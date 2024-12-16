Nova Scotia Liberals drop challenge to Tories' gift card handouts during election

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia’s Liberal Party is dropping its legal challenge of a decision by the campaign of a Progressive Conservative candidate to hand out Tim Hortons gift cards during last month's provincial election.

The Liberals had asked the Nova Scotia Supreme Court to declare that the distribution of the gift cards to potential voters in the Lunenburg riding constituted a "corrupt practice" under the province’s Elections Act.

The campaign manager for Tory candidate Susan Corkum-Greek resigned after admitting that he had handed out 25 gift cards worth $2.07 each.

In an emailed statement, Liberal Party president Margaret Miller says her party “will not pursue the case in Lunenburg any further.”

Miller says that while concerns were raised by some members of the community, the party believes it’s the role of Elections Nova Scotia to address potential violations of the Elections Act.

Corkum-Greek easily won the Lunenburg riding as the Progressive Conservatives captured 43 of the legislature’s 55 seats in the Nov. 26 election.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2024.

The Canadian Press

