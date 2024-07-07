Nova Scotia fire dept. donates truck to Archerwill after devastating blaze

ARCHERWILL – On July 3, the fire truck that was gifted to the Archerwill Fire Department arrived after travelling 3,997 km from Nova Scotia.

The Shinimicas Fire Department heard about the devastating fire to the Archerwill Fire Hall, and they felt the need to help.

The Shinimicas Fire Department donated their “Squad 3” fire truck. They had purchased this truck after a fire they had in 2020 to operate as a rescue unit to carry gear and firefighters and eventually used it as a pumper truck while their new one was being built. Earlier this year the Shinimicas Fire department conducted a needs assessment and decided to put the apparatus up for sale but then learned of a small rural department in Archerwill, Saskatchewan that suffered a devastating fire loss

A fire department from Nova Scotia decided to help and offered “Squad 3” free of charge to the Archerwill Fire Department. RM of Barrier Valley Administrator Glenda Smith said that it was a 2003 Fort Garry HME Custom pumper truck that arrived in Archerwill on Wednesday from the Shinimicas Fire Department.

The Village of Archerwill, population 153, found itself without a fire department for an unforeseen amount of time due to a fire that occurred in their fire hall on Feb. 17. Firefighting equipment, fire suits, PPE inside the building and two pumper fire trucks and one wildland truck were all part of the loss.

Replacing its equipment, the Archerwill Fire department has so far purchased a 2012 F350 for their wildland truck and 1996 GMC Topkick fire truck.

Steve Christianson, Fire Chief for the Archerwill Fire Department said they are probably 50 per cent complete with the renovations to the fire hall.

The front part of the fire hall has been insulated and the tin put back on, Smith said. The back insulation is done, and the doors have been removed and the flooring will be done next week. Smith said the PPE has been replaced and they are still replacing the building's contents, such as the compressor and other equipment.

Currently, the Tisdale and Rose Valley Fire departments are covering the area for Archerwill department, which responds to 10 to 15 calls annually.

