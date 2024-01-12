Nour Haydar to join Guardian Australia’s Full Story podcast team
The former ABC journalist Nour Haydar has joined Guardian Australia’s Full Story podcast team.
Haydar will be the co-host of the daily podcast alongside Jane Lee. She is replacing Laura Murphy-Oates, who was chosen for an Atlantic Fellowship for Indigenous Social Equity.
Haydar has been with the ABC since 2019, and was most recently an ABC federal political reporter in Canberra and a fill-in presenter on News Breakfast and Afternoon Briefing.
“I’m excited to be joining the Guardian Australia team and embracing a different type of storytelling,” she said.
“I’m looking forward to crafting high quality and engaging interviews, stories, and investigations for Full Story listeners that reflect the diversity of Australia.
“Now more than ever there is a need for rigorous, nuanced and courageous journalism – and Full Story offers a unique platform to do this.”
A Guardian Australia spokesperson said: “We were delighted that Nour made the decision at the end of last year to join Guardian Australia and our award-winning podcast team.
“She begins as co-host of the Full Story with Jane Lee in February. Nour’s experience and expertise will add immense value to our newsroom.”
A spokesperson for the ABC said Haydar had had a “terrific career” with the national broadcaster and congratulated her on her achievements.
This year, Full Story will produce audio documentaries as well as covering daily news.
Haydar will begin at Guardian Australia on 19 February.