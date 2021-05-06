Nova Scotia faces ‘most difficult time’ of pandemic
Nova Scotia has had a 10-fold increase in its daily average of COVID-19 cases in less than two weeks and the chief medical officer calls it the ‘most difficult time’ during the pandemic.
Nova Scotians under lockdown face fines for leaving their own communities as the province battles an aggressive third wave of COVID-19 that has shuttered schools and businesses while new case numbers reach unprecedented highs. But employees and contractors of Irving Shipbuilding are arriving from around the world in Halifax — which lies in the epicentre of the current outbreak — for the company's latest round of at-sea testing. "Restaurants in this province are closed," a source familiar with the sailing told CBC News on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to address the media. "How can we have 78-odd people eating in a cafeteria on the ship?" Testing the ship's systems The future HMCS Margaret Brooke is the second Arctic and offshore patrol ship off the assembly line in Halifax. The ship's first sea trial is scheduled to begin Thursday, with 78 passengers aboard from at least eight different companies whose employees come from as many as five different countries. A portion of the vessel's passenger manifest for the sailing scheduled for May 6.(Contributed. Names blurred by CBC News for privacy.) Representatives from each type of contractor, including propulsion, navigation, communications and weaponry, all gather aboard to see how the systems work together so that any issues can be fixed before the ship is delivered to the military. CBC News spoke to sources familiar with the sailing plan and obtained a copy of the ship's passenger manifest and a list of the company's COVID-19 precautions. Workers did not quarantine, says source One source said workers have arrived from Ontario, Quebec, the United States and Scotland. The source said workers did not self-isolate upon their arrival in Canada, adding that one "flew in last week." Other workers are possibly coming from Germany and Poland, based on matching their names and employment details with the home listed on their social media accounts. A list of precautions for the ship's crew says "physical distancing shall be maintained throughout the sea trial where feasible." All personnel will complete a health questionnaire and have their temperature taken. Rapid testing will be available before the ship's departure. The document also outlines increased sanitation efforts and mandatory masking when moving through communal areas. All out-of-province workers are expected to follow provincial health guidelines when not in their designated work area. They must take their breaks and eat their meals in their cabins. Signs or tags will indicate who is exempt from the mandatory 14-day isolation period. Irving travel exemptions revoked last year As of Tuesday, Nova Scotia had 1,060 active cases of COVID-19. Of the 153 new cases reported, 139 were in the central zone, which includes the Halifax Regional Municipality. Last July, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health revoked travel exemptions for Irving Shipbuilding after shipyard employees raised concerns about company executives flying between Canada and the U.S. without self-isolating. Provincial officials said Tuesday those exemptions remain revoked. Irving Shipyard, with the future HMCS Margaret Brooke awaiting its sea trial this week.(Brett Ruskin/CBC) But Irving Shipbuilding has applied to have five other staff members enter the province. To be approved, an applicant must show the work being done is urgent, that it relates to critical infrastructure, and that no other person in Atlantic Canada can do the job. "At this time, two have been approved," said Heather Fairbairn, a spokesperson for the provincial government. "One for an international traveller who is completing their 14-day self-quarantined period before starting work. The second is for a domestic traveller and the appropriate COVID-19 safety protocols are in place." Health, safety 'highest priority,' says Irving It's unclear how many workers have arrived from outside Nova Scotia to board the ship and under what authority they entered the region. In response to CBC News questions, Irving Shipbuilding issued a statement saying that it is following directives from Nova Scotia Health to "safeguard our employees." "The health and safety of our employees is our highest priority," wrote Mary Keith, vice-president of communications for J.D. Irving Ltd. "Along with [Nova Scotia Health], we are also working closely with our joint occupational health and safety committee, which includes members from both our union and salaried workforce and together have undertaken additional protocols." Health authority officials confirmed to CBC News that it's the provincial government that approves or denies entry for workers. The future HMCS Margaret Brooke is scheduled to return to Halifax on Sunday following its sea trial. MORE TOP STORIES
