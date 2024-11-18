NOV 17, 2024 FORECAST: Heavy rain, severe risk overnight
KOCO Meteorologist Sabrina Bates says there is a risk for severe weather, including a few tornadoes and damaging winds, overnight and into Monday morning.
Considerable travel and power impacts are possible as a bomb cyclone develops off the B.C. coast on Tuesday
A rapidly intensifying storm will threaten some hazardous conditions across B.C. through the first half of the week
A large, impactful low-pressure system is headed for the Prairies this week, threatening to bring more than 20 cm of snow to some localized areas, along with the potential for blizzard-like conditions. Expect travel and power interruptions
Less than a month after four towering dams on the Klamath River were demolished, hundreds of salmon made it into waters they have been cut off from for decades.
A super typhoon barreled toward the Philippines’ largest island on Sunday, as more than half a million people sought shelter from the latest in a string of powerful storms to threaten the country.
A mild pattern may hold tight across Ontario through the second half of November
Following a devastating weather week in the Philippines, another super storm is headed towards the rain ravaged island
A strong low is expected to develop over the pacific and impact British Columbia Tuesday into Wednesday. Details with Meteorologist Dylan Kikuta.
The National Capital Commission (NCC) has decided to remove widespread buckthorn from Atlantis Woods in Ottawa's Westboro Beach neighbourhood after the community pressured them to improve the forest's health.Removing the invasive shrub was part of the NCC's original plan to redevelop Westboro Beach, according to Westboro resident Kristen Hayes.Hayes said she and other locals were consulted over how to remove the buckthorn, but the NCC initially chose not to go ahead with the removal efforts.That
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — As the third named storm to emerge during November, Tropical Storm Sara serves as a reminder that the Atlantic hurricane season hasn't quite ended.
A powerful winter storm is set to blast portions of the U.S. with heavy snow, cold temperatures, strong winds and rain just as millions of people across the country prepare to travel for Thanksgiving.
Florida faces a widespread rainfall event midweek that stems from the combination of a strong frontal boundary and moisture from the leftovers of Tropical Storm Sara.
Yannis Cleymans has been fascinated with Newfoundland and Labrador since he was a child living in the U.S. (Submitted by Yannis Cleymans)A Belgium researcher besotted with Newfoundland and Labrador recently came across an image snapped from space that shows a beached whale in a rural area. After sharing it online, he's been blown away by the response.Yannis Cleymans, who lives outside the Belgian city of Leuven, is an avid follower of the province and has been writing Wikipedia entries related t
From rain to freezing rain to snow, some regions across the Prairies are seeing all 3 types of precipitation. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Up to 20cm of snow may accumulate in the worst affected areas in the country’s ‘first taste of winter’, the Met Office said.
Government specialists have revealed botulism is responsible for a large number of swans and other water birds that have been found dead in a London canal in recent weeks.Dozens of swans, geese, and other wild birds have been found in the Grand Union Canal in London.
Floods, fires, hurricanes, and a lot more of them. People will lose their homes and possibly loved ones.
MANAUS, Brazil (AP) — Joe Biden witnessed the devastation of drought up close as the first sitting American president to visit the Amazon rainforest Sunday, declaring that nobody can reverse “the clean energy revolution that’s underway in America” even as the incoming Trump administration is poised to scale back efforts to combat climate change.
A Colorado low will sweep across Manitoba on Saturday, bringing snow to parts of western Manitoba and rain to the Red River Valley and into eastern Manitoba. Sunday brings a clearing sky, but gusty northwest winds.
The National Weather Service issued a special statement Sunday warning about the elevated risk of wildfires spreading in some New Jersey counties.