts venue, the Harley Foundation.

Paintings, gilded glass and photography will also feature across the four nature-inspired exhibitions.

The four exhibitions will open on 20 April.

Mark Frith's pencil drawing of the Major Oak - situated near the gallery - will be one of 10 depicting ancient oak trees across the country.

Effie Burns, an artist who uses glass to create botanical and natural creations - in a process called glass casting - will share her work as part of her exhibition, called Earthly Treasures.

Anthony Whishaw, who has been painting for 75 years, is behind the Treescapes exhibition, which will feature abstract interpretations of woodland.

A fourth exhibition called Truncated - created using black and white analogue processes - depicts an ageing pine forest plantation in Derbyshire, organisers said.

Artist Paul Hart photographed the woodland over a period of three years.

An opening party will be held at the Harley Foundation on 20 April from 13:00 BST.

The exhibitions will be open to the public for free until 14 July.