The Conservatives broke new fundraising records in the first months of 2021, raising more money than any party ever has in a first quarter and outpacing the governing Liberals by their widest margin yet. But the party's success on the fundraising front hasn't led yet to a boost in its political fortunes. According to data published by Elections Canada, the Conservative Party of Canada raised $8.5 million between January and March 2021 — its best first quarter ever. And because the CPC has a long history of raising more money than any other party, its first quarter performance was the best by any federal political party on record. The Liberals raised just $3.5 million in the first quarter, a little more than $4.9 million behind the Conservatives. That set a new record for the widest gap between the two parties. The New Democrats finished further behind, with $1.6 million raised — their best first quarter since 2015 — while the Greens raised $677,000. The Bloc Québécois set a new first quarter record for itself with $373,000. Clearly, the pandemic has not kept donors' wallets shut. But polls suggest the Conservatives continue to trail the Liberals in national support and would capture less of the vote today than they did in the 2019 federal election. Having money is better than not having money, of course, but a boost in fundraising from donors — particularly for the Conservatives — does not always mean an increase in support among the broader population. There is a relationship between party support and fundraising. The Conservatives and Liberals routinely top both the polls and fundraising. The NDP, third in national support, is usually third in fundraising, while the Greens and Bloc raise a lot less money (and have a lot less support) than the three bigger parties. But that relationship only goes so far. Money can't buy you love The Conservatives have raised more money than the Liberals in 60 of the last 65 quarters (and in every first quarter on record). In the five quarters in which the Liberals raised more money, their advantage was never greater than $1.2 million. By comparison, the Conservatives have raised at least that much more than the Liberals 47 times. If we break down the polls by each party's average support in any given quarter, the Conservatives have had more support than the Liberals in just 33 of the last 65 quarters. If money could buy the Conservatives love, they would have led in the polls more often. For the Conservatives, there is a much weaker correlation between funds raised and popular support than there is for the Liberals or the NDP. When the Liberals or New Democrats have more support in the polls, they tend to raise more money. When they have less support, they tend to struggle with fundraising. Not so for the Conservatives. Whether they're up or down in the polls has less of an impact on their ability to raise money. Though fundraising has hit a new high for the first quarter of 2021, Conservative support in the polls remains stuck at around 30 per cent nationwide.(Adrian Wyld / Canadian Press) It's worth remembering that donors represent only a small fraction of the population. In the first three months of 2021, the Conservatives received just over 45,000 contributions. But the Conservatives earned 6.2 million votes in the last election, meaning those 45,000 contributors (some of whom probably donated multiple times) amount to just 0.7 per cent of the number of Canadians who voted for the Conservative Party in 2019. But does raising money help win elections, regardless of what the polls say? In addition to 2021 (which could still be an election year), the Conservatives raised at least $4 million more than the Liberals in the first quarters of the election years of 2008, 2011 and 2019. While they did win in 2008 and 2011, the fundraising advantage the Conservatives enjoyed in early 2019 did not help them win that October. By comparison, the $3.5 million raised by the Liberals is only a little less than the $3.9 million they raised in the first quarters of 2015 and 2019 — years that ended well for them at the ballot box. Desire for change lower than in 2019, even among Conservatives Nevertheless, the fundraising numbers the Conservatives are putting up so far this year are big and impressive. At the very least, it means the party's election war chest will be full and its members and dedicated donors are chomping at the bit to boot Prime Minister Justin Trudeau from office. But it doesn't seem like that feeling is widespread among voters — who may not been as keen for a change as they were in 2019. According to a recent poll by Abacus Data, only 39 per cent of Canadians think it is "definitely time for a change of government." That's unchanged since the beginning of March but down 13 percentage points since the end of the 2019 federal election campaign — an election the Liberals still managed to win. Two-thirds still want to see change, but the share of those who say it's not a priority for them is up 10 points since 2019. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals have out-fundraised the Conservatives in only four of the 32 quarters since he became Liberal leader in early 2013.(Adrian Wyld / Canadian Press) Perhaps most concerning for the Conservatives is the fact that, despite strong fundraising numbers, their own supporters don't seem to be as hungry for change as they were less than two years ago. Abacus finds that 74 per cent of Conservative voters definitely want change, down 16 points from the end of the last campaign. The vast majority of Conservative supporters certainly do want change — only three per cent say they don't — but that desire doesn't seem to be as important to them as it was in October 2019. Donors still only get one vote apiece, no matter how much money they donate or how enthusiastically they cast their ballots. To avoid another well-funded defeat, the Conservatives will have to use the money they have in the bank to convince more Canadians that it's time for a change — and that their party is the one that deserves their vote as well as their dollars.
