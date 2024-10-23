Nova Scotia company fined $80,000 after worker dies in scaffolding collapse

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

PICTOU, N.S. — A Nova Scotia excavation company has been fined $80,000 after a worker died when scaffolding collapsed on one of its job sites.

In a decision dated Oct. 11 but released today, a Nova Scotia provincial court judge in Pictou, N.S., says the failure by Blaine MacLane Excavation Ltd. to ensure scaffolding was properly installed led to the 2020 death of Jeff MacDonald, a self-employed electrician.

The sentence was delivered after the excavation company was earlier found guilty of an infraction under the province’s Occupational Health and Safety Act.

Judge Bryna Hatt says in her decision she found the company “failed in its duty” to ensure that pins essential to the scaffolding's stability were present at the work site.

Her decision says MacDonald was near the top of the structure when it collapsed on Dec. 9, 2020, though the exact height is unknown.

The judge says that although the excavation company did not own the scaffolding present on its job site, there was no evidence the company took steps to prevent injury, which is required under legislation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2024.

The Canadian Press