MEXICO CITY — Unable to dig itself out of a deep first-leg hole, Toronto FC exited the Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League on Tuesday at the hands of Cruz Azul. The Mexican league leader won comfortably 1-0 on the night and 4-1 on aggregate to cruise into the final four of CONCACAF's flagship club competition. Cruz Azul will face either defending MLS champion Columbus Crew SC or Monterrey in the August semifinals. Monterrey hosts Columbus on Wednesday in Mexico with the aggregate score at 2-2. Cruz Azul's 3-1 victory last week at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium meant Toronto had to score at least three goals, with the degree of difficulty escalating if the Mexican side scored. Bryan Angulo, who scored twice in the opening leg, added to the aggregate lead in the 28th minute with a looping shot from 30-plus yards out that a backtracking Alex Bono could not get a hand to. Fullback Justin Morrow provided an inadvertent assist, his attempt at a headed clearance off a Cruz Azul goal kick deflecting high and back towards his own goal. The ball bounced once to the side of Angulo, who was in space between the Toronto centre backs, allowing the Ecuadorean forward to swing his right leg through it for a spectacular strike. The goal, Angulo's fourth of the tournament and third against Toronto, seemed to take some of the air out of TFC. The rest of the game offered little drama in an empty Azteca Stadium. Angulo had opened the scoring in the first leg with a third-minute wonder-strike, curling a superb right-footed shot from just outside the penalty box into the far corner past Bono. Toronto was without all three designated players. Spanish playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo remains out with a thigh injury, star striker Jozy Altidore was feeling unwell and newly signed Venezuelan winger Yeferson Soteldo was finishing out his quarantine in TFC's adopted home of Orlando. On the plus side, fullback Richie Laryea returned from suspension and influential centre back Chris Mavinga made his first start of the season after being sidelined by a calf injury. Ayo Akinola started in place of Altidore. Nick DeLeon also got the start with Auro, Eriq Zavaleta and Ralph Priso dropping out, Cruz Azul came into the game riding an 18-game unbeaten streak (15-0-3) in all competitions and tops Liga MX at 13-2-2. In contrast, Toronto (0-1-1) has yet to win in the young MLS season. Toronto had an MLS bye on the weekend and had not played since the first leg. Cruz Azul tied Tijuana 1-1 on Saturday in Liga MX play. Bono was called into action early, pushing aside a powerful shot from Walter Montoya from just inside the penalty box two minutes in. DeLeon found Jonathan Osorio at the back post in the seventh minute but his goal-bound header hit defender Adrian Aldrete. The Mexican side looked to play direct, sending balls over the Toronto backline with players racing after then. Set plays continued to cause Toronto problems with Bono having to push away a header from an unmarked Pablo Aguilar off a 13th-minute corner. The Paraguayan centre back scored on a header from a free kick in the first leg. DeLeon, sent in alone, beat Jesus Corona in the 18th minute but the goal was called back for offside. Mavinga used his speed in the 23rd minute to get back in position and block Angulo from getting a dangerous shot. Corona, a 40-year-old Mexican international, had to make back-to back saves minutes later off Akinola and then Omar Gonzalez, off the ensuing corner. Mavinga and Osorio came off at halftime, with Auro and Tsubasa Endoh coming on. Patrick Mullins and Noble Okello replaced DeLeon and Jacob Shaffelburg, who both had good nights, in the 68th minute. Ralph Priso came off the bench in the 82nd minute. Cruz Azul came close twice early in the second half but both shots were just off-target. Cruz Azul has not reached the semifinals since 2013-14 when it won the tournament. Toronto reached the final in 2018, losing to Guadalajara in a penalty shootout. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2021 The Canadian Press
WHO experts have voiced "very low confidence" in data provided by Chinese state-owned drugmaker Sinopharm on its COVID-19 vaccine regarding the risk of serious side-effects in some patients, but overall confidence in its ability to prevent the disease, a document seen by Reuters shows. A World Health Organization spokesman said that the document on Sinopharm vaccine BBIBP-CorV was "one of many resources" on which recommendations are made, tentatively scheduled to be issued later this week. In Beijing, Sinopharm was not immediately reachable for comment outside working hours.
SYDNEY (Reuters) -China has drawn up plans to upgrade an airstrip and bridge on one of Kiribati's remote islands about 3,000km southwest of Hawaii, lawmakers told Reuters, in a bid to revive a site that hosted military aircraft during World War Two. The plans, which have not been made public, involve construction on the tiny island of Kanton (also spelled Canton), a coral atoll strategically located midway between Asia and the Americas. Kiribati opposition lawmaker Tessie Lambourne told Reuters she was concerned about the project, and wanted to know whether it was part of China's Belt and Road Initiative.
With demand high and more buyers on the wharfs, lobster prices for P.E.I. fishermen are looking stronger than they have in 15 years. With the season along the North Shore and the eastern end of P.E.I. opening Monday, Charlie McGeoghegan, chair of the Lobster Marketing Board of P.E.I., said early prices are running around $8 for canners and $8.50 for markets. "The price in Nova Scotia was high all winter so we expected it to be better than last year, and it is, so we're glad to see that," said McGeoghegan. "There's lots of demand around and lots of orders. And they didn't get enough to fill the orders last year. So that's kind of a scenario that we haven't seen before, so that's a good thing." There is no inventory left from last year, said McGeoghegan. At the end of last season prices were mostly running between $5 and $6, with some buyers paying up to $6.50. In 2006 prices went as high as $7, which with the increase in costs since is comparable, he said. Prices are expected to go up as the season progresses. "A few of the big [fishing] zones in the Maritimes and the Fundy region close down at the end of May, so there's a lot less product around at that time," said McGeoghegan. "That usually helps the price." The lobster industry faced a lot of unknowns in 2020. Public health restrictions in the pandemic made it difficult for processors to get temporary foreign workers into the country, and the impact on demand from the shutdown of restaurant dining rooms and cruise ships was not known. But the industry is finding itself in a much stronger position at the start of the season this year.
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern plans to marry her longtime partner during the southern summer. In an interview Wednesday on the Coast radio breakfast show, Ardern said she and Clarke Gayford have finally set a date for their wedding after announcing they were engaged two years ago. But Ardern wouldn't be drawn on the exact day other than to say it would be during the Southern Hemisphere summer, which runs from December through February. “When I say we’ve got a date, that doesn’t mean we’ve actually told anyone yet,” Ardern said on the show. “So, I feel like we should probably put some invites out.” Ardern and Gayford have a 2-year-old daughter, Neve. Ardern in 2018 became just the second elected world leader in modern history to give birth while holding office. Gayford is Neve’s primary caregiver and a presenter on a TV fishing show. Ardern was asked on the show if she was going to be modern and have a bridesman at her wedding rather than the more traditional bridesmaid. “I feel a bit too old to have a bridal party,” said Ardern, who is 40. “I don’t know if it’s just me, but for some reason I just feel like there are some things that, because I’m getting on a bit, I just need to forego.” Ardern had previously joked about the awkwardness of Gayford's proposal atop a hill in the coastal town of Mahia. What was supposed to be a romantic moment was gate-crashed by a police protection officer, some locals, and a couple of dogs that tried to eat the chocolate Gayford had brought with him, she said at the time. The Coast radio interview offered a chance for some lighter and more personal discussion than Ardern's typical political interviews. The hosts also asked if Ardern had plans for Mother's Day on Sunday. “I know of none, except for the fact that I said something to Clarke about it yesterday, and there was a long pause. He said, ‘When is it?’,” Ardern said. “And so, I’m not expecting much.” Nick Perry, The Associated Press
A Rwandan woman who was deported by the United States and is facing charges related to the 1994 genocide in Rwanda appeared in court on Wednesday and denied the charges against her. Last month, the 51-year-old woman was flown into Kigali, accompanied by U.S. federal agents. A spokesman for the Rwanda Bureau of Investigation then said on state TV that she would face seven charges related to the genocide ranging from murder to complicity in rape.
TDSB Spokesperson Ryan Bird talks about the recent move to make virtual learning a required option for all Ontario students as they plan ahead for the 2021-2022 school year.
Demolition of the former Woolworth's store is set for May 17, as the developer searches for a grocery store to anchor a new building for that prime corner in uptown Saint John. The demolition of the building at the top of King Street will make way for a 12-storey development with apartments and commercial space. "We'll be tearing it down and starting a whole new project," said Percy Wilbur, the developer behind the project. Neighbouring buildings, 85 and 87 King, will also be torn down. Percy said barriers will be set up in the area and traffic will be redirected. Charlotte Street will be narrowed from three lanes down to two lanes. South Market Street will be closed for safety reasons, and King Street will lose some of its parking. 'People want to come back' For the past eight weeks, Percy said, crews have been cleaning out mould, mildew and lead paint from the property. Construction will mean 50 to 75 people working on site at one time. The corner across from King Square was once home to Woolworth's, but the old building has gone through exterior changes and then been in decline and empty for a while. The next building will include retail space and 95 rental units. "People want to come back to the city," he said. "There's a new vibe." Postcards from 1960 show the Woolworth's building in better days at the head of King Street, across from King's Square.(Submitted by New Brunswick Museum — Musée du Nouveau-Brunswick) Wilbur says construction on the project could be completed within two and a half years. But that timeline could change because an anchor tenant has not yet been secured. Percy said he has been looking for tenants for several months now. Sights set on a grocery store Percy has his sights set on a local grocery store in that area, an increasingly popular place to live. "I think that would be the best fit in that neighbourhood," he said. "And there seems to be quite a public outcry for that type of business to go in there." The climbing price of building materials also poses a challenge because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But Percy said he has received a lot of support from the public, as well as government officials with the city and the province. "Everything seems to be moving forward," he said.
P.E.I.'s seasonal residents have formed an association to help members enjoy their second homes on the Island. The biggest issue Seasonal Residents of P.E.I. is facing right now is the COVID-19 pandemic, and the public health rules that are preventing them from coming to the Island. Last month, P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced that seasonal residents wouldn't be approved to arrive until at least May 17, and on Tuesday she confirmed that will be pushed further, though she didn't give an exact date. The group started last year on Facebook, with people trying to figure out under what conditions they could come to P.E.I. and how to apply. "It grew pretty quickly," founding president Jen Harding told CBC's Mitch Cormier on Island Morning. "It became a place where people would come for facts and information. Also for commiseration as people were challenged with the process and challenged with not being able to access their homes. But it's really grown into not only that but a source of community and help." 'Being official helps' Harding said most members have family on the Island, and many were born in the province, though she is not of that group herself. She just fell in love with a piece of property near North Lake. About two thirds of the group are Canadians with most of the rest Americans, a few being from outside North America. Most come every year and have been doing so for decades. "They have really deep connections to P.E.I.," said Harding. "Their family is still there so they come every year to properties they consider their other homes." The Facebook page is free but there is a membership fee for the association. That money is currently going to legal fees, mostly just the cost of setting up. The group is registered as a non-profit in P.E.I. "Being official helps. It's helpful to say that we actually have an association. That we are a group with similar interests that we think needs representation," said Harding. Improving application process As an association Seasonal Residents of P.E.I. has been in contact with the Chief Public Health Office to provide its perspective. It worked with the CPHO last spring to make the application process more consistent and clear. It has issues it is addressing this year as well. In particular, the need for three COVID-19 tests during the two-week self-isolation period. "What we're asking is, help us understand how that minimizes the risks, for people to then leave their homes three times during the self-isolation period," said Harding. "Our understanding of the science is that staying at home for two weeks and not seeing anyone would resolve any issues." The group is also trying to make the case that seasonal residents carry minimal risk. Many of them have been vaccinated, she said, and they all arrive with their own private location to self-isolate in. Harding expects the seasonal residents group will continue beyond the pandemic, and is already offering support on issues that are not connected, such as how to prepare your property to be vacant for the winter, and where to find tradespeople. More from CBC P.E.I.
Premier Jason Kenney says he is making it clear to his caucus that extremists are not the United Conservative Party's base, after receiving death threats from members of that group. In a Facebook livestream on Tuesday, shortly after introducing new public health restrictions, Kenney said after a recent news conference he received two messages in short succession, one of which threatened his 83-year-old mother who lives alone. He said the messages read: "You will be executed for your crimes against humanity" and "We know where your mother lives." I think there's a small minority of the population creating their own reality … and maybe they're acting accordingly. - Premier Jason Kenney Kenney said he told his caucus that people sending those types of messages or purporting "insane" conspiracy theories are not his party's base. "These people, we don't want people making death threats, people threatening to lock up Dr. [Deena] Hinshaw, people organizing rallies with Tiki torches based on the neo-Nazi rally in Virginia — those are not our supporters. Those are not Alberta Conservatives, those are not mainstream Albertans," Kenney said. "Those are voices of extremism and hatred." He also read out a message that he said could best be described as "tin-foil hat" from the organizers of a recent rodeo that was held in protest of public health restrictions near Bowden. The message described Kenney as a "tyrannical being" and said his actions — barring large gatherings during a pandemic — violate human rights. While Alberta Health Services is exploring its legal options toward the organizers of that rodeo, RCMP and the province took no action during the weekend regarding enforcement. The premier said he appreciates skepticism and debate about government overreach, and said he's been "viciously attacked" for tolerating that type of debate. He said he welcomes different views, as long as they are within the common goal of keeping the broader population safe and minimizing COVID-19 spread. Protesters against public health restrictions, including a woman in a fake nurse's costume covered in dolls meant to represent dead babies, gathered at several locations around Calgary over the weekend, including briefly disrupting traffic on 17th Avenue S.W. on Saturday. (Submitted) Kenney has been criticized by health professionals and the Opposition for waiting too long to bring in new restrictions and failing to enforce those rules that are in place — but some of the criticisms of his actions to protect public health have come from inside his own caucus. Almost half of the party's back-bencher MLAs signed a letter in early April against public health measures, commentary Kenney said he condones as long as the MLAs do not break health restrictions themselves. Shortly before the letter was released, two of the signatories left a coalition against health restrictions after one of the organizers invoked Hitler, while another has falsely claimed that the worst of the pandemic is over and helped to spread misinformation by hinting the federal government could be creating COVID concentration camps. Alberta is currently combating the highest case numbers of the pandemic so far with 23,623 active cases, a positivity rate of 12 per cent and an R-value of 1.12. WATCH | Alberta cracking down on COVID violations The province has the highest active case rate of anywhere in Canada or the U.S., more than twice the rate of the next highest province, Ontario. Kenney speculated that Alberta might have a larger problem with non-compliance with health measures to protect others than other provinces because many are in "COVID-denial." "I think there's a small minority of the population creating their own reality based on the Facebook pages they follow or whatever silos of information they're getting and maybe they're acting accordingly."
OTTAWA — They didn't always agree on what to do, but scores of concerned citizens penned letters urging the federal Liberals to address police mistreatment of Black and Indigenous people as the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota helped spark indignation about injustices in Canada. Hundreds of pages of correspondence disclosed through the Access to Information Act reveal deep mistrust of the RCMP and other police services, along with plenty of suggestions on how to make things better. Many of the emails, from May 25 to July 1 of last year, were addressed to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, though they all wound up in the inbox of Public Safety Minister Bill Blair, the cabinet member responsible for the Mounties and the federal prison and border agencies. In most cases the senders' names were removed, out of respect for privacy, before release under the access law. "The people should know they are safe in the presence of the law," said a message from Toronto. "Right now, many do not." A Verdun, Que., writer said that as a white male he had never experienced racial or gender discrimination, so he could not truly understand the pain and rage of people of colour. "But I feel their pain and will not remain silent." Added another letter: "Although we might need the police in some specific instances, the unrestrained force that they regularly use against Black and Indigenous people is appalling and completely unacceptable in a country like Canada." At an anti-racism rally in Ottawa last June, Trudeau put one knee to the ground, his head bowed, as others also took a knee around him. The demonstration was one of several events in Canada following days of rallies against racism and police brutality in numerous American cities prompted by Floyd's death at the hands of police. RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki initially stopped short last June of endorsing Trudeau’s assessment that the national police force, like all Canadian institutions, exhibits systemic racism. In a sudden reversal soon after, Lucki spoke with regret for not having done so. A writer from Powell River, B.C., told Trudeau in mid-June it was time for Lucki to go. "Enough is enough! The replacement of the current commissioner will send notice to our police and all our nation's people that this laissez-faire hedging and outright denial will not stand." A New Brunswick correspondent advised the prime minister that demanding Lucki's resignation would not rid the RCMP of racism, and instead recommended improved recruitment and training of Mounties. "Selecting better suited candidates would go a long way in rectifying the situation." The Mounties should be completely removed from Indigenous communities, a writer from Amherst, N.S., said after seeing a video of the RCMP violently arresting Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam in Alberta. "I have read before that the Indigenous people have grown to distrust the RCMP and I now see why." A letter from Calgary urged Blair late last July to take drastic action by diverting funds from police forces to "those measures that actually address the root of crime," such as education, mental-health services, housing and social work. "There are countless examples of police brutality in Canadian history, and without acknowledging this fact and actively working to change it, there will continue to be," the message says. An email from B.C. rejected the notion of reducing police budgets, calling instead for better training of officers in arrest methods. Another letter writer urged the prime minister to take concrete steps as soon as possible to reform Canadian policing to eliminate racial bias. "Unfortunately, we haven't done enough yet to save the lives and preserve the well-being of Black and Indigenous Canadians," the letter says. "I don't know what the solutions are, but I encourage you to listen to the people who do." The House of Commons public safety committee is preparing to release a report on systemic racism in policing. In last fall's throne speech, the Liberal government promised legislation and money to address systemic inequities in all phases of the criminal justice system. It pledged action on issues ranging from sentencing and rehabilitation to improved civilian oversight of the RCMP and standards on police use of force. The planned measures also include modern training for police and other law-enforcement agencies, as well as broader RCMP reforms that emphasize a shift toward community-led policing. In addition, the Liberals promised to speed up work on a legislative framework for First Nations policing as an essential service, seen as crucial to ensuring safety in Indigenous communities. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2021. Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press
The Philippines has rejected an annual summer fishing ban imposed by China in the disputed South China Sea and encouraged its boats to keep fishing in the country's territorial waters. "This fishing ban does not apply to our fishermen," the Philippines' South China Sea taskforce said in a statement late on Tuesday.
Almost every appointment at Toronto's city-run COVID-19 sites has been booked for the month of May, says Mayor John Tory. The city will make another 60,000 appointments available tomorrow when the province will begin allowing people 50 and older and with high-risk health conditions to book online. The catch is the new appointments won't be until June. Appointments continue to be available at pharmacies, and residents can also go to pop-up clinics in their neighbourhoods. "We continue to need more vaccine and we've made that clear to other governments who receive it from the manufacturer," Tory told reporters. "We have considerable additional capacity to do more at city-operated clinics." Fire Chief Matthew Pegg, the general manager of Toronto's Office of Emergency Management, said for every vaccine dose the city is set to receive, it opens the same number of appointments. "There is really no other secret formula other than more vaccine," he said. COVID-19 situation 'stabilizing,' de Villa says Toronto reported 991 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, according to provincial numbers, suggesting cases are beginning to plateau weeks into the third wave. More than 1,160 patients were in hospital and 281 receiving intensive care. Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa said the city's situation is "stabilizing" but likened it to a patient moving from critical to serious condition — an improvement but still in danger. The city's numbers reflect a larger trend, with Ontario reporting fewer than 3,000 new cases for the second day in a row. The province has also said that although intensive care unit admissions have climbed to more than 900, doctors likely won't have to activate the triage model that would have required them to decide which patients get potentially life-saving care. Toronto Public Health has administered 1.2 million vaccine doses and is expanding mobile and pop-up clinics in hot spot neighbourhoods for residents 18 and older. With increased vaccine deliveries from the federal government this week, the province announced it is launching mobile units to offer vaccines at small to medium sized workplaces in Toronto hot spots, as well as in Peel and York. The mobile units will target businesses where employees can't work form home and have a history of outbreaks, the province said in a news release. Soon, people as young as 12 years old will be eligible for a shot of Pfizer, as Health Canada has authorized it for adolescents.
Public health doctors and immunologists in Canada are calling for a wait-and-see approach as the idea of mixing doses of different COVID-19 vaccines is being considered to quickly inoculate more people around the world. The changes will be guided by the results of a major study expected to be released this summer in the United Kingdom. Kelly McNagny, an immunologist at the University of British Columbia, said mixing and matching vaccines is a viable way to proceed because mRNA vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna work essentially the same way as viral-vector vaccines manufactured by Oxford-AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson in creating a protein that triggers an immune response against the virus that causes COVID-19. "I can't see a reason why mixing and matching would not work just fine, but the studies are not in yet," said McNagny, a professor in the school of biomedical engineering and the department of medical genetics. "It is an evolving situation. There is great data to show that if you get the normally scheduled routine vaccination, you get protected really well. The problem is there's a shortage of vaccines." Canada's chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, told a news conference this week that the mix-and-match data coming out of the U.K. is being followed "very closely" and that using different vaccines for the first and second doses may provide even greater protection. Tam's comment came after the National Advisory Committee on Immunization said the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are preferred over AstraZeneca and J&J due to a very low risk of blood clots, fuelling concern and confusion because the panel's recommendation contradicts Health Canada's position. Further clarification is expected on whether people who received AstraZeneca for their first dose should also get the same vaccine for their second shot, Tam said. “I think we’re all interested in the approach of actually mixing different types of vaccines, like an mRNA following a viral-vector vaccine, for example,” she said. The U.K. mix-and-match study began in February with about 800 volunteers over the age of 50 who received either the AstraZeneca vaccine and then the Pfizer vaccine or vice versa several weeks later, or two doses of the same vaccine each time. Participants, who did not know which vaccines they got, provided blood samples to measure the level of antibodies and T cells that vaccines produce to attack the virus. British Columbia's provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, said the study to determine the efficacy of administering different vaccines is among others being followed in Canada. However, she and her colleagues across the country are advising everyone to get the first vaccine that's available to reduce transmission of COVID-19, Henry said, adding: "That includes the AstraZeneca vaccine." Gurpreet Malhotra, CEO of Indus Community Services based in Mississauga, Ont., said the agency serving the South Asian community in the Peel region has worked hard to build vaccine confidence and any kind of mixed messaging about a possible mix-and-match plan could be rejected because people may wait for a specific vaccine in keeping with the national panel's recommendation. Poor communication about COVID-19 vaccines has caused "a significant portion of the population to freak," especially those who are already hesitant about getting vaccinated in any community across the country, he said. "Some of those are high-risk groups. Those people need their confidence built and every time there's a confusing message, that creates another opportunity to say, 'Let's wait and see,'" he said. Several social service groups in the Peel area, home to a large number of essential-service jobs at warehouses and food processing plants, have been educating people in multiple languages to create a strong vaccination program for those more vulnerable to infection, Malhotra said. "The community is now actively mobilizing at its temples and pop-ups and mosques and other community settings. There's not a situation where there's vaccine waiting to go into someone's arm." He urged federal and provincial officials to provide streamlined information and said the national immunization panel's position on the AstraZeneca vaccine only served to create mistrust among those who are now confused about whether they should wait for a different vaccine for their second dose. "Mixed messaging is not helpful. And having contradictory messaging or messaging that gets walked back after consideration doesn't help." This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2021. Camille Bains, The Canadian Press
For the second time in less than a week, the public health authority in Windsor-Essex is warning about a high number of opioid overdoses. According to an opioid-overdose alert issued on Wednesday, there were eight overdoses recorded in the three-day period between April 30 and May 2. The overdoses occurred primarily in Windsor, according to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, and seven out of the eight involved use of the highly powered opiate fentanyl. The health unit also issued an alert about overdoses on Saturday, saying there had been eight overdoses between April 26 and April 29. In total, there were 16 overdoses in between April 26 and May 2. Additionally, there were 10 EMS overdose notifications flagged by the monitoring system. "Compared to historical weekly comparisons for the same time period, these indicators surpass our threshold levels for an extreme alert," the statement said. The statement said that partners involved in the Windsor-Essex Community Overdose and Substance Strategy (WECOSS), are monitoring the increase and working to understand more about the cases reported. So far this year, WECOSS has issued seven alerts about spikes in overdoses. Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health for Windsor and Essex County, said Wednesday that the pandemic is affecting those with substance use and mental health problems more severely than others. "These high rates of overdoses [are] ringing alarm in our community and we want to make sure that all the agencies that are working with this population are aware and are creating that awareness, distributing naloxone kits, ensuring that all the proper education is provided to them," he said at the WECHU daily briefing on Wednesday.
A Conservative motion aimed at unseating the prime minister's top adviser over how the Liberal government has handled the sexual misconduct crisis in the military was defeated easily in the House of Commons today. The Bloc Québécois sided with most government MPs in voting down the non-binding motion that called for the dismissal of Katie Telford, the prime minister's chief of staff. The final vote tally was 209 to 122. One Liberal MP — Bob Bratina of Hamilton East-Stoney Creek — sided with the Conservatives on the vote, which followed a day-long debate on Tuesday. The outcome was a foregone conclusion because the Bloc released a statement saying they would stand with the Liberal government on this matter. The political manoeuvring is the latest episode in a military leadership crisis that erupted three months ago when allegations of inappropriate behaviour involving the country's former top military commander — now-retired general Jonathan Vance — were published in the media. In a media statement, Conservative deputy leader Candice Bergen expressed deep disappointment over the motion's defeat. Conservative deputy leader Candice Bergen leaves a press conference with party leader Erin O'Toole on Parliament Hill in Ottawa.(Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press) An informal allegation of misconduct against Vance was flagged to both the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and the Privy Council Office (PCO) in early 2018. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has acknowledged his staff were aware of the 2018 allegation but has insisted he was not privy to the details until the reports surfaced publicly. More recently, he said that Telford was not aware that it was a "#MeToo" allegation. Bergen said she doesn't believe Trudeau himself was unaware of the substance of the claim. The political fight over Telford is not over. Another Conservative motion before the Commons defence committee calls on her to testify there; it has not been resolved. It was introduced last Friday and prompted a filibuster by Liberal MPs. The committee meeting was suspended without a vote taking place and a follow-up meeting was cancelled earlier this week. The Liberals balked at the notion of calling another witness when the committee had decided already to move on to the report-writing stage. Telford's testimony, however, is considered significant by both the Conservatives and New Democrats, who want to know how an informal allegation of misconduct involving Vance — which was raised by former military ombudsman Gary Walbourne with Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan in 2018 — was handled. Conservative member of Parliament Michelle Rempel Garner federal politics is also rife with sexual misconduct.(Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press) Sajjan handed off the allegation to both the PCO and the PMO, but a review by federal officials went nowhere because the complainant refused to step forward and had asked to not be involved. The debate in the House of Commons on Tuesday over whether the prime minister should fire Telford was at times heated and bitter. Several Liberal MPs argued points of process and said that Sajjan and PMO staff followed the proper procedures with the information they had before them. That argument drew an exasperated response from the NDP defence critic. "Does she believe these procedural arguments excuse the failure to investigate and remove [Vance] from office?" asked New Democrat Randall Garrison. Former chief of the defence staff Gen. Jonathan Vance.(Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press) Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner took all the parties to task, saying sexual harassment and misconduct is not confined to the military and that politics is rife with it as well. "Silence gives cover to the sins of powerful men," said Rempel Garner. "And I have heard a lot of sanctimony here today. A lot of sanctimony. Every political party who has participated in debates here today has members who have been silent and given cover for the sins of powerful men. So let's not kid ourselves about that." She said she does not believe the prime minister's office was unaware of the full nature of the allegation against Vance. As part of their arguments, the Liberals noted that concerns about Vance's personal conduct were raised when the former Conservative government appointed him in 2015. The national security adviser at the time, Richard Fadden, testified before the House of Commons Canada-China committee on Wednesday, but was asked about the controversy involving in the former general. He painted the concerns as minor when they were raised. "I would like to point out also that appointments by the Governor in Council at that level don't involve investigation into individuals' private lives, because at the time we had no indication that there was a problem with Gen. Vance's life except in one instance where I did a bit of an inquiry into what was happening with a lady who subsequently became his wife when he was stationed at NATO headquarters in Naples, not NATO but Naples," said Fadden. "That was the extent of the involvement."
Australia's most populous state reported its first locally acquired coronavirus infection in more than a month on Wednesday, with health authorities working to track down the source and the variant involved. Although Australia has largely eradicated COVID-19, a man in his 50s with no known links to hotels used to quarantine people who have arrived from overseas tested positive on Tuesday, the state's health ministry said in a statement. The unidentified man visited several spots in the eastern suburbs of Sydney, the state capital and Australia's biggest city, the ministry said.